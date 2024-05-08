'Wich Doctor Sandwich Co. Deschutes Brewery Tasting Room
'Wiches
- The Linda
green chili braised chicken thighs, smoked chicken breast, pickled peppers, lime aioli, swiss cheese, buttered and pressed sourdough roll *served with side of habanero coconut hot sauce$13.00
- Three Fingered Jack (Vegan)
curry jackfruit, pickled carrot and daikon, house vegan jalapeno aioli, cilantro, toasted sourdough roll *vegan$13.00
- Cedar Street
roasted tri tip, irish cheddar, obsidian stout worcestershire shallot jam, house mayo, arugula, toasted village baker rosemary pandura$15.00
- Rhoda Yee
char siu pulled pork, ginger pickled cucumbers, hot mustard sauce, scallion, butter lettuce, toasted village baker pandura$14.00
- Lambda Lambda Lambda
Our Seasonal Spring 'Wich roasted leg of lamb, griddled halloumi, mint sauce, pea shoots, butter toasted village baker pandura$15.00
Sides
'Wich Doctor Location and Ordering Hours
(541) 728-3553
Open now • Closes at 7PM