White Rice Morena
SILOG
PORK ADOBO
SOY & VINEGAR BRAISED PORK, BOILED EGG, CRISPY GARLIC, GREEN ONION & GARLIC RICE
SISILOG
PORK SISIG PULUTAN, CRISPY GARLIC, THAI CHILI, PICKLED SHALLOT with an UP EGG and GARLIC RICE
MUSHROOM + TOFU SISIG (VEGAN)
WOOD EAR MUSHROOM, CRISPY TOFU, BOONIE PEPPERS, ONIONS, PICKLED SHALLOT with GARLIC RICE
LECHON KAWALI
CRISPY PORK BELLY, SPICY ATCHARA PICKLES, UP EGG and GARLIC RICE with MANG TOMAS SAUCE
TOCINO MANOK
GILLED CHICKEN, PICKLED SHALLOTS, UP EGG and GARLIC RICE with SPICY VINEGAR SAWSAW
LONGANISA
SWEET PORK SAUSAGE, ATCHARA PICKLES, UP EGG and GARLIC RICE with SPICY VINEGAR SAWSAW
PULUTAN
UBE PANDESAL
Filipino Sweet Roll served with Whipped Ube Butter
UBE CRINKLE COOKIES
5 Powdered Sugar Crinkle Cookies made with Ube
PORK SISIG (SIDE)
PORK BELLY, RED OINION, CHILI PEPPERS, GARLIC CONFIT, CALAMANSI + LIVER EMULSION
GARLIC RICE (SIDE)
Side of Garlic Rice
LUMPIA SHANGHAI
LUMPIA GULAY
Side Protein
PANCIT BIHON
WOOD EAR MUSHROOM, GRILLED CABBAGE, TOYOMANSI, PEANUT SALSA MATCHA
CAESAR SALAD
GRILLED CABBAGE, PATIS CAESAR DRESSING, PEANUTS, CHEESE
DRINKS
COKE
DIET COKE
SPRITE
UBE MILK TEA
BLACK TEA, DAIRY FREE MILK, UBE SYRUP
CALAMANSI ICED TEA
FRESH CALAMANSI JUICE and BLACK TEA
BOTTLED WATER
TOPO CHICO
Topo Chico is a mineral water that has been sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico, at the Cerro del Topo Chico spring since 1895. Yes, this water has been bottled for the last two centuries. It's naturally carbonated, with just a little extra carbonation added to restore any bubbles lost in the purification process.
HARLAND JAPANESE LAGER
Inspired by the crisp lagers of Okinawa, our Japanese Lager is a bright, malt feature. Brewed with two kinds of rice, Pilsner malt, and a Czech yeast strain, this beer is clean and refreshing.
HARLAND HAZY IPA
Our Hazy IPA brings everything we love in an IPA, without the overwhelming bitterness. With a smooth and creamy mouthfeel from oats and wheat, the bright aromas of citrus, gooseberry, and hints of white wine rise to the surface for an exceedingly aromatic IPA. Southern Cross & Cashmere Hops Juice Yeast Strain 6.5% ABV
BABE PINA COLADA
SAN MIGUEL PILSEN
San Miguel Pale Pilsen is a pale, golden lager with a rich, full-bodied flavor. Its smooth, full-flavored taste complements its pleasant aroma, making it a perfectly balanced beer. It has a unique heritage of bringing people together, nourishing true friendships for over a hundred years. Alcohol Content: 5% ABV
SAN MIGUEL RED HORSE
A strong, high alcohol beer. It is deeply hued lager with a distinctive, sweetish taste, balanced by a smooth bitterness. Alcohol Content: 8% ABV*
2021 L'AUREATE - SKIN CONTACTED WHITE WINE
2021 L'AUREATE - SKIN CONTACTED WHITE WINE BOTTLE
Winemaker Darek Trowbridge shepherds 100 + year old organic vines in Sonoma County that produce natural wines he hopes will reflect time and place. Trowbridge’s grandfather planted these vines in the 1890’s, and today they are worked biodynamically with minimal intervention. This wine is bright and crisp with tropical and citrus fruit notes. It’s simple flavors are complimented by complex texture notes so let it be a standalone aperitif or alongside dishes with understated flavors .
LOW ABV COCKTAIL
2021 RISE Glass
Old World Winery is a small, family owned winery and farm. Organic, Biodynamic, Dry Farmed, Hand Picked, Foot Stomped, and All Natural, it is true to its name. For 20 years proprietor and fourth generation winemaker Darek Trowbridge has chosen to use the traditional practices learned from his Grandfather Lino Martinelli, to produce chemical free, delicious wines. Darek’s passion is inviting nature into his winemaking using 120 year old field blends, rare varietals and only the native yeasts found on the grapes themselves for fermentation. Winemaking and farming can be a sacred ritual. It’s about purity and transparency in fruit and form. That is Old World Winery’s guiding principle.
2021 RISE Bottle
HARLAND BREWING CITRA CITRA IPA
ROSE - 2022 LA FERME ROUGE LE GRIS
Rose of Cinsault from 40 year old vines in Zaer, Morocco. Ferme Rouge has been producing since 1908 and benefits from a strong Atlantic maritime influence and exceptional soil (red clay, limestone, shale and finally, the rare rich Tirs/dark clay soils). This one undergoes a cold maceration in stainless, where it continues to age. Practicing organic.
WHITE - LA FERME ROUGE PETITE BLANC 2022
Sauvignon Blanc from Morocco. Hand harvested, rested for a 24-hour cold maceration, then destemmed and pressed to stainless tanks.
RED - COQUELICOT CARBONIC SYRAH 2021
100% Syrah. 3 day carbonic maceration. Neutral french oak for 10 months. -a light chill is nice on this one- “The mission behind Coquelicot Estate is refreshingly transparent: To create well-crafted wine without manipulation. The Certified Organic vineyards are cared for to minimize yield and preserve freshness, followed by minimal cellarwork that bolsters the crafting of these extremely food-friendly wines.”
SPARKLING - ALTA ALELLA AUS 2021
100% Pansa Blanca from just outside the Barcelona city center, right near the Mediterranean Sea. Sits on the skins for 8 hours then spontaneously fermented in a clay-based concrete egg. Pansa Blanca is one of the 3 grape varieties that can be used in Cava. Pansa is the most aromatic of them. This line is an homage to the birds on their vineyard, which is also on a national park. The birds act as a natural pesticide and control the number of weeds in the vineyard.
ZINIEL MUSKAT NV (NONVINTAGE)
Muscat from Burgenland, Austria. Neighbors to Meinklang. The wine is very green when it first ferments, so he ages it for one year then blends it with a small amount of the fresh wine before bottling. The grapes are grown on a dried up lake, so the soil is very mineral and nutrient rich.
ORANGE - SMALLFRY TANGERINE DREAM 2022
Orange blend Semillon/Pedro Ximenes/Riesling/Roussane/Muscat from Barossa Valley in Australia. About the producer: “Aussies Suzi Hilder and Wayne Ahrens are viticulturists bit by the wine bug who make certified Organic and Biodynamic wines in the Barossa Valley. Their meticulous farming practices combined with a light touch in the cellar (native yeast fermentation, old oak, and minimal sulfite additions) lead to extremely food-friendly wines with balance and panache.”
MELON & LIME
CALPICO
DJUCE CANS
MEHLING RIESLING
Wine: 2021 Riesling Producer: Meinklang Region : Austria Weight: 250mL ABV: 12.5%
NITTNAUS JUICY RED
Wine: Nittnaus Djuce 2021 Juicy Red Producer: Nittnaus Djuce Varietal: Blaufränkish/St.Laurent Region: Austria Weight: 250mL ABV: 12.5% Notes: Blackberry / Raspberry / Pepper
MEINKLANG ROSA
Wine: 2021 Fizzy Rose' Producer: Meinklang Region: Austria Weight: 250mL ABV: 11.0%
BIBICH SYRAH ROSE
Wine: 2021 Syrah Rose Producer: Bibich Region: Croatia Weight: 250mL ABV: 13.5%
MEINKLANG KONTEXT
Wine: Meinklang Djuce 2021 Kontext Producer: Meinklang Region: Austria Weight: 250mL ABV: 11.5%
MEINKLANG KNUSPRIG
Wine: Meinklang Djuce 2021 Knusprig Producer: Meinklang Varietal: Welschriesling/Pinot Gris/Grüner Veltliner Region: Austria Weight: 250mL ABV: 11.8% Notes: Tropical fruits/Orange peel/white flowers
HEINRICH ZWEIGELT
Wine: 2019 Zweigelt Red Producer: Heinrich Region: Austria Weight: 250mL ABV: 12.0%
BRESOLIN BIO FRIZZANTE
MERCH
STICKER 3 PACK
STRENGTH OF OUR HERITAGE
A SERIES THAT CELEBRATES OUR CULTURE. DESIGNED BY ERWIN HINES (FUTURE IS COLOR)