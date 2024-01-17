Wild Ginger Xpress 182 Terry Road
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Edamame$6.00
- Spicy Edamame$7.00
- Shitake Mushroom Bao (2 pcs)$7.00
sauté shiitake and Enoki Mushroom in habachi style, Serve on bun.
- Chashu Bao (2 pcs)$7.00
Slow braised pork belly bun.
- Chicken Kara-age Bao (2 pcs)$7.00
Japanese boneless fried chicken bun.
- Shrimp Swirl Pops (6 pcs)$9.00
Served with side of sweet chili sauce .
- Beef Scallion Pancake Wrapped$9.00
served with side of yum yum sauce.
- Pan Seared Bacon Wrapped Scallop$12.00
Served with side of yum yum sauce .
- Chicken Kara-age$7.00
Japanese chicken fingers with yum yum sauce .
Hibachi
Serve with hibachi mixed vegetables, steamed white rice and medium size drink . $2 Extra to upgrade to hibachi fried rice or hibachi noodle.
- Vegetable Hibachi$14.00
Seasonal fresh mix vegetables and fried tofu with hibachi sauce.
- Chashu Hibachi$15.00
Slow braised pork belly.
- Chicken Hibachi$15.00
white meat chicken breast.
- Chicken Kara-age Hibachi$15.00
Japanese boneless fried chicken.
- Beef Hibachi$18.00
Shaved ribeye steak .
- Filet Mignon Hibachi$18.00
- Shrimp Hibachi$16.00
- Salmon Hibachi$16.00
Rice Bowl
- Kara-age Rice Bowl$11.00
Japanese boneless fried chicken topped with teriyaki sauce ,Japanese mayo ,seaweed salad and cucumber.
- Chashu Bowl$11.00
Slow braised pork belly topped with teriyaki sauce , Japanese mayo ,seaweed salad and cucumber.
- Beef Rice Bowl$11.00
Shaved ribeye steak topped with teriyaki sauce ,seaweed salad and cucumber .
Ramen
All ramen vegetables are served with egg, corn , bamboo, shitake mushroom ,bok choy and nori . All ramen comes with a medium size soft drink.
Side Order
Drink Menu
Milk Tea
Fruit Tea
Zang Zang Milk
Soda & Japanese Drinks
Fountain Soda
Bottled Soda
Japanese Beverages
Wild Ginger Express Location and Ordering Hours
(631) 780-6667
Open now • Closes at 9PM