Popular Items

10 Wings

$18.99

Delicious Buffalo style wingers, covered in one of our Wicked Sauces. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Wicked Tender Toss

$12.99

Two golden fried chicken tenders tossed in one of original sauces. Served on a bed, of Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and tortilla strips with ranch dressing.

The Original Wicked

$14.49

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, pickles, and ranch dressing. Comes with fries.

WINGS & TENDERS

Wings

5 Wings

5 Wings

$9.99

Delicious Buffalo style wingers, covered in one of the original sauces. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

10 Wings

$18.99

Delicious Buffalo style wingers, covered in one of our Wicked Sauces. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

15 Wings

$27.99

Delicious Buffalo style wingers, covered in one of the original sauces. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

25 Wings

$44.99

Delicious Buffalo style wingers, covered in one of the original sauces. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Old School Tenders

2 Tenders

$6.99
3 Tenders

$9.99

Original style golden fried chicken breast covered in one of the original sauces or served naked with honey mustard, barbecue, or ranch dressing.

4 Tenders

$12.99

Original style golden fried chicken breast covered in one of the original sauces or served naked with honey mustard, barbecue, or ranch dressing.

6 Tenders

$18.99

Original style golden fried chicken breasts covered in one of the original sauces or served naked with honey mustard, barbecue, or ranch dressing.

Family Meals

Tender Meal (8 Tenders)

$39.99

8 Tenders and 4 side orders.

Wing Meal (25 Wings)

$54.99

25 wings and 4 sides.

Combo Meal (8 Tenders & 10 Wings)

$56.99

10 Wings, 7 Tenders, and 2 savory snacks.

SANDWICHES/BURGERS/WRAPS

Chicken Sandwiches

The Original Wicked

$14.49

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, pickles, and ranch dressing. Comes with fries.

Spicy Southwestern Sandwich

$15.49

Mayonnaise, avocado, jalapeños, and melted cheese. Comes with fries.

Savory Dijon Sandwich

$14.49

Lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard sauce. Comes with fries.

Garlic Lover Sandwich

$15.49

Garlic spread and melted cheese. Comes with fries.

Italian Don Sandwich

$15.49

Marinara, tomato, shredded lettuce, garlic mayo and melted cheese. Comes with fries.

Burgers

Classic Burger

$13.49

Mayonnaise, tomato, lettuce, and grilled onions. Comes with fries.

Hula Burger

$14.49

Mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pineapple, Swiss cheese, and teriyaki sauce. Comes with fries.

California Burger

$14.49

Mayonnaise, avocado, tomato, lettuce, bacon, and Cheddar cheese. Comes with fries.

Go West Burger

$14.49

BBQ sauce, bacon, onion rings, and Cheddar cheese. Comes with fries.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.49

Grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, and Swiss cheese. Comes with fries.

Wraps

Wicked Wrap

$15.49

Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado, Cheese and Chicken

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$15.49

3 of our signature strips on top of a delicious waffle. Kick it up with one of our signature sauces

SALADS/NACHOS/FISH TACOS

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and tortilla strips with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

Wicked Tender Toss

$12.99

Two golden fried chicken tenders tossed in one of original sauces. Served on a bed, of Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and tortilla strips with ranch dressing.

Nachos

Nachos

$12.50

A large combination of chips and melted cheese. Topped with grilled chicken, black beans, avocado, tomatoes, and jalapeños

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$14.99

Three fish tacos with avocado, cabbage, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and chipotle creme. Comes with chips.

SNACKS & SIDES

Wicked Snacks

Garlic Fries

$7.75
Curly Fries

$7.50
Terry's Tater Tots

$7.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50
Onion Rings

$8.00
Wicked Fries w/ Chicken

$13.50

Fries topped with 3 chicken strips tossed in your favorite sauce, topped with shredded cheese and drizzled with ranch or blue cheese dressing

Fried Zucchini

$8.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Coleslaw

$4.99

Green Salad

$4.99

Fries

$4.99

BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Orange

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Kid's Drink

$1.50

KIDS

Kids Corn Dog

$9.49

Comes with fries and small soda.

Kids Mini Nuggets

$9.49

Comes with fries and small soda.

Kids Quesadilla

$9.49

MERCH

Wicked Chicken T Shirt

$20.00
Wicked Chicken Baseball Cap

$25.00
Wicked Chicken Hoodie

$30.00

Wicked Chicken Pint Glass

$7.50