2021 RISE Glass

$10.00

Old World Winery is a small, family owned winery and farm. Organic, Biodynamic, Dry Farmed, Hand Picked, Foot Stomped, and All Natural, it is true to its name. For 20 years proprietor and fourth generation winemaker Darek Trowbridge has chosen to use the traditional practices learned from his Grandfather Lino Martinelli, to produce chemical free, delicious wines. Darek’s passion is inviting nature into his winemaking using 120 year old field blends, rare varietals and only the native yeasts found on the grapes themselves for fermentation. Winemaking and farming can be a sacred ritual. It’s about purity and transparency in fruit and form. That is Old World Winery’s guiding principle.