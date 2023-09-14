Food

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$12.95

Naked or Tossed in your choice of sauce. Flavors listed hottest to mildest: Scorpion Whiskey, Sweet Habanero, Classic Hot, Sriracha Ginger, Honey Bacon Buffalo, Parmesan Garlic, Bourbon, BBQ (GF), Storm'n Gorman Sauce (GF)

Buffalo Dip

$11.95

Cheese Curds

$12.95

A Wisconsin tradition, battered in Lakefront Riverwest Stein

Chicken Tenders

$14.95

(4) Hand cut tenders battered in Lakefront Riverwest Stein

Grandma's Dip

$11.95

G'ma Rita's classic sour cream and onion dip. Served with kettle chips, celery, and carrots.

Grilled Wings

$13.95

Wingfest Judge's Choice 1st Place. Flavors listed hottest to mildest: Scorpion Whiskey, Sweet Habanero, Classic Hot, Sriracha Ginger, Honey Bacon Buffalo, Parmesan Garlic, Bourbon, BBQ (GF), Storm'n Gorman Sauce (GF)

Veggie Hummus Platter

$11.95

Served with assorted veggies, hummus and pita bread

Impossible Tenders

$16.95

(4) Hand cut tenders battered in Lakefront Riverwest Stein

Kettle Chips

$5.95

Basket of homemade kettle chips.

Loaded Fries

$11.95

Tortilla chips, spicy cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream.

Skinny Fries

$6.95

Basket of fries.

Swt Pot Fries

$7.95

Basket of sweet potato fries, served with marshmallow dipping sauce.

Tater Tots

$6.95

Entrees

Cajun Pasta

$15.95

Chef's Choice

$15.95

Country Fried Cod

$16.95

Riverwest Stein battered cod, fries, coleslaw, lemon wedge and tarter sauce.

Mac 'N Cheese

$12.95

Homemade with a SPICY kick. Baked with parmesan garlic crumbles.

Soups and Salad

House Salad

$9.95

Romaine, tomato, red onion, Italian cheese blend, crutons.

BBQ Chicken Chop

$15.95

Chopped romaine, italian dressing, red peppers, red onions, tomato, Italian cheese blend and chicken tossed in BBQ sauce.

Buff Chicken Salad

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast tossed in hot sauce, with romanine, tomato, red onion, carrot, bleu cheese crumbles and bleu cheese dressing.

Caeser Salad

$11.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.95

Romaine, Italian cheese blend, marinated grilled chicken and crutons.

Cobb Salad

$14.95

Onion, tomato, bacon, ham, egg, avocado and blue cheese dressing.

Cup of Gumbo

$4.95

Fiesta Salad

$11.95

Avocado, black beans, red onion, red pepper, tomato, tortilla strips and chipotle ranch dressing.

Soup and Salad Combo

$10.95

Small house salad with a bowl of the soup of the moment.

Bowl of Gumbo

$6.95

House-made chicken and sausage gumbo.

Quart Of Gumbo

$13.95Out of stock

Cup of Soup

$3.95

Bowl of Soup

$5.95

Bowl of the Soup of the Moment

Quart Of Soup

$11.95Out of stock

Sandwiches & Wraps

Blk Chick Wrap

$15.95

Spicy and delicious (a who's favorite) Cajun chicken, sriracha mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle jack

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.95

Chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce, bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion, carrots, chipotle jack

Chick Caesar Wrap

$13.95

Romaine lettuce, Italian cheese blend, grilled chicken, Caesar dressing

Chicken bacon ranch wrap

$14.95

Hand cut tenders battered in lakefront riverwest stein, bacon, romaine, tomato, mixed cheese, ranch dressing

Club Wrap

$13.95

Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, ranch

Blk Chick Sand

$16.95

Cajun chicken, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, chipotle jack, sriracha mayo, brioche bun

B.L.T.A.

$11.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo on grilled sourdough

Club Sandwich

$14.95

A monster sandwich with lettuce, tomato, bacon, turkey, ham and mayo on grilled sourdough

Grill Chick Sand

$13.95

Marinated chicken breast. Ask for free add-ons: lettuce, tomato, onion

Who's Sand

$14.95

Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss, tomato, coleslaw, loaded with fries & Who's secret sauce on grilled sourdough

Burgers

Angus Burger

$13.95

Fresh Angus beef, grilled to order. Free add-ons: lettuce, tomato, onion

ADK Burger

$14.95

Bacon Bleu

$15.95

Bacon, onion straws, chipotle jack, bleu cheese crumbles, mayo

Cowboy Burger

$15.95

Bacon, onion straws, chipotle jack, BBQ sauce make it a cowgirl!

Kick Burger

$15.95

Bacon, cheddar and chipotle jack, smothered in our kick sauce

Works Burger

$15.95

Caramelized onions, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, who's sauce

Tavern Burger

$14.95

Burger topped with cattlemen's BBQ pulled pork, grilled jalapeños, onion rings served on Texas toast

Turkey Burger

$14.95

Impossible Burger

$15.95

House made black bean burger patty, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and kick sauce

Brats

Milwaukee Brat

$9.95

Lakefront Riverwest Stein marinated grilled brat with onions and sauerkraut

Loaded Brat

$11.95

Lakefront Riverwest Stein marinated grilled brat with onions and sauerkraut

What's First Brat

$10.95

Lakefront Riverwest Stein marinated grilled brat, topped with bacon, tomato, coleslaw and Who's Secret Sauce.

Mac N Cheese Brat

$11.95

Lakefront Riverwest Stein marinated grilled brat, topped with our homemade mac n' cheese and bacon.

Belly Buster

$14.95

Plain Brat

$7.95

Chef Specials

Cajun Chicken Plate

$15.95Out of stock

Carribean Ribs

$15.95Out of stock

Mango Chicken Biscuit

$12.95Out of stock

Quesadilla

$10.95Out of stock

Rib Plate

$12.95Out of stock

Honey Bacon BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.95

Sides

Carrots & Celery

$0.75

Cheese Curds Cup

$4.00

Extra Egg

$1.00

Extra Sauce

Jalapenos

$0.50

Kettle Chips

$6.95

Mac Bowl

$8.00

Mac Cup

$4.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Caesar

$3.95

Side Cole Slaw

$2.00

Side Fruit

$1.95Out of stock

Side Gma's Dip

$3.00

Side Ham

$1.00

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side Jalepano

$0.75

Side Mashed Potato

$1.50

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side of Broccoli

$3.00

Side of Pita

$2.50

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side of Veggies

$1.50

Side Parm Seasoning

$1.00

Side Pickles

$0.50

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Sauerkraut

$1.00

Side Shrimp

$4.95Out of stock

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Bites

$7.95

(4) Hand cut tenders battered in Lakefront Riverwest Stein

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.95

Fresh Angus beef, grilled to order. Free add-ons: lettuce, tomato, onion

Butter Noodles

$6.95

Apparel

Who's Quarter Zip

$45.00

Who's T Shirt

$20.00

Happy Hour

$4 Local Tap

Tap Broken Bat -Ball and Glove

$4.00

Tap Eagle Park-Ecto

$4.00

Line Check, Porter

Tap Eagle Park-Seasonal

$4.00

Line Check, Porter

Tap City Lights Hazy IPA

$4.00

Hazy IPA

Tap Riverwest Stein

$4.00

Amber Ale

Tap Miller Lite

$4.00

Tap Leninies -Summer Shandy

$4.00

Copper lager

Tap Third Space -Happy Place

$5.00

Amber Ale

$5.50 Rail Doubles

Rail Vodka DBL

$5.50

Rail Gin DBL

$5.50

Rail Rum DBL

$5.50

Rail Tequila DBL

$5.50

Rail Whiskey DBL

$5.50

Rail Scotch DBL

$5.50

Rail Bourbon DBL

$5.50

Rail Brandy DBL

$5.50

$6.50 Call Doubles

Bacardi DBL

$6.50

Tito's Vodka DBL

$6.50

Jack Daniels Black DBL

$6.50

Captain Morgan DBL

$6.50

$7 Bloodies

Bloody Mary

$7.00

2oz Vodka

Lunch Special

Burgers

Lunch Burger

$11.95