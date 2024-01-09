Wild Child Pizza - Flanders 1339 NW Flanders St.
Popular Items
- Caesar Salad$8.49
Romaine hearts, sourdough croutons, Parmesan *Caesar dressing on the side
- Garlic Bread Sticks$7.49
Comes with side of marinara
- Pepperoni Pizza$27.49
Pepperoni, Wisconsin brick cheese, marinara on top, parmesan
Food
Pizzas
- Work of Artichoke$31.95
Artichoke marinated in Salmoriglio sauce (olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, basil, oregano, parsley, chili flake, salt) with garlicky spinach topped with marinara and parm
- Pesto Chicken / Bacon / Ranch Pizza$30.95
Saucy Pesto Chicken fired with crispy American Bacon bits, Wisconsin brick cheese, ranch drizzle, and parmesan on top of our famous crispy edged sourdough crust.
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$28.00
Rotisserie chicken, caramelized onion, Wisconsin brick cheese, tangy BBQ sauce, roasted red onions, green onion, parmesan
- Cheese Pizza$23.49
Wisconsin brick cheese, marinara on top, parmesan *Vegan cheese option available.
- Maui Wowie Pizza$29.95
American bacon, Jamaican jerk roasted pineapple, pickled jalapeño, Wisconsin brick cheese, marinara on top, parmesan
- Pepperoni Pizza$27.49
Pepperoni, Wisconsin brick cheese, marinara on top, parmesan
- Supreme Pizza$31.95
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bell peppers, olives, mushrooms, red onion, Wisconsin brick cheese, marinara on top, parmesan
- Veggie Pizza$27.00
Bell peppers, olives, mushrooms. red onion, Wisconsin brick cheese, marinara on top, parmesan *Vegan cheese option available.
- Harissa Pizza$28.00
Butternut squash, rose harissa, kale, leeks, mozzarella.
- VEGAN Cheese Pizza$26.00
Same as the regular Cheese Pie, minus the crispy parmesan crust, and sub vegan cheese.
- VEGAN Harissa Pizza$31.00
Same as the regular Harissa Pie, minus the crispy parmesan crust, and sub vegan cheese.
- VEGAN Veggie Pizza$30.00
Same as the regular Veggie Pie, minus the crispy parmesan crust, and subb vegan cheese.
- Half Pepperoni/ Half Cheese$26.00
Due to the varying cook times of different toppings, we can only make certain combinations as 50/50 pies.
- Half Supreme/ Half Veggie$29.95
Due to the varying cook times of different toppings, we can only make certain combinations as 50/50 pies.
- Half Harissa/ Half BBQ Chicken$28.00
Due to the varying cook times of different toppings, we can only make certain combinations as 50/50 pies.
- Half BBQ Chicken/ Half Maui Wowie$29.25
Due to the varying cook times of different toppings, we can only make certain combinations as 50/50 pies.
- Half Pesto Chicken / Half BBQ Chicken$30.00
- Half Pesto Chicken / Half Harissa$30.00
- Half Pesto Chicken / Half Maui Wowie$30.00
Not Pizza
- Caesar Salad$8.49
Romaine hearts, sourdough croutons, Parmesan *Caesar dressing on the side
- Garlic Bread Sticks$7.49
Comes with side of marinara
- Wild Child Brownie$2.99
Individual Brownie from the pan
Sides
- Grated Parmesan Packet$0.25
- Crushed Red Pepper Packet$0.25
- Mikes Hot Honey Packet$2.00
- Side Marinara$1.00
All sauces made in-house from scratch
- Side Ranch$1.00
All sauces made in-house from scratch
- Side Sriracha Ranch$1.00
All sauces made in-house from scratch
- Side Green Goddess (Plant based)$1.00
All sauces made in-house from scratch
- Side Caesar$1.00
All sauces made in-house from scratch
