FOOD
APPETIZERS
- BAR TACO TRIO$10.95
Mix & match three 4" crispy tacos: Wicked (beef) Taco, Carnitas, Chicken, Shrimp or Grouper. *SHRIMP/GROUPER ADD 1.25 EACH
- WICKED ROLL$11.95
Crispy rolled flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, house blend of cheese, bacon and jalapeño peppers. Served with Jalapeño Ranch sauce for dipping.
- QUESO$11.95
House blend of cheese, chiles and onions. Served with freshly made chips. We warn you, you'll be back for this!
- WICKED QUESO$12.95
Queso heaped with ground beef, pico and guacamole. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
- CHORIZO QUESO$12.95
Queso heaped with chorizo and pico. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
- QUESADILLA$10.95
Large grilled flour tortilla filled with house blend of cheese. Served with pico and sour cream. Add chicken, chorizo or ground beef +2.95. Add green chile pork +3.95. Add grilled Ribeye steak +4.95.
- GUACAMOLE$11.95
Freshly made to order. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
- BACON WRAPPED JALAPEÑO SHRIMP$11.95
Shrimp stuffed with jalapeño, wrapped in bacon, and fried to perfection. Served with Cantina Sauce.
- CANTINA SHRIMP$10.95
Lightly breaded and fried to perfection, served with Cantina Sauce.
- BASKET OF FRIES$3.95
- Quart House Salsa$12.00
BOWLS
- CARNITAS POWER BOWL$14.45
A large bowl layered with rice, lettuce, black beans, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado and pork carnitas.
- COWBOY BRISKET BOWL$13.95
A large bowl layered with rice, jalapeño slaw, smoked beef brisket, house blend of cheese, pickled onions and sliced avocado. Drizzled with chipotle aioli and topped with pico and cilantro.
- POWER BOWL$13.95
A large bowl layered with rice, lettuce, black beans, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado and shredded lettuce.
- TEX MEX BOWL$13.95
A large bowl layered with lettuce, tortilla strips and seasoned ground beef, drizzled with queso, Wicked Sauce and a touch of cream. Topped with sliced avocado, pico and pickled jalapeño. A spicy item.
BURRITOS
- FAVORITO BURRITO$15.95
Shredded chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo and Jack cheese rolled & grilled, topped with green chile sauce, cheese and sour cream.
- THE WRANGLER BURRITO$17.95
Tender Ribeye steak, Mexican rice, refried beans, house blend of cheese and pico de gallo, topped with Ranchero sauce, cheese and sour cream.
- WICKED BURRITO$15.95
Ground beef, refried beans, house blend of cheese, pico de gallo and cilantro. Topped with Ranchero sauce, cheese and sour cream.
- SPICY PIG BURRITO$15.95
Filled with pork chile verde, Mexican rice and Jack cheese. Topped with green chile sauce, cheese and sour cream.
- MELLOW PIG BURRITO$15.95
Filled with pork carnitas, Mexican rice, refried beans, Jack cheese, sour cream, cilantro and onions. Topped with green chili sauce, cheese and sour cream.
- THE GRINGO BURRITO$15.95
Grilled Angus burger, queso and American cheese, secret sauce and pico de gallo, wrapped up and lightly fried.
- BURRITO CARNE$15.95
Chile con Carne, ground beef, Mexican rice, queso and house blend of cheese topped with Ranchero sauce, cheese and sour cream.
TACO PLATES
- WICKED TACO PLATE$14.95
Two crispy corn taco shells filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, house blend of cheese and tomato.
- SHRIMP TACO PLATE$16.95
Lightly breaded shrimp fried to perfection and topped with slaw, pickled onions and cilantro. Drizzled with chipotle aioli. Served on two soft flour tortillas.
- BLACKENED MAHI TACO PLATE$16.95
Blackened mahi mahi on two flour tortillas topped with Jalapeño Ranch slaw, avocado slice and pickled onion.
- GROUPER TACO PLATE$17.95
Two soft flour tortillas filled with light, crispy beer-battered red Gulf grouper or grilled red Gulf grouper. Topped with slaw, pickled onions and cilantro. Drizzled with chipotle aioli. Spicy Item.
- GREEN CHILE PORK TACO PLATE$15.95
Two soft flour tortillas filled with tender pork in green chile sauce, lettuce, Jack cheese and tomato.
- CARNITAS STREET TACO PLATE$14.95
Slow-roasted pork shoulder in three soft corn tortillas, topped with onions and cilantro. Drizzled with our SPICY Wicked Sauce. A Spicy Item.
- CHICKEN TACO PLATE$14.95
Two soft flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken, lettuce, Jack cheese and tomato.
- BRISKET TACO PLATE$16.95
Two soft flour tortillas filled with smoked beef brisket and topped with cilantro, Jack cheese, pico de gallo and our SPICY Wicked Sauce. A Spicy Item.
- COWBOY BRISKET TACO PLATE$15.95
Three 4" crispy corn tortillas filled with smoked beef brisket and jalapeño slaw. Drizzled with chipotle aioli and topped with pickled onion. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
- GRILLED CHICKEN TACO PLATE$15.95
Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, Jack cheese and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
- CHORIZO TACO PLATE$15.95
Three soft corn tortillas filled with Tex Mex spicy chorizo, pineapple, onions, cilantro, cotija cheese, and a light drizzle of SPICY Wicked Sauce. A Spicy Item.
ENCHILADA DINNERS
- TEX MEX CLASSIC CHEESE ENCHILADAS$13.95
Two enchiladas filled with house blend of cheese and onions, topped with Chile con Carne sauce and diced onions.
- BEEF ENCHILADAS$13.95
Two enchiladas filled with seasoned ground beef and onions. Topped with Chile con Carne sauce, house blend of cheese and onions.
- PORK ENCHILADAS$14.95
Two enchiladas filled with slow simmered pork chile verde, Jack cheese and onions. Topped with green chile sauce and garnished with Jack cheese, onions and sour cream. A Spicy Item.
- CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$14.95
Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken and green sauce, covered in green chile sauce with sour cream garnish.
- SHRIMP ENCHILADAS$17.95
Two enchiladas filled with blackened shrimp and topped with creamy seafood sauce and Jack cheese.
- SEAFOOD ENCHILADAS$17.95
Two enchiladas filled with a mixture of blackened shrimp, mahi and grouper in creamy garlic tomatillo seafood sauce. Topped with creamy seafood sauce and Jack cheese.
COMBOS & DINNERS
- #1 THE FAVORITE$14.95
An Austin classic! One Wicked (crispy, beef) Taco and two Cheese Enchiladas topped with Chile con Carne sauce and diced onions.
- #2 LADIES DINNER$12.95
One Wicked (crispy, beef) Taco or Chicken (soft flour) Taco topped with Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with a side salad.
- #3 ENCHILADA DINNER MIX & MATCH$16.95
Two Enchiladas served with one Wicked Taco or one Shredded Chicken Taco. Choose from Cheese Enchilada, Shredded Chicken Enchilada, Ground Beef Enchilada, Pork Chile Verde Enchilada, Shrimp Enchilada (add 1.00) or Seafood Enchilada (add 1.00)
- #4 PORK CHILE VERDE DINNER$16.95
Slow roasted pork simmered in a green chile tomatillo sauce and topped with shredded Jack cheese, cilantro, and onions. Served with warm flour tortillas.
- #5 PORK CHILE VERDE CHIMICHANGA$16.45
Large flour tortilla filled with slow roasted pork and Jack cheese and quickly fried to perfection. Topped with green chile sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- #6 QUESADILLA DINNER
Large grilled tortilla filled with Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
- FAMILY PACK TO GO$36.95
Family Pack To Go 1 lb seasoned ground beef or pulled chicken (or a combo of the two), 12 soft flour tortillas, 1 lb Mexican rice and your choice of 1 lb refried, charro or black beans. Chips and Salsa are included in the pack. Lettuce, tomato and cheese on the side.
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
- CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER$12.95
Juicy all Angus burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion and our own secret sauce.
- COUNTRY CLUB BURGER$13.95
Topped with bacon, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and secret sauce.
- TEX MEX BURGER$13.95
Juicy Angus burger topped with queso, guacamole, freshly grilled jalapeño slices and salsa.
- GROUPER SANDWICH$16.95
Grilled, blackened or fried red Gulf grouper topped with lettuce tomato and housemade tartar sauce on a brioche bun.
- CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.95
Chicken breast grilled, blackened or fried and topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a brioche bun.
FAJITAS
- CHICKEN FAJITAS$18.95
Marinated Grilled Chicken served on sautéed peppers and onions. Served with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream, and pico, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans. Flour tortillas on the side. Add 8 Shrimp 6.95, Add 6 oz Portobello Mushrooms 3.95
- RIBEYE STEAK FAJITAS$20.95
Ribeye Steak (6 oz) served on top of a bed of sauteed onions and peppers. Meal includes rice and beans, lettuce, guacamole, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, and pico, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans. Flour tortillas on the side. Add 8 Shrimp 6.95, Add 6 oz Portobello Mushrooms 3.95
- PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM FAJITAS$15.95
Portobello Mushrooms (6 oz) served on sautéed onions and peppers. Meal includes Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans. Lettuce, guacamole, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, and pico are included. Add 8 Shrimp 6.95
- COMBO FAJITAS$24.95
Grilled Chicken (6 oz) and Grilled Ribeye Steak (6 oz) with sautéed peppers and onions. Served with gracamole, Jack cheese, sour cream, pico, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro, or black beans. For other Combo Fajita choices, select one Fajita dinner and add the second protein. Add 8 Shrimp 6.95, Add 6 oz Portobello Mushroom 3.95
- PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM FAJITAS (VEGAN)$15.95
Portobello Mushrooms (6 oz) served over sautéed peppers and onions with guacamole, cilantro and pico. Black beans and corn tortillas on the side.
- SHRIMP FAJITAS$18.95
Shrimp (6 oz) on a bed of sautéed peppers and onions, served with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream, pico, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro, or black beans. Flour tortillas on the side. Add 6 oz Portobello Mushrooms 3.95
SALADS & SOUP
- MEXICAN CAESAR SALAD$10.95
Romaine lettuce tossed with tortilla strips, cotija cheese crumbles and roasted pumpkin seeds. Served with our Pepita Cilantro dressing.
- FAJITA & GREENS SALAD$16.95
Beef or chicken fajitas, mixed greens, guacamole, sour cream, pico, house blend of cheese & tortilla strips. Served with Jalapeño Ranch dressing.
- TACO SALAD$13.95
Refried beans, seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomato, house blend of cheese, sour cream & pico in a deep fried flour tortilla shell. Sprinkled with crisp tortilla strips and served with Jalapeño Ranch dressing.
- SIDE SALAD$4.25
Lettuce, tomato, cheese and onion, sprinkled with tortilla strips. Served with your choice of dressing.
- CUP - CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP$5.95
Housemade chicken broth with shredded chicken, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro, topped with Jack cheese and tortilla strips.
- BOWL - CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP$9.95
Housemade chicken broth with shredded chicken, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro, topped with Jack cheese and tortilla strips.
SIDE ITEMS
- 2 OZ. SOUR CREAM*$0.75
- 4 OZ SOUR CREAM*$1.50
- SIDE: RANCH DRESSING$0.75
- SIDE: JALAPENO RANCH$0.75
- SIDE: AIOLI SAUCE$0.50
- SIDE: SECRET SAUCE*$0.50
- SIDE: TARTAR SAUCE$0.50
- SIDE: CANTINA SAUCE*$0.50
- SIDE: WICKED SAUCE
- SIDE: CHILE CON CARNE$2.95
- SIDE: GREEN ENCHILADA SAUCE*$2.95
- SIDE: RANCHERO SAUCE*$2.95
- SIDE: SEAFOOD SAUCE*$2.95
- SIDE: CILANTRO PEPITA$0.75
- SIDE: LIME VINAIGRETTE$0.75
- SIDE: ITALIAN DRESSING$0.75
- SIDE: BACON STRIPS$3.95
- SIDE: CARNITAS*$4.05
- SIDE: GRILLED CHICKEN*$6.95
- SIDE: GRILLED STEAK*$10.95
- SIDE: GROUND BEEF *$3.05
- SIDE: PORK VERDE*$3.05
- SIDE: SHREDDED CHICKEN*$3.05
- SIDE: SIX SHRIMP*$7.95
- SIDE: CHORIZO$3.05
- SIDE: BRISKET$4.05
- SIDE: MAHI MAHI$10.95
- SIDE: GROUPER$10.95
- SIDE: 50/50 CHEESE$0.95
- SIDE: JACK CHEESE$0.95
- SIDE: AMERICAN CHEESE SLICE$0.95
- SIDE: AVOCADO SLICE *$2.25
- SIDE: CILANTRO*
- SIDE: CREME FRESH$0.25
- SIDE: FAJITA ONION$2.25
- SIDE: FAJITA PEPPERS$2.25
- SIDE: FRESCO CHEESE$0.95
- SIDE: GREEN SLAW$0.95
- SIDE: JALAPENO SLAW$0.95
- SIDE: GRILLED JALAPENOS$1.25
- SIDE: FRESH JALAPENOS$0.95
- SIDE: JALAPENOS - PICKLED*$0.50
- SIDE: PEPITA SEEDS$0.25
- SIDE: PICKLED ONIONS*$0.50
- SIDE: DICED YELLOW ONIONS$0.50
- SIDE: PICO DE GALLO$0.75
- SIDE: DICED TOMATO
- SIDE: SLICED TOMATO$0.75
- SIDE: TORTILLA STRIPS$0.25
- SIDE: REFRIED BEANS*$2.25
- SIDE: BLACK BEANS*$2.25
- BASKET OF FRIES$3.95
- SIDE: RICE$2.95
- SIDE: CHARRO BEANS$2.95
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
BEVERAGES
- Sprite$2.95
- Coke$2.95
- Root Beer$2.95
- Mello Yello$2.95
- Lemonade$2.95
- Shirley Temple$3.95
- Sweet Tea$2.95
- Iced Tea$2.95
- Gingerale$2.95
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.95
- Pomegranate Lemonade$3.95
- Raspberry Lemonade$3.95
- Mango Lemonade$3.95
- Passion Fruit Lemonade$3.95
- Passion Fruit Refill$0.99
- Strawberry Refill$0.99
- Mango Refill$0.99
- Raspberry Refill$0.99
- Pomegranate Refill$0.99
- Frozen Lemonade$3.95
- Frozen Passion Fruit Lemonade$4.95
- Frozen Mango Lemonade$4.95
- Frozen Raspberry Lemonade$4.95
- Frozen Strawberry Lemonade$4.95
ALCOHOL
MARGARITAS
- HOUSE MARGARITA$10.95
Premium Silver Tequila, Triple Sec & fresh lime...pure and delicious. We recommend these on the rocks.
- THE BOSS MARGARITA$14.95
Don Julio Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec and fresh lime with a floater of Grand Marnier.
- STINGRAY MARGARITA$12.95
Camarena Tequila, Cointreau, agave nectar, lime and fresh muddled jalapeño. Watch out for the stinger!
- SWEET HEAT MARGARITA$13.95
Camarena, Tequila, Cointreau, mango purée, lime and freshly muddled jalapeño.
- CILANTRO MARGARITA$10.95
Tequila, Triple Sec, fresh cilantro and lime.
- TIKI MARGARITA$12.95
Don Julio Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, pineapple and lime.
- MEZCALITA$11.95
Casamigos Mezcal, Triple Sec and freshly muddled orange. Refreshing and smoky.
- TO-GO MARGARITA QUART$54.00
- CUCUMBER MARGARITA$14.95
Herradura Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, freshly muddled cucumber and a bit of fresh lime.
BAR FAVORITES
- TEXAS SIPPER$12.00
Titos Vodka, St. Germain & grapefruit soda, garnished with mint.
- WICKED PALOMA$10.50
Don Julio Blanco Tequila, grapefruit soda and fresh lime.
- TEXAS MULE$9.00
Deep Eddy Vodka with muddled mint, fresh lime and ginger beer.
- RUBY RED REFRESHER$9.00
Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka, grapefruit juice, club soda and fresh lime.
- WICKED TEA$9.00
A classic Long Island with lemon vodka and spiced rum.
- THE JOHN DALY$9.00
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka mixed with lemonade.
- BEACH PARTY$10.50
Tito's Vodka, Mango purée, club soda and fresh citrus.
- THE OLD AMIGO$11.00
Mezcal and Triple Sec update a classic Old Fashioned.
- MOJITO$9.00
Bacardi Superior Silver Rum with muddled mint, simple syrup, soda and fresh lime.
- MEXICAN MOJITO$11.00
Don Julio Blanco Tequila, muddled mint, simple syrup, soda and fresh lime.
- WICKED DAIQUIRI$9.50
Classic style shaken with light & dark rums, lime & vodka, or blended with your choice of Mango, Raspberry or Strawberry.
- BLOODY MARIA$9.00
Premium Silver Tequila, our signature smoky mix, citrus and garnish.
- Fountain Drinks$2.95
- Frozen Lemonade$4.95
- Iced Tea$2.95
- Flavored Iced Tea$3.95
- Flavored Lemonade$3.95
- Refill$0.99
- Kids Apple Juice$1.50
- Kids Orange Juice$1.50
- Kids Milk$1.50
- Kids Lemonade$1.50
- Kids Sprite$1.50
- Kids Root Beer$1.50
- Kids Mello Yello$1.50
- Kids Coke$1.50
- Kids Diet Coke$1.50
- Kids Tea$1.50
- Kids Sweet Tea$1.50
- Kids Shirley Temple$1.50
- Kids Strawberry Lemonade$1.50
- Kids Mango Lemonade$1.50
- Kids Raspberry Lemonade$1.50