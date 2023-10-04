FOOD

BURGERS & DOGS

Hamburg SINGLE

$4.50
Hamburg DOUBLE

$5.50
Cheeseburg SINGLE

$4.75
Cheeseburg DOUBLE

$6.25
Hot Dog

$4.25
Cheese Dog

$4.50
Chili Dog

$5.00
Chili Cheese Dog

$5.25

SIDES

French Fries

$3.50
Loaded Chili Cheese Fries

$4.50
Mixed Basket

$4.25
Onion Rings

$4.00

Side of Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Cool Ranch Doritos

$1.25

Nacho Cheese Doritos

$1.25

Fritos

$1.25

Lay's Sour Cream & Onion Chips

$1.25

Lay's Classic Chips

$1.25

Wise Honey BBQ

$1.25

Cheetos

$1.25

BUNDLES

Hamburg SINGLE BUNDLE (12)

$54.00

A dozen Hamburgs, great for small groups. Easy to order. Comes with ketchup, mustard and mayo on the side.

Hamburg DOUBLE BUNDLE (12)

$66.00

A dozen Double Hamburgs, great for small groups. Easy to order. Comes with ketchup, mustard and mayo on the side.

Cheeseburg SINGLE BUNDLE (12)

$57.00

A dozen single Cheeseburgs, great for small groups. Easy to order. Comes with ketchup, mustard and mayo on the side.

Cheeseburg DOUBLE BUNDLE (12)

$75.00

A dozen double Cheeseburgs, great for small groups. Easy to order. Comes with ketchup, mustard and mayo on the side.

Hot Dog BUNDLE (12)

$51.00

A dozen delicious Hot Dogs, great for small groups. Easy to order. Comes with ketchup, mayo, yellow mustard & relish.

BEVERAGES

BOTTLED & CANNED BEVERAGES

Sprite can

$2.65
Coke can

$2.65
Diet Coke can

$2.65
Bottled Water

$1.95
Stewarts Black Cherry

$2.85
Stewarts Root Beer

$2.85
Stewarts Orange Cream

$2.85
Stewarts Cream Soda

$2.85
Milk Chocolate

$2.50
Cranberry Juice

$2.50
Orange Juice

$2.50

Small Coffee

$1.75

Large Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$1.95

FOUNTAIN DRINKS & SHAKES

Float Creamsicle

$5.00
Float Root Beer

$5.00
Shake Chocolate

$5.25
Shake Vanilla

$5.25
Shake Strawberry

$5.25
Shake Coffee

$5.25

Fountain soda curbside

$2.75

ICE CREAM

1 Scoop Vanilla

$1.25

1 Scoop Chocolate

$1.25

2 Scoop Vanilla

$2.25

2 Scoop Chocolate

$2.25

3 Scoops Vanilla

$3.25

3 Scoops Chocolate

$3.25

Hut Sundae

$4.00