LOBSTER
FRESH MAINE LOBSTER MEAT
Enjoy the sweet and succulent taste of fresh wild-caught, sustainably harvested Maine lobster. With our ready-to-eat Maine lobster meat, you can enjoy Maine lobster added to your favorite sandwich, get creative with your next pasta dish, or just eat it straight with some drawn butter, a bit of mayo, or with a squeeze of lemon. Includes: 1 lb Maine Claw and Knuckle Lobster Meat.
LIVE OR STEAMED MAINE LOBSTER ( MINIMUM ORDER 2 )
Our wicked fresh live Maine lobsters will undoubtedly be the star of the show at your next celebratory dinner or backyard lobster boil. Minimum of 2. We recommend you cook your live Maine Lobsters on the day you receive them.
FISH
FRESH HALIBUT
Halibut is a real taste of luxury, its flesh is firm, thick and creamy, this fish is usually baked or grilled, halibut has an excellent flavour and texture and is the ideal ingredient for that special occasion. Because the flavor is so gentle, halibut pairs well with bolder seasonings like pesto, lemon juice and basil.
FRESH CHILEAN SEABASS
Best Chilean Seabass Ever
FRESH SCOTTISH SALMON
Scottish Salmon is a premium farmed Atlantic salmon that is sustainably raised off the coast of Scotland. The frigid waters and strong currents produce salmon that are both strong and high in fat-content. Scottish Salmon is one of the more mild flavored salmon on the market. Scottish salmon is not only delicious but it's a super healthy food responsible for high quality protein and Omega-3 oils required as part of a balanced diet.
FRESH MAHI MAHI
Fish so nice you say it twice.
FRESH RED FISH
Good stuff
FRESH SCALLOPS
Maine produces the very best tasting scallops in the world. And our Maine scallops are the best of the best. Like with Maine lobster, what makes them so special is the care and specialized practices with which they are harvested.
CRAB & SHRIMP
CRAB CAKE
Delicious large lump Maryland Blue Crab cake.
FRESH CRAB MEAT
Succulent Crab meat sourced from the crisp cold waters of the North Atlantic. Our crab meat features a luxurious sweetness along with a firm but delicate texture that comes ready to thaw and eat, with no fuss. Add to our favorite sandwich, soup, pasta or melt!
ARGENTINE RED SHRIMP
Wild-caught, Argentinian Red Shrimp are often compared to lobster for its sweet and buttery taste. That bright, gorgeous deep red color comes from their nutrient-rich ecosystem. And because of their all-natural, cold-water habitat, they have a fresh, clean, sweet flavor. They're known to be the sweetest shrimp in the world. These shrimp are a rich source of protein, vitamins, and minerals, making them an excellent choice for those looking to maintain a healthy diet. In addition, the delicate flavor of Argentine red shrimp makes them a popular choice for use in a variety of dishes, including soups, salads, and pasta.
SOUPS
MEALS
THE AT-HOME LOBSTER ROLL KIT
Everything you need to make our famous lobster rolls at home! Our At-Home Lobster Roll kits come with 1 lb Maine Lobster Meat, 6 New England rolls, and butter. (Makes 4-6 Rolls). Includes: 1 - 1 lb Claw and Knuckle Lobster Meat 1 - 6-pack New England Rolls 1 - Stick of Butter
MAINE LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE (32 OZ)
Fresh Maine lobster mixed with wicked good creamy white cheddar cheese topped with toasted bread crumb crust.