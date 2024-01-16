Wicked Burger
Burgers
- Wicked Burger
2 All Beef Smash Patties, American, Grilled Onions, LTP, Wicked Good Sauce$17.00
- Wicked Bacon Burger
2 All Beef Smash Patties, Tons of Bacon, American, Grilled Onions, LTP, Wicked Good Sauce$20.00
- Wicked Spicy Burger
2 All Beef Smash Patties, Chipotle Gouda, Grilled Onions, Pickled Jalapeños, LT, Wicked Hot Aioli$19.00
- Wicked BBQ Burger
2 All Beef Smash Patties, Cheddar, Crispy Onions, LTP, Wicked BBQ Sauce$18.00
- Wicked Mushroom Burger
2 All Beef Smash Patties, Swiss, Grilled Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, LTP, Wicked Umami Sauce$18.00
- Wicked Veggie Burger
2 All Veggie Patties, American, Grilled Onions, LTP, Wicked Good Sauce$16.00
- Wicked Kiddie Burger
1 All Beef Smash Patty, American$12.00
Sides
Drinks
- Milkshake
Served with Whipped Cream & Cherry$12.00
- Aquafina Water$3.00
- Schweppes Seltzer Raspberry-Lime$3.00
- Liquid Death Water
19.2oz. Can$3.00
- Pepsi
12oz. Can$3.00
- Diet Pepsi
12oz. Can$3.00
- Cherry Pepsi
12oz. Can$3.00
- Dr. Pepper
12oz. Can$3.00
- Diet Dr. Pepper
12oz. Can$3.00
- Mug Root Beer
12oz. Can$3.00
- Starry (Sierra Mist)
12oz. Can$3.00
- Schweppes Ginger Ale
12oz. Can$3.00
- Brisk Iced Tea
12oz. Can$3.00
- Pure Leaf Tea Raspberry$3.50
- Pure Leaf Tea Unsweetened$3.50
- Light Blue Gatorade
20oz. Bottle$3.50
- Dark Blue Gatorade
20oz. Bottle$3.50
- Red Gatorade
20oz. Bottle$3.50
- Orange Gatorade
20oz. Bottle$3.50
- Yellow Gatorade$3.50
- Mountain Dew
12oz. Can$3.00
- Mountain Dew Zero Sugar
12oz. Can$3.00
- Mountain Dew Baja Blast
12oz. Can$3.00
- Mountain Dew Code Red
12oz. Can$3.00
- Mountain Dew Major Melon
12oz. Can$3.00
- Mountain Dew Spark
12oz. Can$3.00
- Mountain Dew Voltage
12oz. Can$3.00
- Orange Crush
12oz. Can$3.00
- Grape Crush
12oz. Can$3.00
- Ocean Spray Cranberry$3.50
- Ocean Spray Cran-Grape$3.50
- Dole Orange Juice$3.50
- Dole Apple Juice$3.50
- Celsius Grape$3.50
- Celsius Watermelon$3.50
- Celsius Orange$3.50
- Celsius Kiwi-Guava$3.50