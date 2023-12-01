Wild Badger Sports Saloon New Richmond
Food Menu
Starters
- Badger Pretzels$10.95
5 pretzels, deep fried and served with house made queso.
- Heap O-Rings$9.95
Hand-battered and deep fried, served with homemade seasoned sour cream
- Badger Nachos$11.95
Homemade tortilla chips topped with queso, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with salsa, sour cream and our green chili ranch.
- Badger Nachos - Shredded Chicken$15.90
Homemade tortilla chips topped with queso, lettuce, tomato, onion, and shredded chicken. Served with a side of salsa, sour cream and green chili ranch.
- Badger Nachos- Barbacoa$15.90
Homemade tortilla chips topped with queso, lettuce, tomato, onion, and barbacoa. Served with a side of salsa, sour cream and green chili ranch.
- Badger Nachos- Seasoned Beef$15.90
Homemade tortilla chips topped with queso, lettuce, tomato, onion, and seasoned beef. Served with a side of salsa, sour cream and green chili ranch.
- Badger Nachos- Pulled Pork$15.90
Homemade tortilla chips topped with queso, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pulled pork. Served with a side of salsa, sour cream and green chili ranch.
- Basket of Fries$6.95
Keep it simple or have them tossed.
- Basket of Tots$6.95
Keep it simple or have them tossed.
- Bacon Bleu Fries$9.95
Tossed in bacon and our creamy bleu cheese dressing.
- Bacon Bleu Tots$9.95
Tossed in bacon and our creamy bleu cheese dressing.
- Bacon Bleu Sweet Potato Fries$9.95
Tossed in bacon and our creamy bleu cheese dressing.
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
5 hand-cut and panko breaded sticks, fried to perfection and served with a side of marinara sauce
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.95
Our secret recipe! Blended and baked, topped with mel
- Basket of Sweet Potatoes$7.95
Crinkle cut and deep fried.
- Cheese Curds$10.95
Half pound of world-famous Ellsworth Curds, hand battered and served with a side of ranch.
- Steak Bites$13.95
Hand cut sirloin, seasoned and tossed with bacon, mushroom and onions. Served with a side of horsey sauce and Bender sauce.
- Hoisin Green Beans$9.95
Fresh green beans, flash fried and tossed with bacon and hoisin, topped with sesame seeds.
- Bruschetta$11.95
Toasted baguettes with melted mozzarella, topped with bruschetta mix, shaved parmesan, basil and drizzled with balsamic glaze.
- Chips & Salsa$5.95
Quesadillas
- Traditional Quesadilla$9.95
Stuffed with a blend of cheeses, diced peppers and onions. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
- Chicken Quesadilla$12.95
Stuffed with shredded chicken and blend of cheeses, diced peppers and onions. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
- Barbacoa Quesadilla$12.95
Stuffed with shredded barbacoa and blend of cheeses, diced peppers and onions. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
- Seasoned Ground Beef Quesadilla$12.95
Stuffed with seasoned ground beef and blend of cheeses, diced peppers and onions. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
- Pulled Pork Quesadilla$12.95
Stuffed with pulled pork and blend of cheeses, diced peppers and onions. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
- Cuban Quesadilla$12.95
Stuffed with deli shaved ham, pickles, pulled pork, swiss cheese, and stone ground mustard. Pressed and sserved with a side of Cordon Dijon.
- Philly Quesadilla$13.95
Packed with shaved sirloin, diced peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese and served with a side of queso.
Handhelds
- Smokey Sliders$10.95
Four made-to-order sliders filled with pulled pork that has been tossed in Sweet BBQ, BBQ or Spicy BBQ, with coleslaw on the side.
- The Broodwich$12.95
Toasted hoagie stuffed with ham, turkey or both! American and pepper jack cheese, then topped with Bager sauce for a little zing!
- Pot Roast Dip$13.95
Toasted hoagie stuffed with tender, clow cooked pot roast, topped with provolone cheese, caramelized onions and served with a side of au jus.
- The Philly James$13.95
Sliced sirloin steak topped with sliced peppers, mushrooms and onions, topped with melted provolone and served with a side of queso for dipping.
- The Philly James - Chicken$13.95
Tender grilled, seasoned chicken breast topped with sliced peppers, mushrooms and onions, topped with melted provolone and served with a side of queso for dipping.
- Reuben$12.95
Slow roasted corned beef, hand sliced and tossed with sauerkraut, topped with melted Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing. Served mile high on thick cut marble rye.
- Rachel$11.95
Deli shaved turkey piled high with melted Swiss and thousand island dressing and coleslaw. Served on thick cut marble rye.
- Northside Green$13.95
Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in Nashvile Heat, topped on a bed of house made coleslaw, drizzled with Pub Sauce and dressed with pickles.
- Crispy Clucker$11.95
Our famous chicken sandwich is back! Crispy chicken on top of lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli.
- Grilled Clucker$11.95
Our famous chicken sandwich is back! Grilled chicken on top of lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli.
- Wagon Wheel$11.95
Tomato basil wrap smothered with cream cheese, covered with chopped pickles, deli shaved ham, and provolone cheese, rolled up and cut into rounds. Served with a side of Asian Sriracha.
- Jailer$11.95
Garlic grilled texas toast with melted swiss and smoked cheddar, lettuce, tomato, bacon, deli shaved turkey and ham, then drizzled with BBQ sauce.
- Chicken Tender Wrap$11.95
Crispy tenders, chopped and tossed with shredded romaine, diced tomatoes and onions, shredded cheddar, and homemade ranch stuffed inside a tomato basil wrap.
- Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.95
Deli-shaved turkey, tossed with bacon bits, shredded lettuce, diced tomates and homemade ranch, stuffed inside a tomato basil wrap.
- BLT Wrap$10.95
Keeping it classic! Tomato basil tortilla stuffed with shredded romaine, bacon, tomato and mayo.
- BLT Sandwich$10.95
Keeping it classic! Texas toast with mayo, tomato, shredded romaine and bacon.
- Groumet Grilled Cheese$9.95
Parmesan crusted texas toast, stuffed with provolone, swiss and gouda cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and topped with honey and sliced apple.
- Tri-Tip Sandwich$13.95
Soups/Salads
- Side House$4.95
Spring mix salad topped with red onion, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, and garlic croutons. Your choice of dressing.
- Side Caesar$4.95
Romaine tossed in Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese, and topped with garlic croutons.
- Buffalo Bill$13.95
Fresh spring mix topped with bacon bits, diced celery, tomato, red onion, and tender grilled chicken breast tossed in mild buffalo sauce with bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a garlic breadstick and your choice of dressing.
- Cobb$14.95
Fresh spring mix topped with deli- shaved ham, tender grilled chicken breast, diced tomato, bacon bits, and hard- boiled egg. Sprinkled with bleu cheese crumbles and served with a garlic breadstick and your choice of dressing.
- Harvest Cobb$14.95
Fresh spring mix tossed in homemade poppyseed dressing, topped with deli- shaved ham, tender grilled chicken breast, diced apples, bacon bits, dried cranberries, and sprinkled with bleu cheese crumbles and candied pecans. Served with a garlic breadstick.
- Chicken Caesar$13.95
Fresh cut romaine, tossed in Caesar dressing and asigo cheese, topped with tender grilled chicken breast and garlic croutons. Served with a garlic breadstick.
- Taco Salad$12.45
Fried tortilla filled with shredded romaine, seasond ground beef, shredded cheese, diced tomato, onion, sliced jalapenos, and black olives. Served with salsa and sour cream.
- Beer Cheese$5.45
Bowl of our homemade beer cheese soup.
- Chicken Tortilla$5.45
Bowl of our homemade Chicken Tortilla Soup.
- SOD$5.45
Bowl of our Soup of the Day.
- Chili$5.45
Wings
- Jumbo Bone-In Wings - Regular Size$9.95
6 Jumbo Bone-In Wings, tossed in your favorite dry rub or sauce.
- Jumbo Bone-In Wings- Large Size$16.95
12 Jumbo Bone-In Wings, tossed in your favorite dry rub or sauce.
- Jumbo Bone-In Wings- Badger Size$24.95
18 Jumbo Bone-In Wings, tossed in your favorite dry rub or sauce.
- Boneless Wings- Regular Size$9.95
9 Boneless Wings, tossed in your favorite dry rub or sauce.
- Boneless Wings- Large Size$16.95
18 Boneless Wings, tossed in your favorite dry rub or sauce.
- Boneless Wings- Badger Size$24.95
27 Boneless Wings, tossed in your favorite dry rub or sauce.
- Skinny Wings$11.95
Our skinny wings come grilled, thinly sliced, then flash fried for a little crunch! Toss them in your favorite dry rub for sauce!
Street Tacos
- Fish Taco$12.95
Grilled, seasoned walleye topped with shredded romaine, fresh shredded cabbage, driced tomato and red onion, then drizzled with Knowles cream. Served with a lime.
- Barbacoa Taco$12.95
Hand shredded and topped with romaine, homemade black bean corn salsa and queso.
- Shredded Chicken Taco$12.95
Shredded and seasoned, topped with romaine, homemade pineapple salsa, queso and lime.
- Pulled Pork Taco$12.95
Tossed in Mild Buffalo, topped with diced red onions, peppers and bleu cheese crumbles.
- Beef Taco$10.95
Seasoned ground beef, topped with shredded romaine, shredded cheese, diced onion and tomato, black olives and jalapenos. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Entree
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$15.95
Fresh grilled chicken breast topped with deli-shaved ham, swiss cheese, and drizzled with homemade Cordon Bleu sauce and served with a side of seasonal vegetables.
- Hot Pot Roast$13.95
Tender, slow cooked pot roast served on a bed of garlic toast with herbed mashed potatoes and smothered with homemade gravy.
- Chicken Caprese$14.95
Freshly grilled chicken breast, marinated in italian seasoning and topped with basil pesto, sliced tomato and fresh mozzarella. Drizzled with keto friendly balsamic glaze and served with a side of seasonal vegetables.
- Chicken Tender Basket$10.95
Crispy chicken tenders served with fries, coleslaw and toast.
- Grilled Chicken Bacon Mac$11.95
Cavatappi noodles smothered in 5-cheese sauce and topped with grilled chicken and bacon. Served with a garlic breadstick.
- Fried Chicken Bacon Mac$11.95
Cavatappi noodles smothered in 5-cheese sauce and topped with fried chicken and bacon. Served with a garlic breadstick.
- Wild Salmon$19.95
8oz Wild caught Coho salmon, grilled and placed on a bed of balsamic roasted brussels sprouts and topped with a homemade dill cream sauce and lemon.
- Cast Iron Sirloin$21.95
8oz Sirloin, cooked to your liking, sliced and plated alongside herbed mashed potatoes, haystack onions, sauteed mushrooms and topped with homemade chimichurri. Served with seasonal vegetable.
- Fish and Chips$16.95
Hand battered and fried walleye tenders served with fries, coleslaw, garlic toast, tartar sauce and lemon.
- Steakhouse Black and Bleu$21.95
Blackened 8oz sirloin sliced and topped with molten bleu cheese, placed on a bed of spring mix, onion, tomato and served with a side of seasonal vegetables.
Sides
- Kettle Chips$2.95
- Tortilla Chips$2.95
- French Fries$4.45
- Tots$4.45
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.45
- Onion Rings$5.45
- Cheese Curds$6.45
- Mac n Cheese$5.45
- Seasonal Vegetable$5.45
- Mashed Potatoes$4.45
- Mashed Potatoes with Gravy$5.45
- Coleslaw$2.95
- Side House Salad$4.95
- Side Caesar Salad$4.95
- Beer Cheese Soup$5.45
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.45
- Chili$5.45
- SOD$5.45
- Bacon Bleu Fries$6.45
- Bacon Bleu Tots$6.45
- Bacon n Bleu Sweet Potato Fries$6.45
- No Side
- Side Breadstick$1.95
- Side Pretzel$1.95
Friday Special
Side Sauces
Sauces
- Ranch$0.75
- Bleu Cheese$0.75
- Sour Cream$0.50
- Salsa$0.50
- Guacamole$1.95
- Queso$2.95
- Mayo$0.50
- Garlic Aioli$0.75
- Bender$0.75
- Seasoned Sour Cream$0.75
- Green Chili Ranch$0.75
- Horsey Sauce$0.75
- Pub Sauce$0.75
- 5-Cheese$2.95
- Tartar$0.75
- Knowles Cream$0.75
- Cordon$0.99
- Black Bean Salsa$1.25
- Pineapple Salsa$1.25
- Chimichurri$1.25
- Pesto$1.25
- Au Jus$0.50
- Marinara$0.75
- Dill Cream$0.75
- Cajun Jelly$0.50
- Horseradish$0.75
- Honey$0.75
- Hollendais$0.75
- Beer Cheese$0.99
- Syrup$0.50
- Butter$0.50
- Clerified Butter$0.50
- Sweet BBQ$0.75
- BBQ$0.75
- Whiskey Black Pepper$0.75
- Garlic Parmesan$0.75
- Spicy BBQ$0.75
- Jalapeno Bourbon$0.75
- Mild Buffalo$0.75
- Umami$0.99
- Honey Sriracha$0.99
- Sweet Asian Sriracha$0.99
- Spicy Garlic Parmesan$0.75
- Nashvile Heat$0.99
- Hot Buffalo$0.75
- Texas Heat$0.99
- Tap Out$1.95
- Mango Habanero$0.75
Burger/Chicken (OO)
Burgers / Chicken
- Wisconsin Burger$10.95
Keep it plain or add any two cheeses!
- Wisconsin Grilled Chicken$12.90
Keep it plain or add any two cheeses!
- Wisconsin Fried Chicken$12.90
Keep it plain or add any two cheeses!
- Wisconsin Beyond Burger$12.90
Keep it plain or add any two cheeses!
- Sheriff Burger$11.95
Topped with applewood smoked bacon, smoked cheddar, drizzled with BBQ Sauce and topped with a hand battered onion ring.
- Sheriff Grilled Chicken$13.90
Topped with applewood smoked bacon, smoked cheddar, drizzled with BBQ Sauce and topped with a hand battered onion ring.
- Sheriff Fried Chicken$13.90
Topped with applewood smoked bacon, smoked cheddar, drizzled with BBQ Sauce and topped with a hand battered onion ring.
- Sherif Beyond Burger$13.90
Topped with applewood smoked bacon, smoked cheddar, drizzled with BBQ Sauce and topped with a hand battered onion ring.
- Whiskey Burger$11.95
Topped with applewood smoked bacon, smoked cheddar, caramelized onions, and drizzled with whiskey black pepper sauce.
- Whiskey Grilled Chicken$13.90
Topped with applewood smoked bacon, smoked cheddar, caramelized onions, and drizzled with whiskey black pepper sauce.
- Whiskey Fried Chicken$13.90
Topped with applewood smoked bacon, smoked cheddar, caramelized onions, and drizzled with whiskey black pepper sauce.
- Whiskey Beyond Burger$13.90
Topped with applewood smoked bacon, smoked cheddar, caramelized onions, and drizzled with whiskey black pepper sauce.
- Wild Badger Burger$12.45
Topped with applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onion, pepperoncini peppers, qouda cheese, and homemade beer cheese soup.
- Wild Badger Grilled Chicken$14.40
Topped with applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onion, pepperoncini peppers, qouda cheese, and homemade beer cheese soup.
- Wild Badger Fried Chicken$14.40
Topped with applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onion, pepperoncini peppers, qouda cheese, and homemade beer cheese soup.
- Wild Badger Beyond Burger$14.40
Topped with applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onion, pepperoncini peppers, qouda cheese, and homemade beer cheese soup.
- Deputy Burger$11.95
Topped with applewood smoked bacon and smoked cheddar
- Deputy Grilled Chicken$13.90
Topped with applewood smoked bacon and smoked cheddar
- Deputy Fried Chicken$13.90
Topped with applewood smoked bacon and smoked cheddar
- Deputy Beyond Burger$13.90
Topped with applewood smoked bacon and smoked cheddar
- Ragin Cajun Burger$12.45
Topped with applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, cajun berry jam and sprinkled with cajun seasoning.
- Ragin Cajun Grilled Chicken$14.40
Topped with applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, cajun berry jam and sprinkled with cajun seasoning.
- Ragin Cajun Fried Chicken$14.40
Topped with applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, cajun berry jam and sprinkled with cajun seasoning.
- Ragin Cajun Beyond Burger$14.40
Topped with applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, cajun berry jam and sprinkled with cajun seasoning.
- California Burger$12.45
Topped with American cheese, fresh quacamole, shredded romaine, sliced tomato and onion, and garlic aioli.
- California Grilled Chicken$14.40
Topped with American cheese, fresh quacamole, shredded romaine, sliced tomato and onion, and garlic aioli.
- California Fried Chicken$14.40
Topped with American cheese, fresh quacamole, shredded romaine, sliced tomato and onion, and garlic aioli.
- California Beyond Burger$14.40
Topped with American cheese, fresh quacamole, shredded romaine, sliced tomato and onion, and garlic aioli.