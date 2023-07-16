Wicked Chicken Santa Clarita
Popular Items
Wicked Tender Toss
Two golden fried chicken tenders tossed in one of original sauces. Served on a bed, of Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and tortilla strips with ranch dressing.
WINGS & TENDERS
Wings
5 Wings
Delicious Buffalo style wingers, covered in one of the original sauces. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
10 Wings
Delicious Buffalo style wingers, covered in one of our Wicked Sauces. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
15 Wings
Delicious Buffalo style wingers, covered in one of the original sauces. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
25 Wings
Delicious Buffalo style wingers, covered in one of the original sauces. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Old School Tenders
2 Tenders
3 Tenders
Original style golden fried chicken breast covered in one of the original sauces or served naked with honey mustard, barbecue, or ranch dressing.
4 Tenders
Original style golden fried chicken breast covered in one of the original sauces or served naked with honey mustard, barbecue, or ranch dressing.
6 Tenders
Original style golden fried chicken breasts covered in one of the original sauces or served naked with honey mustard, barbecue, or ranch dressing.
Family Meals
SANDWICHES/BURGERS/WRAPS
Chicken Sandwiches
The Original Wicked
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, pickles, and ranch dressing. Comes with fries.
Spicy Southwestern Sandwich
Mayonnaise, avocado, jalapeños, and melted cheese. Comes with fries.
Savory Dijon Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard sauce. Comes with fries.
Garlic Lover Sandwich
Garlic spread and melted cheese. Comes with fries.
Italian Don Sandwich
Marinara, tomato, shredded lettuce, garlic mayo and melted cheese. Comes with fries.
Burgers
Classic Burger
Mayonnaise, tomato, lettuce, and grilled onions. Comes with fries.
Hula Burger
Mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pineapple, Swiss cheese, and teriyaki sauce. Comes with fries.
California Burger
Mayonnaise, avocado, tomato, lettuce, bacon, and Cheddar cheese. Comes with fries.
Go West Burger
BBQ sauce, bacon, onion rings, and Cheddar cheese. Comes with fries.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, and Swiss cheese. Comes with fries.
Chicken & Waffles
SALADS/NACHOS/FISH TACOS
Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and tortilla strips with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
