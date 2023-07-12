Whole Hog Cafe Fayetteville
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Smoked Sausage Sandwich
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal
Includes 1 Side & a Drink
Pulled Chicken Sandwich Meal
Includes 1 Side & a Drink
Sliced Brisket Sandwich Meal
Includes 1 Side & a Drink
Chopped Brisket Sandwich Meal
Includes 1 Side & a Drink
Smoked Sausage Sandwich Meal
Includes 1 Side & a Drink
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Sandwich Meal
Includes 1 Side & a Drink
Plates & Combos
Pulled Pork Plate
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
Pulled Chicken Plate
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
Sliced Brisket Plate
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
Chopped Brisket Plate
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
Smoked Sausage Plate
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Plate
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
Two-Meat Combo
2 Meats + 2 Sides
Hog Platter
2 Meats + 3 Ribs + 2 Sides
Ultimate Platter
3 Meats + 4 Ribs + 3 Sides
Big Ole Meat Platter (No Sides)
1 lb of Beef, 1 lb of Pork, 1 Slab of Ribs, 3 Sausage Links (Feeds 7-10)
Big Ole Meat Platter with Sides
Big Ole Meat Platter + 4 Pints of Sides
Rib Plate - 4 Bones
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
Rib Plate - 1/2 Slab
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
Rib Plate - Full Slab
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
1/2 Chicken Plate
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
Ribs & Chicken
Ribs - 4 Bones - Alacarte
Ribs - 1/2 Slab - Alacarte
Ribs - Full Slab - Alacarte
1/2 Chicken - Alacarte
Salads
Specialties
Loaded Baked Potato
Giant baked potato topped with butter, cheddar jack, sour cream & chives
BBQ Nachos
Chips with nacho cheese, sour cream, jalapenos & choice of pork, chicken or turkey
Mac & Cheese Bowl
Mac & cheese topped with pork, chicken or turkey
Nachos (No Meat)
Hog Fries
Fries loaded with cheese & ranch