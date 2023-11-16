Wild Coffee 2144 McCulloch Blvd N
Breakfast Bites
- Avocado Toast$6.00
Slice of sourdough bread with perfectly sliced avocado on top. Try it with the Everything but the Bagel Seasoning!
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$4.00
Your choice of bagel with Philadelphia Cream Cheese. Enjoy an Asiago Cheese, Jalapeño Cheddar, or Plain bagel. Substitute cream for butter under options.
- BLT$7.50
Your Classic Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato. Add avocado, or our house made Chipotle Mayo!
- Breakfast Sandwich$4.50
Build your own breakfast sandwich with egg, cheese, and your choice of meat. Add on all the extras for the best breakfast of your life!
- Cake Pop$3.50
Locally made, seasonal flavors available.
- Club Sandwich$11.50
House club that is loaded with meat. Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo.
- Egg Bites$5.50
Serving size 2 egg bites. Baked eggs with cheddar cheese, spinach, tomato, & bacon.
- Energy Bomb$6.00
Over night oats made with gluten free oats, chia seeds, soy milk, and honey. Topped off with strawberries & blueberries. Alternative milk base may change due to product availability.
- Muffin$3.25
Daily assortment available.
- My Roots Bagel$5.50
Our house bagel sandwich that comes with Philadelphia Cream Cheese, ripe avocado, and fresh tomatoes. Enjoy it with bacon, sausage, or an egg patty.
- Side Of ...........
Drinks
- Americano$3.75+
Espresso Shots & Water. Small comes standard with a double shot. Large comes with a quad shot.
- Cappuccino$5.25+
An espresso-based coffee drink that is prepared with steamed milk foam.
- Chai$6.00+
An all natural blend of black tea, sweetener, and spices. Made with your choice of milk.
- Chocolate Milk$4.00+
- Cold Brew$4.75+
Smooth and bold take on traditional iced coffee.
- Espresso$3.00+
- Frappuccino$6.00+
Blended coffee with your choice of flavor that can be topped with whip cream!
- Fruit Smoothie$5.00+
Made with real fruit for a deliciously fresh taste. Contains no preservatives, artificial colors or artificial flavors.
- Gallon Coffee To-Go$28.00
Fresh brewed coffee that serves between 10-12 people.
- Hot Chocolate$4.00+
Delicious chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Top it off with whip cream for an extra treat.
- House Brewed Coffee$2.75+
Enjoy our house blend coffee over ice or freshly brewed hot.
- Italian Cream Soda$3.00+
An old fashion club soda with your favorite flavors and topped off with cream.
- Latte$5.25+
Smooth espresso with steamed milk. All lattes come standard with 2 shots of espresso.
- Lemonade over Ice$3.00+
Ice cold refreshing lemonade.
- Matcha$6.00+
First flush premium grade matcha crafted from shade-grown Japanese green tea leaves Does not contain any sugars, sweeteners, or additives. Delivers an umami-rich, vegetal flavor with bright, grassy notes, a delicate sweetness, and a smooth, creamy mouthfeel High in natural L-theanine to deliver smooth, long-lasting energy; contains 24 mg of caffeine per serving.
- Nitro Coconut Cream Cold Brew$6.75+
House cold brew on nitro infused with coconut, heavy cream and half and half.
- Nitro Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew$6.75+
House cold brew on nitro infused with pumpkin, heavy cream and half and half.
- Orange Juice$3.25+
- Raspberry Hibiscus Lemonade$5.00+
House made hibiscus tea using real hibiscus flowers mixed with lemonade and raspberry flavor.
- Smart Water$3.50
- Steamer$4.00+
Steamed milk with your favorite flavors and topped off with whip cream.
- Tea - No Flavor$3.75+
Chose from Mighty Leaf Tropical Green Tea, Rishi Iced Tea Classic Black Organic, or Organic Hibiscus.
- Tea Infusions$4.50+
Build your favorite fruity tea using one of our house teas. We offer black, green, and organic hibiscus tea made fresh in house.
- Sunset Mango Green Tea$4.50+
Mighty leaf tropical green tea with mango flavor and topped off with organic hibiscus tea.
- Lavender Lemonade Green Tea$4.50+
Mighty leaf organic green tea with lavender flavor and lemonade.
- Medicine Ball$4.50+
Peach and mint herbal tea with honey and lemonade.
Specialty Lattes
- BYO Latte$5.75+
Build your own latte. Made with your choice of milk and flavor.
- Brown Sugar Soft Top Pumpkin Latte$7.50+
Brown Sugar flavored foam on top of a Pumpkin latte.
- Caramel Macchiato$5.75+
Caramel and vanilla latte. Add caramel drizzle for an extra treat.
- Crème Brûlée Latte$5.75+
Traditional custard dessert turned latte.
- Cupids Kiss Latte$5.75+
White chocolate, raspberry and coconut latte. Keep it wild and have it with white coffee.
- Gingerbread Man Latte$5.75+
Holiday tradition in your cup. Made with gingerbread syrup and white chocolate powder.
- Lavender Dream Latte$5.75+
Lavender and white chocolate powder in our house latte.
- Oatmeal Cookie Latte$6.25+
An all natural take on a sweetened latte. We use real organic honey, and cinnamon melted with our house espresso shots. Try it with oat milk, or almond milk for a low calorie option.
- Peppermint Candy Cane Latte$5.75+
Peppermint bark house made latte.
- S'mores Mocha$5.75+
Real organic honey and toasted marshmallow in our house mocha.
- Salted Caramel Mocha$5.75+
Salted caramel and mocha, duh!
- Salty Caramel Coconut Latte$5.75+
Salted caramel and coconut in our house made latte.
- Shaken Brown Sugar Breve$7.00+
Real Brown Sugar shaken with espresso, poured over ice, and topped with Breve!
- Shaken Frosted Cinnamon Roll Breve$6.50+
Cinnabon flavor and white chocolate powder shaken with espresso, poured over ice, and topped with Breve.
- Snow Capped Breve$7.00+
White coffee, coconut syrup, and white chocolate powder in our house latte. Keep it wild and have it with white coffee.
- The Soul Latte$5.75+
Mexican chocolate and mocha in our house made latte.
- Strawberry Toaster Strudel Breve$7.00+
Strawberry, vanilla, & white chocolate Breve. Keep it wild and have it with white coffee.
- Sugar Cookie Latte$5.75+
Your favorite holiday sugar cookie made in a latte.
- Sweet Latte$5.75+
White chocolate and vanilla.
- Toffee Nut Caramel Crunch Latte$5.75+
A blend of toffee nut and caramel flavors with espresso and milk. Served hot or iced.
- White on White Pistachio Latte$5.75+
A white coffee special with white chocolate & pistachio flavors.
- White on White Pumpkin Latte$5.75+
A white coffee special with white chocolate & pumpkin flavors.
Red Bull Infusions
- BYO Red Bull Infusion$5.50+
Build your own Red Bull infusion. Pick your own Red Bull can and flavors.
- Bearded Dragon Red Bull$5.50+
Red Bull can infused with passion fruit, pineapple and strawberry.
- Berry Bomb Red Bull$5.50+
Red Bull can infused with raspberry and strawberry.
- Sugar Free Berry Bomb Red Bull$5.50+
- Blue Colada Red Bull$5.50+
Coconut Red Bull can infused with pineapple.
- Blue Raspberry Lemonade Red Bull$5.50+
Red Bull can infused with blue raspberry and lemonade.
- Cherry Pop Red Bull$5.50+
Red Bull can turned classic cherry soda.
- Just Peachy Red Bull$5.50+
Peach Red Bull can infused with pineapple and strawberry.
- Melon Maniac Red Bull$5.50+
Watermelon Red Bull can infused with cantaloupe and lemonade.
- Pina Colada Red Bull$5.50+
Red Bull can infused with coconut, pineapple and cream.
- Pom Pom Oj Red Bull$5.50+
Red Bull can with pomegranate flavor topped off with orange juice.
- Prickly Paradise Red Bull$5.50+
Dragon fruit Red Bull can infused with coconut and desert pear.
- Skittles Red Bull$5.50+
Red Bull can infused with the rainbow.
- Sour Gummy Red Bull$5.50+
Red Bull can infused with sour gummy and orange flavor.
- Strawberry Peach Ring Red Bull$5.50+
Strawberry apricot Red Bull can infused with peach and strawberry.
- Summer Punch Red Bull$5.50+
Strawberry apricot Red Bull can infused with passion fruit and guava.
- Sun Devil Red Bull$5.50+
Watermelon Red Bull can infused with pomegranate and cherry.
- Sunset Mango Red Bull$5.50+
Red Bull can infused with mango flavor and topped off with organic hibiscus tea.
- Supernova Red Bull$5.50+
Coconut Red Bull can infused with huckleberry and blackberry.
- The Kool Kid Red Bull$5.50+
Watermelon Red Bull can infused with blue raspberry.
- Watermelon Sugar Red Bull$5.50+
Watermelon Red Bull can in fused with strawberry flavor.
Wild Fizz
- BYO Wild Fizz$5.50+
Zipfizz is a great tasting, HEALTHY energy drink-mix that delivers a powerful charge of micronutrients to the body's fuel system. Zipfizz has packed a convenient rush of vitamins, minerals, electrolytes, and key amino acids that protect the immune system and provide enhanced hydration all in a single tube. We have taken this product and enhanced it with fruit flavors, creamers, and juices.
- Benchwarmer Fizz$5.50+
Orange Zip Fizz infused with a creamy vanilla blend.
- Blow Pop Fizz$5.50+
Pink lemonade Zip Fizz with blue raspberry flavor.
- Coconut Colada Fizz$5.50+
Pina colada Zip Fizz infused with coconut, pineapple and cream.
- London Bridge Fizz$5.50+
Fruit punch Zip Fizz infused with passion fruit and strawberry.
- Peaches & Cream Fizz$5.50+
Peach mango Zip Fizz infused with peach and a creamy vanilla blend.
- Starburst Fizz$5.50+
Pink lemonade Zip Fizz infused with almond and strawberry.