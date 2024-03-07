Brasil Rio Brilhante Tropicana

$14.50 Out of stock

Our fourth year purchasing from the Urban family at Rio Brilhante! This coffee marks a return of their Tropicana lot, created by combining lots from two different areas of the farm. This single farm medium-roast coffee is one of our most adventurous coffees that is still meant for everyday, easy drinking. A single farm, full natural, coffee from the Minas Gerais region of Brasil. Fruit cake, white chocolate, cantaloupe, caramel. 100% Catucai 2SL variety. Tasting notes: Fruit cake, white chocolate, cantaloupe, caramel Country: Brasil Region: Minas Gerais Town: Near Coromandel Farmers: Two generations of the Urban Family Altitude: 900 - 1150 m. Variety: Catucai 2SL Processing method: Full natural, with patio drying