Whiz Kid 147 West Broadway Street


The Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$13.00

The Philadelphia classic, made for the mountain west. 8oz of house cut steak, choice of sweet or hot peppers, choice of American, Provolone or Whiz. These are made with griddled onions unless you tell us you don't want 'em. All served on an 8" amoroso roll.

Mushroom Sandwich

$13.00

A vegetarian riff on the Philadelphia classic, made for the mountain west. 8oz of grilled mushrooms, choice of sweet or hot peppers, choice of American, Provolone or Whiz. These are made with griddled onions unless you tell us you don't want 'em. All served on an 8" amoroso roll.

"Nachos"

Steak Nachos

$14.00

All the things that make a delicious cheese steak sandwich, but served on a pile of our corn chips rather than bread. 8oz of hand cut meat, choice of sweet or hot peppers, choice of American, provolone, or whiz. This will be made with griddled onions, unless you tell us you don't want 'em.

Mushroom Nachos

$14.00

All the things that make a delicious cheese steak sandwich, but served on a pile of our corn chips rather than bread. 8oz of mushrooms, choice of sweet or hot peppers, choice of American, provolone, or whiz. This will be made with griddled onions, unless you tell us you don't want 'em.

The Sides

Corn Chips

$2.00

Hand cut and seasoned tortilla chips.

Chunky Fries

$4.00

broken and fried russet potatoes. served with house mustard sauce and ketchup.

Pickle spear

$1.00
Pico De Gallo

$2.00

House made pico de gallo. Tomatoes, peppers, onion, garlic, cilantro, lime juice.

Sauces

$0.50

Drinks

Coke

$2.50
Cherry Coke

$2.50
Vanilla Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

$2.50
Barqs Root Beer

$2.50
Sprite

$2.50
Lemon La Croix

$1.25

Specials

Porkchop Sandwich

$12.00

Porkloin chop, brined, breaded and fried. on a Grist burger bun, with shredded lettuce, pickles, and yellow mustard. Our ode to a Montana classic.