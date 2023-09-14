Who's On Layton 512 West Layton Avenue
Food
Appetizers
Boneless Wings
Naked or Tossed in your choice of sauce. Flavors listed hottest to mildest: Scorpion Whiskey, Sweet Habanero, Classic Hot, Sriracha Ginger, Honey Bacon Buffalo, Parmesan Garlic, Bourbon, BBQ (GF), Storm'n Gorman Sauce (GF)
Buffalo Dip
Cheese Curds
A Wisconsin tradition, battered in Lakefront Riverwest Stein
Chicken Tenders
(4) Hand cut tenders battered in Lakefront Riverwest Stein
Extra Sauces/Dressings
Grandma's Dip
G'ma Rita's classic sour cream and onion dip. Served with kettle chips, celery, and carrots.
Grilled Wings
Wingfest Judge's Choice 1st Place. Flavors listed hottest to mildest: Scorpion Whiskey, Sweet Habanero, Classic Hot, Sriracha Ginger, Honey Bacon Buffalo, Parmesan Garlic, Bourbon, BBQ (GF), Storm'n Gorman Sauce (GF)
Veggie Hummus Platter
Served with assorted veggies, hummus and pita bread
Impossible Tenders
(4) Hand cut tenders battered in Lakefront Riverwest Stein
Kettle Chips
Basket of homemade kettle chips.
Loaded Fries
Tortilla chips, spicy cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Skinny Fries
Basket of fries.
Swt Pot Fries
Basket of sweet potato fries, served with marshmallow dipping sauce.
Tater Tots
Entrees
Soups and Salad
House Salad
Romaine, tomato, red onion, Italian cheese blend, crutons.
BBQ Chicken Chop
Chopped romaine, italian dressing, red peppers, red onions, tomato, Italian cheese blend and chicken tossed in BBQ sauce.
Buff Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast tossed in hot sauce, with romanine, tomato, red onion, carrot, bleu cheese crumbles and bleu cheese dressing.
Caeser Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, Italian cheese blend, marinated grilled chicken and crutons.
Cobb Salad
Onion, tomato, bacon, ham, egg, avocado and blue cheese dressing.
Cup of Gumbo
Fiesta Salad
Avocado, black beans, red onion, red pepper, tomato, tortilla strips and chipotle ranch dressing.
Soup and Salad Combo
Small house salad with a bowl of the soup of the moment.
Bowl of Gumbo
House-made chicken and sausage gumbo.
Quart Of Gumbo
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Soup
Bowl of the Soup of the Moment
Quart Of Soup
Sandwiches & Wraps
Blk Chick Wrap
Spicy and delicious (a who's favorite) Cajun chicken, sriracha mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle jack
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce, bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion, carrots, chipotle jack
Chick Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, Italian cheese blend, grilled chicken, Caesar dressing
Chicken bacon ranch wrap
Hand cut tenders battered in lakefront riverwest stein, bacon, romaine, tomato, mixed cheese, ranch dressing
Club Wrap
Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, ranch
Blk Chick Sand
Cajun chicken, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, chipotle jack, sriracha mayo, brioche bun
B.L.T.A.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo on grilled sourdough
Club Sandwich
A monster sandwich with lettuce, tomato, bacon, turkey, ham and mayo on grilled sourdough
Grill Chick Sand
Marinated chicken breast. Ask for free add-ons: lettuce, tomato, onion
Who's Sand
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss, tomato, coleslaw, loaded with fries & Who's secret sauce on grilled sourdough
Burgers
Angus Burger
Fresh Angus beef, grilled to order. Free add-ons: lettuce, tomato, onion
ADK Burger
Bacon Bleu
Bacon, onion straws, chipotle jack, bleu cheese crumbles, mayo
Cowboy Burger
Bacon, onion straws, chipotle jack, BBQ sauce make it a cowgirl!
Kick Burger
Bacon, cheddar and chipotle jack, smothered in our kick sauce
Works Burger
Caramelized onions, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, who's sauce
Tavern Burger
Burger topped with cattlemen's BBQ pulled pork, grilled jalapeños, onion rings served on Texas toast
Turkey Burger
Impossible Burger
House made black bean burger patty, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and kick sauce
Brats
Milwaukee Brat
Lakefront Riverwest Stein marinated grilled brat with onions and sauerkraut
Loaded Brat
Lakefront Riverwest Stein marinated grilled brat with onions and sauerkraut
What's First Brat
Lakefront Riverwest Stein marinated grilled brat, topped with bacon, tomato, coleslaw and Who's Secret Sauce.
Mac N Cheese Brat
Lakefront Riverwest Stein marinated grilled brat, topped with our homemade mac n' cheese and bacon.