Wiggin Street Coffee At Kenyon College
Featured Items
- Over Ice Latte (Recipe)$4.40+
A cool and refreshing way to drink your favorite latte! Cold Brew Method Espresso is mixed with our flavor combo and milk. Then topped with ice!
- Frozen Latte (Recipe)$5.00+
Combines espresso, powder that provides body/texture, ice, and topped off with milk. Blended together with our signature flavor combos to the consistency of a milkshake.
Coffee Bar
HOT DRINKS-Coffee & Espresso
- Coffee-Brewed$2.20+
Roasted and packaged at our One Line Coffee facility in Heath, Ohio. Our coffee is brewed fresh throughout the day.
- Cafe Au Lait$2.60+
Equal parts drip coffee and steamed milk.
- Americano$2.60+
Espresso diluted with hot water to resemble a drip coffee.
- Cappuccino$3.25+
Distinctly even layers of espresso, steamed milk, and foamed milk.
- Espresso$2.25+
Our One Line Coffee Method Espresso is a full-flavored, concentrated form of coffee. Made by pressurized hot water through very finely ground coffee beans.
- Redeye$3.50+
Choice of drip coffee paired with a hot shot(s) of our Method Espresso.
- Traditional Cappuccino$3.50
Distinctly even layers of espresso, steamed milk, and foamed milk.
- Traditional Cortado$3.25
Equal parts of frothed milk to espresso.
- Traditional Machiatto$3.00
Espresso is the star of this beverage accompanied with a dash of steamed milk and a bit of foam poured on top.
- Hot Latte (Single Flavors)$4.00+
Your choice of syrup which is carefully combined with espresso, steamed milk and topped with a silky, textured foam.
- Hot Latte (Unflavored)$3.25+
Showcases the flavor of espresso, milk, and silky textured milk.
OVER ICE-Coffee & Espresso
- Iced Coffee (Unflavored Cold Toddy)$3.25+
Our classic cold brew over ice. Great black or pair it with a splash of cream and sugar.
- Iced Coffee (Flavored Cold Toddy)$3.65+
Our classic cold brew over ice. Great black or pair it with a splash of cream and sugar.
- Over Ice Latte (Single Flavors)$4.40+
A cool and refreshing way to drink your favorite latte! Cold Brew Method Espresso is mixed with your choice of flavor and milk. Then topped with ice!
- Over Ice Latte (Unflavored)$3.65+
A cool and refreshing way to drink your favorite latte! Cold Brew Method Espresso is mixed with milk. Then topped with ice!
FROZEN-Espresso
- Frozen Latte (Single Flavors)$5.00+
Combines espresso, powder that provides body/texture, ice, and topped off with milk. Blended together with your choice of flavor to the consistency of a milkshake.
- Frozen Latte (Unflavored)$4.25+
Combines espresso, powder that provides body/texture, ice, and topped off with milk. Blended together to the consistency of a milkshake.
HOT DRINKS- Tea & Other
- Chai Latte$3.75+
- Hot Tea$2.20+
Petali Teas are handcrafted- no machines are used to produce the tea blends- The style is artisan, using full leaves, fruits, nuts, barks, roots, flower petals, yerba mate, rooibos and a myriad of tea shapes, sizes and varieties. Their flavorings and essences are the best quality available so each cup is a delicious experience.
- Hot Chocolate$2.00+
Monin Chocolate Sauce mixed with steamed milk. Smooth and chocolatey; sure to be a hit with the kids!
- Steamer (Recipe)$2.00+
Similar to a latte, but without the espresso! Choose a single flavor or flavor combo with steamed milk.
- Steamer (Single Flavors)$2.00+
Similar to a latte, but without the espresso! Choose a single flavor or flavor combo with steamed milk.
- London Fog w/ Vanilla$3.65+
- Matcha Latte$3.00+
Matcha powder brewed with water creating a velvety, full-bodied premium green tea – high in antioxidants, amino acids and other nutrients. Steamed milk completes this latte. Add your choice of flavoring to make this a truly unique drink experience.
- Tea Latte$3.25+
Your choice of Petali Tea blend steeped in steamed milk.
OVER ICE-Tea & Other
- Chai Over Ice$2.75+
Our Chai is a blend of black tea, ginger, cloves, cardamom, and cinnamon. Mixed with milk and topped with ice!
- Iced Tea$1.75+
A refreshing Petali Teas handcrafted tea blend over ice.
- Italian Soda$2.25+
Your choice of Monin Syrup topped with club soda and ice!
- Matcha Over Ice$2.00+
First, we combine Matcha powder and water to create a velvety, full-bodied shot of premium green tea – high in antioxidants, amino acids and other nutrients. The Matcha is then mixed with milk and topped with ice!
- Milk (Cold)$1.50+
FROZEN-Tea & Other
- Frozen Chai$3.50+
Our Chai blend of black tea, ginger, cloves, cardamom, and cinnamon blended with ice and milk to the consistency of a milkshake.
- Frozen Creme (Recipe)$3.25+
Similar to a latte, but without the espresso! Choose your favorite flavor to blend with milk and ice!
- Frozen Creme (Single Flavor)$3.25+
Similar to a latte, but without the espresso! Choose your favorite flavor to blend with milk and ice!
- Frozen Hot Chocolate$3.00+
Combination of our special cocoa powder to add body and texture, milk and ice. Blended together to the consistency of a milkshake.
- Fruit Smoothie$3.50+
Every Monin Real Fruit Smoothie mix is made with all-natural ingredients like real bananas, real strawberries, and pure cane sugar. You won't find any artificial ingredients here! Blended with ice for a refreshing treat on the go!
Pastries/Baked Goods
Danishes
Muffins
- Muffin-Banana Nut$3.95Out of stock
Perfectly moist, sweet, and fulfilling. All of our muffins are baked fresh daily!
- Muffin-Blueberry$3.95Out of stock
Perfectly moist, sweet, and fulfilling. All of our muffins are baked fresh daily!
- Muffin-Cappuccino Chocolate$3.95Out of stock
Perfectly moist, sweet, and fulfilling. All of our muffins are baked fresh daily!
- Muffin-Chocolate$3.95Out of stock
Perfectly moist, sweet, and fulfilling. All of our muffins are baked fresh daily!
- Muffin-Cinnamon$3.95Out of stock
Perfectly moist, sweet, and fulfilling. All of our muffins are baked fresh daily!
- Muffin-Cranberry Orange$3.95Out of stock
Perfectly moist, sweet, and fulfilling. All of our muffins are baked fresh daily!
Scones
Other Pastries
- Cinnamon Roll$3.75Out of stock
A buttery, cinnamon and sugar filling wrapped in soft, perfectly baked dough. Topped with a cinnamon cream cheese icing.
- Coffee Cake$3.50Out of stock
Cake-like center, topped with a crunchy cinnamon crumble. A drizzle of icing completes this popular sweet treat!
- Cookie-Bella Cakes Sugar Cookie$2.20
Real. Fresh. Delicious. Locally made sugar cookies sandwiched together with a smooth, sweet icing. Good, Better.....BELLA.
- Donut Hole$1.00Out of stock
Locally made by Bailey's Drive Inn Donuts. These two bite donut holes are deliciously larger than life!
Gluten Free
Food & Snacks
Food
- Breakfast Burrito$5.50
Great grab n go option for a hearty meal on the run. Our burritos are made in house and are filled with egg, cheese, roasted potatoes, and queso. (Meat options available).
- Croissant-Plain$2.40
Our buttery croissants are a delicately sweet, feather-like French pastry with a golden crisp and flaky crust.
- Egg Bagel Sandwich$7.15
- Egg Sandwich$5.25+
Our egg patties are made in house by RRC Kitchens and jam packed with flavor (sausage or meatless). Pair it with a croissant or focaccia to take on the go. Don't forget to top it off with our gooey mild cheddar cheese.
- Granola$2.50
Locally made in Gambier, Ohio. A toasty, delicately sweet mix of oats, almonds, and honey glaze.
- Vegan Egg Bites$9.50Out of stock
Tomatoes, spinach and spices blended with Yo eggs to create a tasty breakfast (or anytime) option!
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$5.75Out of stock
Chicken breast strips mixed with a romaine/iceberg blend, bacon and ranch dressing all wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$5.75Out of stock
Chicken breast strips mixed with a romaine/iceberg blend, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing all wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
- Chicken Salad$5.00+Out of stock
Our in house chicken salad is packed with chunks of pineapple, toasted almonds, red onion, and seasoned mayo based sauce. Pair it with a buttery croissant or slice of our "pizza like" focaccia bread.
- Chicken Salad Bagel Sandwich$6.90Out of stock
- Stromboli$4.00
Our in house savory turnover filled with pepperoni, mozzarella and Italian spices. Golden and baked to perfection. Enjoy with a side of marinara sauce.
Coffee & Tea Pouches
Coffee Pouches (12oz Pouch)
- Brasil Rio Brilhante Tropicana$14.50Out of stock
Our fourth year purchasing from the Urban family at Rio Brilhante! This coffee marks a return of their Tropicana lot, created by combining lots from two different areas of the farm. This single farm medium-roast coffee is one of our most adventurous coffees that is still meant for everyday, easy drinking. A single farm, full natural, coffee from the Minas Gerais region of Brasil. Fruit cake, white chocolate, cantaloupe, caramel. 100% Catucai 2SL variety. Tasting notes: Fruit cake, white chocolate, cantaloupe, caramel Country: Brasil Region: Minas Gerais Town: Near Coromandel Farmers: Two generations of the Urban Family Altitude: 900 - 1150 m. Variety: Catucai 2SL Processing method: Full natural, with patio drying
- Colombia el Progreso$15.00
This is the ninth year that we have purchased coffee from Rodrigo Sanchez at El Progreso. Truly one of our most valued relationships, and a truly spectacular, every day, house coffee. A single farm, fully washed medium roast from the Huila region of Colombia. Caramel, date, orange, vanilla. Caturra and Bourbon varieties. Country: Colombia Region: Huila Town: Near Pitalito Farm: El Progreso Farmer: Rodrigo Sanchez Altitude: 1650 - 1800 m. Varieties: Caturra and Bourbon Processing method: Fully washed, with 18 - 24 hour dry fermentation and 8-13 day parabolic drying on farm Tasting notes: Caramel, date, orange, vanilla
- Colombia el Puente$15.50Out of stock
Our second year purchasing from an incredible washing station supported by a longtime relationship! A fully washed, dark-roasted, single washing station coffee from 240 producers located near Pitalito in Huila, Colombia. Toffee, caramel, fruit cake, rich. Caturra, Castillo, and Colombia varieties.
- Ethiopia Nguisse Nare$21.50Out of stock
Our first year purchasing a truly outstanding, extreme elevation coffee from Mr. Nguisse Nare. One of the cleanest, clearest naturals we've ever offered. A single farm, full natural coffee from the Bensa woreda of Sidama, near the village of Kokosa. Apricot, hibiscus, cranberry sauce, raspberry. 100% 74158, a catalogued Ethiopian Heirloom variety.
- Method Blend Espresso$15.50Out of stock
Our signature espresso blend. Typically 3 bean, seasonal, and versatile. Always delicious. Tasting notes: Apricot, tropical fruit, fig jam, buttery This espresso blend contains: * Ethiopia Kossa Geshe: A full natural, single farm coffee from the Agaro microregion in Jimma. Heirloom varieties. * Guatemala Todos Santos: A fully washed, cooperative coffee from a group of 55 farmers around the town of Todos Santos in Huehuetenango, working with Los Volcanes in Guatemala. Primarily Bourbon and Caturra varieties. * Papua New Guinea Kuta Kofi: A fully washed coffee from the Kuta Kofi mill, grown by multiple smallholders in the Upper Waghi Valley in the Jiawaka province. Typica, Bourbon, and Arusha varieties.
Bottled Beverages
Beverages-Bottled
- Alani Nu Energy - Breeze Berry$2.80Out of stock
- Alani Nu Energy - Dream Float$2.80Out of stock
- Alani Nu Energy - Hawaiian Shaved Ice$2.80
- Alani Nu Energy - Peach$2.80
- Calypso - Original Lemonade$2.25
Calypso, the originator of the flavored lemonade category, has evolved from four lemonade blends into over a dozen lemonade, limeade, and tea and lemonade combinations over the past eighteen years. Each Calypso is made with real lemon or lime bits, real sugar, natural flavors and served in premium custom glass bottles. These exotic and tropical flavored lemonade drinks are mouth-wateringly juicy and totally refreshing.
- Calypso - Strawberry Lemonade$2.25
Calypso, the originator of the flavored lemonade category, has evolved from four lemonade blends into over a dozen lemonade, limeade, and tea and lemonade combinations over the past eighteen years. Each Calypso is made with real lemon or lime bits, real sugar, natural flavors and served in premium custom glass bottles. These exotic and tropical flavored lemonade drinks are mouth-wateringly juicy and totally refreshing.
- Everfresh - Apple Juice$1.75
Crisp, delicious 100% apple juice. All the goodness of a juicy apple without the core.
- Everfresh - Orange Juice$1.75
Sweet and delicious 100% orange juice. It doesn’t get any closer to orange than this. Contains 120% vitamin C per 8 oz serving.
- San Pellegrino$2.00Out of stock
- Water - Bottled$1.00