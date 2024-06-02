Wicked Pie Pizza Puyallup
Wicked Fire Pizzas
Small
- Small Build Your Own$16.00
- Small Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil.$16.00
- Small The Classic
Pepperoni, Whole Milk Mozzarella.$17.00
- Small Wicked's No Equal
Pepperoni, Sausage, Garlic, Ricotta, Oregano.$20.00
- Small Flying Pig
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Salami, Prosciutto.$23.00
- Small Mother Earth
Mushrooms, Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Cherry Tomatoes.$21.00
- Small The Puyallup
Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta.$21.00
- Small Mixed Feelings
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Olives.$21.00
- Small Twisted Hawaiian
Applewood Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeno.$21.00
- Small Mob Boss
Fresh Mozzarella, Meatballs, Roasted Red Pepper, Garlic, Ricotta.$22.00
- Small Say It Ain't So
Garlic Infused Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Pepper, Ricotta, Arugula.$21.00
- Small The CBR
Garlic Ranch, Chicken breast, Bacon, Cherry tomato, Scallions and Mozzarella.$22.00
- Small The Chosen One
Have Some Faith. It will Knock your Socks OFF!$22.00
- Small The Migs with One G$21.00
Large
- Large BYO$22.00
- Large Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil.$22.00
- Large The Classic
Pepperoni, Whole Milk Mozzarella.$24.00
- Large Wicked's No Equal
Pepperoni, Sausage, Garlic, Ricotta, Oregano.$27.00
- Large Flying Pig
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Salami, Prosciutto.$31.00
- Large Mother Earth
Mushrooms, Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Cherry Tomatoes.$29.00
- Large The Puyallup
Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta.$29.00
- Large Mixed Feelings
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Olives.$29.00
- Large Twisted Hawaiian
Applewood Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeno.$29.00
- Large Mob Boss
Fresh Mozzarella, Meatballs, Roasted Red Pepper, Garlic, Ricotta.$30.00
- Large Say It Ain't So
Garlic Infused Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Pepper, Ricotta, Arugula.$29.00
- Large The CBR
Garlic Ranch, Chicken breast, Bacon, Cherry tomato, Scallions and Mozzarella.$30.00
- Large The Chosen One$30.00
- Large The Migs with One G$29.00
Main menu
Apps & Starters*
- Famous Cheesy Bread
Served with our House Made Marinara.$10.00
- Wicked Fired Meatballs
Fired to perfection in our Wicked HOT oven, and topped in our House Made Marinara.$13.00
- Chicken Bacon Flatbread
Crispy Flatbread, House Made Garlic Ranch, Bacon, Chicken Breast, BBQ drizzled on top.$14.00
- Garlic Bread Sticks
Served with our House Made Marinara.$8.00
- Wicked Fired Wings
Fired to perfection in our Wicked HOT oven, served Buffalo, BBQ, or Plain.$17.00
- Pesto Flatbread$14.00
- Chicken Tequila Flatbread$14.00
Salads
- Caesar
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing.$9.00+
- House
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Red Onions, Olives, Croutons, choice of dressing.$9.00
- Caprese
Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Mixed Greens, tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette.$10.00+
- Arugula Pear Salad$10.00+