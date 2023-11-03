Wild Flour 112 east 6th street
Food
Lunch
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.50
Chicken, mayo, grapes, pecans, onion
- Roast Beef Baguette$12.00
Roast Beef, Mustard Mayo, Pickles
- Goats cheese & Beet Salad$9.50
Lettuce, Walnuts, Beets with house vinagrette
- WildFlour Chili$10.00
Red Chili over rice
- Pork Carnitas Burrito$10.50
Served Warm in flour tortilla
- Pork Carnitas Bowl$10.50
Served over rice
- Quesadilla Pork$9.00
Flour Tortilla, Cotija Cheese, Pulled Pork
- Soup OTD$6.00
- Ham & Swiss$8.00
- green chili$12.00
Side
Desserts
Drinks
Coffee
Wild Flour Location and Ordering Hours
(918) 883-1211
Closed • Opens Friday at 9AM