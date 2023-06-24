Whiz Kid 147 West Broadway Street
The Sandwich
Steak Sandwich
The Philadelphia classic, made for the mountain west. 8oz of house cut steak, choice of sweet or hot peppers, choice of American, Provolone or Whiz. These are made with griddled onions unless you tell us you don't want 'em. All served on an 8" amoroso roll.
Mushroom Sandwich
A vegetarian riff on the Philadelphia classic, made for the mountain west. 8oz of grilled mushrooms, choice of sweet or hot peppers, choice of American, Provolone or Whiz. These are made with griddled onions unless you tell us you don't want 'em. All served on an 8" amoroso roll.
"Nachos"
Steak Nachos
All the things that make a delicious cheese steak sandwich, but served on a pile of our corn chips rather than bread. 8oz of hand cut meat, choice of sweet or hot peppers, choice of American, provolone, or whiz. This will be made with griddled onions, unless you tell us you don't want 'em.
Mushroom Nachos
All the things that make a delicious cheese steak sandwich, but served on a pile of our corn chips rather than bread. 8oz of mushrooms, choice of sweet or hot peppers, choice of American, provolone, or whiz. This will be made with griddled onions, unless you tell us you don't want 'em.