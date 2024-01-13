Skip to Main content
Hot Drinks
Cold Coffees/Chai
Tea & Lemonade
Holiday Specials🎄
Valentine's Specials💘
Baked Goods
Bottled Beverages
Kid Drinks
Merchandise
Hot Drinks
Espresso
$3.00
Americano
$3.50
Cafe Latte
$4.25
Cappuccino
$4.50
Chai Latte
$4.50
Drip Coffee (Regular)
$3.00
Red Eye
$4.00
Flavored Latte
$4.75
Hot Chocolate
$3.75
Dirty Chai
$5.50
London Fog
$4.75
Cold Coffees/Chai
Iced Latte
$4.75
Iced Coffee
$3.25
Iced Americano
$3.25
Iced Chai
$4.50
Iced Dirty Chai
$5.50
Iced Espresso
$3.00
Tea & Lemonade
Unsweetened Iced Tea
$3.00
Southern Sweet Tea
$3.00
Arnold Palmer
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Lavender Lemonade
$4.00
Holiday Specials🎄
Peppermint Mocha
$4.75
Gingerbread Latte
$5.00
Oatmeal Cookie Chai (16 oz only)
$4.75
WSC Eggnog Latte (16 oz only)
$5.00
Snickerdoodle
$4.75
Fluffernutter
$5.00
Iced Protein Coffee
$5.00
Valentine's Specials💘
Iced Strawberry Oat Milk Latte
$5.00
Iced CHOCOLATE Strawberry Oat Milk Latte
$5.00
Cupid Coffee
$4.00
Lovers Lemonade Spritzer
$4.00
Hearty Hot Chocolate
$3.75
Perfect Pair Iced Latte
$5.00
Baked Goods
Blueberry Muffin
$3.00
Vanilla Chocolate Chunk Muffin
$3.00
Chocolate Chunk Muffin
$3.00
Out of stock
Corn Muffin
$3.00
Almond Dark Chocolate Biscotti
$1.25
Croissant
$2.50
Out of stock
Cream Cheese Danish
$2.75
Cherry Danish
$2.75
Protein Balls (X3)
$5.00
Bottled Beverages
Apple Juice
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Red Bull
$3.00
Sugar Free Redbull
$3.00
Water
$2.00
Kid Drinks
Kids Milk (12 oz)
$3.00
Kids Chocolate Milk (12 oz)
$3.25
Kids Strawberry Milk (12 oz)
$3.25
Kids Lemonade (12 oz)
$2.75
Kids Apple Juice (12 oz)
$2.75
Kids Orange Juice (12 oz)
$2.75
Merchandise
Shirt
$20.00
Glass Cup
$18.00
Stickers
$1.00
Out of stock
Coffee Cozie
$15.00
Out of stock
Wicked Southern Coffee Location and Ordering Hours
1234567891
595 Norwich Road, Salem, CT 06420
Closed
• Opens Saturday at 7:45AM
All hours
Order online
