Appetizers
Tenders
Mains
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Our buttermilk chicken breast on a brioche bun with pickles and chipotle aioli. Served with your choice of fries or coleslaw.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Our buttermilk marinated chicken breast on a brioche bun with pickles and chipotle aioli. Served with your choice of fries or coleslaw.
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Our buttermilk chicken breast tossed in Nashville hot sauce on a brioche bun with pickles and chipotle aioli. Served with your choice of fries or coleslaw.
- Chicken & Waffles (small)$15.49
Crispy chicken breast, scallions, chipotle maple syrup and powdered sugar.
- Chicken & Waffles (large)$17.99
2 Crispy chicken breast, scallions, chipotle maple syrup and powdered sugar.
- Loaded Chicken & Waffles (small)$16.49
Crispy chicken breasts, scallions, bacon, chipotle aioli, chipotle maple syrup, cinnamon butter.
- Loaded Chicken & Waffles (large)$18.99
Two crispy chicken breasts, scallions, bacon, chipotle aioli, chipotle maple syrup, cinnamon butter.
Sides
- Apple Cole Slaw Cup$3.50
Lightly dressed, crunchy, a little tangy and a little sweet, this coleslaw is fresh and flavorful
- Apple Cole Slaw Pint$8.99
Lightly dressed, crunchy, a little tangy and a little sweet, this coleslaw is fresh and flavorful
- Biscuit (1)$2.99
House made biscuit with honey butter
- Biscuit (4)$11.99
4 house made biscuits with honey butter
- Waffle Fries$4.99
- Parmesan Truffle Waffle Fries$6.25
Waffle fries tossed in truffle oil and topped with parmesan cheese and parsley.