On Premise - Draft Beer

Flights

Beer Flight - Pick 4

Beer Flight - Pick 4

$11.99

Select 4 of our draft pours in 5 oz. pours. Why choose when you can try them all?

5 oz.

$4.00

Alpha Abstraction Vol. 23 is a juicy, double-dry hopped IPA with Eclipse hops. This is the 23rd edition of the series that has a varied hop profile in each volume.

$4.00

Alpha Abstraction: Volume 24 is a juicy, double dry hopped IPA with HBC 586 Hops. This is the 24th edition of the series, with a varied hop profile in each volume.

$4.00

Sour ale fermented with Meyer Lemon, blueberry, vanilla bean and milk sugar. Creating flavor notes of sweet, creamy, lemon. *Contains Lactose & Wheat*

$4.00

“Easy-drinking" IPA similar to Northeastern or East Coast styles in malt balance, haze and hop aromas.

$4.00

ETA is a First-Class Transcontinental IPA that pairs the comfort of a soft, fluffy mouthfeel with the pleasure of a smooth and juicy hop combination.

$4.00

Our peach cobbler ale has a rich copper color with notes of peach, cinnamon and biscuity malt with an aroma of warm peach cobbler fresh out of the oven.

$4.00

A year - round, juicy IPA with intense tropical flavors. Using an experimental yeast that naturally creates passion fruit and guava aromas, we then dry hop and add pineapple and grapefruit purees to create a hoppy fruit punch.

$4.00

A hybrid style that blends elements of a German Kolsch, English Bitter and American Blonde Ale to create a dry, crisp, light and refreshing ale that is enjoyable year-round.

$4.00Out of stock

We were so excited to finally release a Belgian Witbier (Wheat beer) that we decided to do a variant with a few new ingredients. This is our standard “Quick Wit” Belgian-style Witbier fruited with Prickly Pear, Orange, and Lemon purées, and spiced with Pink Peppercorn and Juniper for a light floral spice touch.

$4.00Out of stock

A traditional Belgian-style wheat beer, with a light banana and clove notes from the Belgian Witbier yeast. It is the original “hazy” style, with a velvety body and thick, lacy head. This is our first wheat beer release (after 6 years of requests!), so enjoy!

$4.00

Our Side Bae Double IPA is a series of small batch, experimental IPAs that each feature a different Cryo Hop (a cryogenically frozen concentrated hop pellet. Think hop "hash".) This edition features a ton of oats and flaked wheat, and Cryo Pop, a hop blend created by Yakima Chief Hops to be incredibly expressive. This beer is incredibly citrusy with a nice creamy mouthfeel. *Contains Lactose*

$4.00

Idaho is a super small batch IPA, and a part of our limited edition Side Bae series. Featuring Idaho 7 Cryo hops, it’s got a big tropical flavor with notes of passionfruit, mango, pineapple, and citrus.

$4.00

“SouthDown Mai Tai combines all the fruity and almond flavors of a traditional Mai Tai Cocktail with a juicy Double IPA. We use brown sugar in the boil to get rich rum flavors, and ferment on Key Lime and Orange puree. We then double dry-hop with Citra, Sabro and Idaho 7.

$4.00

(Contains Lactose) The return of a favorite! We made a smooth and creamy Milkshake Double IPA and added lemon purée and vanilla bean to make that perfect Lemon Italian Ice flavor that blends perfectly with our citrusy Simcoe and Citra hop combo.

Süperlager (4.2%)

$4.00

13 oz.

16 oz.

60 oz.

Alpha Vol. 24 (8%)

$24.00

Alpha Abstraction: Volume 24 is a juicy, double dry hopped IPA with HBC 586 Hops. This is the 24th edition of the series, with a varied hop profile in each volume.

Süperlager (4.2%)

$24.00

On Premise - Craft Cocktails

Bourbon Based

$12.00+

Our take on a margarita, made with our small batch bourbon, lime, and a splash of orange and cranberry juice. Served in a rocks glass with a slice of lime.

$12.00+

Our Signature 100 proof Bourbon, House Ginger Syrup, Fresh Lemon, and Muddled Strawberries and Blueberries. Served in a Rocks Glass with a splash of Ginger Beer.

Gin Based

$12.00+

A fresh take on a classic, made with our Wild Leap Gin, our house ginger syrup, and fresh lime juice. Served in a coupe glass and garnished with a Rosemary Sprig.

$12.00+

Our Signature Wild Leap Gin, Thai Basil Syrup, fresh Lime, Cucumber, and Mint and topped with Soda. Served in a Collins glass.

Vodka Based

$12.00+

Our signature Wild Leap Vodka, and our house made pickle juice and puree. Served with a house made pickle.

$12.00+

Wild Leap Vodka, coconut, pineapple juice, lemon, orange, strawberries, and a dash of vanilla. Served in a tulip glass and garnished with an orange and strawberry slice.

$12.00+

A southern signature, made with our Wild Leap Vodka, peach syrup, lemon juice, and black tea. Served in a Collins glass with a lemon wheel.

$12.00+

Our House Made Bloody Mary mix and our signature Wild Leap Vodka. Don't forget to ask for the Chili de Arbol infused vodka!

$12.00+

Our Signature Wild Leap Vodka, Basil Syrup, and Fresh Lime Juice. Muddled with Strawberries and served with Ginger Beer.

$12.00+

Our Signature Wild Leap Vodka, Blueberry and Thai Basil Syrups, and a splash of Fresh Lemon. Served in a rocks glass.

$12.00+

Espresso Martini

$12.00+

Peach Ice Cream

$12.00+

On Premise - Specialty Spirits

Gin

$11.00
$15.00
$9.00

Gin Rocks

$14.00

Gin Neat

$14.00

Vodka

$11.00
$15.00
$9.00

Vodka Neat

$14.00

Vodka Rocks

$14.00

Bourbon

$13.00
$17.00
$9.00

Bourbon Neat

$15.00

Bourbon Rocks

$15.00

On Premise - Spiked Slushies

Stadium Cup 12oz

$13.00

Wild Leap vodka, mango, pineapple and lime juice with a Chamoy & Tajin rim.

$13.00

Wild Leap Vodka, Strawberries, and Lemonade.

$13.00

Our signature boozy slushies. Drink immediately or freeze for later!

On Premise - Canned Pours

CP Beer

$8.00+

German-style Pilsner with a light, crispy body and noble hop.

$9.00

Imperial Gose brewed with toasted coconut flakes and fermented on banana and lime puree with a touch of sea salt added.

$9.00

For our Birthday Month, we wanted to pick our favorite styles and ingredients that we have used this year in our R&D beers, and create something special that we can share with everyone. One of these styles is the Czech Pilsner. This beer is a pale, heavily hopped lager with a massive Czech Saaz hop bill in our whirlpool. It is rich and spicy and bright and crispy. Cheers to 5 years in beer!

$9.00

LMN ADE is a sour ale with lemon puree, vanilla and milk sugar. Grab a mixer and peel one open.

CP Wine

$25.00

Bucket of MyGoTu Premium Canned Cocktails. Includes five 12oz cans. Pick your flavors!

$7.00+

Our grapefruit peach MYGOTU packs a punch by combining natural flavors of grapefruit and peach in a wine-based cocktail - all conveniently in a can.

$7.00+

Our grapefruit peach MYGOTU packs a punch by combining natural flavors of raspberry and meyer lemon in a wine-based cocktail - all conveniently in a can.

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Slushy

$8.00

Merchandise

T-Shirts

$30.00+
$30.00+
$30.00+
$30.00+
$25.00+
$25.00+
$25.00+
$25.00+
$25.00+
$25.00+
$24.99+
$24.99+
$24.99+
$25.00+
$25.00+
$30.00+
$30.00+
$25.00+
$25.00+
$25.00+
$35.00+
$35.00+

Gray Crop Top

$30.00

Blue Crop Top

$30.00

Hats

$13.00
$30.00
$30.00
$30.00
$30.00
$30.00
$30.00
$30.00
$35.00
$35.00
$35.00

Coolers

$50.00

Glassware

$17.00
$7.00
$6.00

Taster (5oz)

$5.00
$9.00

Misc.

$1.00
$1.00
$3.00
$3.00
$26.00
$26.00
$0.50
$30.00
$20.00
$3.00
$3.00
$3.00
$3.00
$3.00
$3.00

Tom Petty Ticket

$20.00Out of stock

TO-GO - Beer

Alpha Abstraction, Vol. 23 (8%)

A juicy, double dry-hopped IPA with Eclipse hops. This is the 23rd edition of the series, with a varied hop profile in each volume.
$14.00

A juicy, double dry-hopped IPA with Eclipse hops. This is the 23rd edition of the series, with a varied hop profile in each volume.

Alpha Abstraction: Volume 24 (8%)

Alpha Abstraction: Volume 24 is a juicy, double dry hopped IPA with HBC 586 Hops. This is the 24th edition of the series, with a varied hop profile in each volume.

$14.00Out of stock

Blueberry LMN ADE (5.5%)

$13.00Out of stock

Sour ale fermented with Meyer Lemon, blueberry, vanilla bean and milk sugar. Creating flavor notes of sweet, creamy, lemon. *Contains Lactose & Wheat*

Chance IPA (6.4%)

$13.00

Chance is an easy drinking and well balanced IPA with notes of melon, strawberry and passionfruit.

$16.00Out of stock

Chance is an easy drinking and well balanced IPA with notes of melon, passionfruit, and strawberry.

Core Variety Pack

$17.00

Twelve 12-ounce cans of (3) Local Gold, (3) Chance IPA, (3) ETA IPA, and (3) LMN ADE.

ETA IPA (7.5%)

$13.00

ETA is a First-Class Transcontinental IPA that pairs the comfort of a soft, fluffy mouthfeel with the pleasure of a smooth and juicy hop combination.

Island Haze (7.2%)

$13.00Out of stock

A year - round, juicy IPA with intense tropical flavors. Using an experimental yeast that naturally creates passion fruit and guava aromas, we then dry hop and add pineapple and grapefruit purees to create a hoppy fruit punch.

Local Gold Blonde Ale (5.4%)

$13.00

A hybrid style that blends elements of a German Kolsch, English Bitter and American Blonde Ale to create a dry, crisp, light and refreshing ale that is enjoyable year-round.

LB: 18mo Anni Barrel Aged Vanilla Stout (13.9%)

$26.00

A specialty anniversary vanilla stout barrel aged for 18 months in a bourbon barrels

LB 18mo Coconut Rum Barrel Aged Stout (13.9%)

$26.00

Our specialty stout barrel aged for 18mo in a coconut rum barrel *contains Lactose & Wheat*

LB RYE 19mo Barrel Aged Stout (13.9%)

$26.00

A specialty anniversary stout barrel aged for 19 months in a rye bourbon barrel.

Side Bae Cryo Pop (8%)

Our Side Bae Double IPA is a series of small batch, experimental IPAs that each feature a different Cryo Hop (a cryogenically frozen concentrated hop pellet. Think hop "hash".) This edition features a ton of oats and flaked wheat, and Cryo Pop, a hop blend created by Yakima Chief Hops to be incredibly expressive. This beer is incredibly citrusy with a nice creamy mouthfeel. *Contains Lactose*
$14.00

Our Side Bae Double IPA is a series of small batch, experimental IPAs that each feature a different Cryo Hop (a cryogenically frozen concentrated hop pellet. Think hop "hash".) This edition features a ton of oats and flaked wheat, and Cryo Pop, a hop blend created by Yakima Chief Hops to be incredibly expressive. This beer is incredibly citrusy with a nice creamy mouthfeel. *Contains Lactose*

Side Bae Idaho (7.6%)

Idaho is a super small batch IPA, and a part of our limited edition Side Bae series. Featuring Cryo 7 Idaho hops, it’s got a big tropical flavor with notes of passionfruit, mango, pineapple, and citrus.
$14.00

Idaho is a super small batch IPA, and a part of our limited edition Side Bae series. Featuring Cryo 7 Idaho hops, it’s got a big tropical flavor with notes of passionfruit, mango, pineapple, and citrus.

South Down: Mai Tai (9%)

$13.00

This beer is a Mai Tai inspired Imperial Hazy Pale Ale, featuring brown sugar in the boil for dark rum notes and hopped with Sabro and Simcoe, for tangerine, orange and light, woody coconut notes. We fermented on orange and lime puree and added our favorite almond flavors for notes of a traditional Orgeat syrup.

Süperlager (4.2%)

German-style Pilsner with a light, crispy body and noble hop.
$12.00

Süperlager is a german style Pilsner with a light and cripy body featuring Noble Hops.

$17.00

Süperlager is a german style Pilsner with a light and cripy body featuring Noble Hops.

Vacanza Banana Lime Coconut (8%)

$14.00

Vacanza Banana Lime Coconut is an Imperial Gose brewed with toasted coconut flakes and fermented on banana and lime puree with a touch of sea salt added. *Contains Wheat, Lactose & Cinnamon*

Crowler

$15.00

TO-GO - Cocktails

RTD Spirits

$16.00

Wild Leap Vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur and a touch of simple syrup.

$16.00

A delicious blend of Wild Leap vodka, orange, vanilla, mint, and natural flavors. 10% ABV

$16.00Out of stock

A delicious blend of Wild Leap vodka, grapefruit, peach, and natural flavors.

$16.00

A delicious blend of Wild Leap vodka, strawberry, mango and natural flavors.

RTD Wine MYGOTU

$13.00

A delicious blend of grapefruit and peach combine to create this refreshing cocktail! Sugar free, gluten free, 1g carbs and only 100 calories make this an awesome, guilt free option!

$13.00

A delicious blend of raspberry and lemon combine to create this refreshing cocktail! Sugar free, gluten free, 1g carbs and only 100 calories make this an awesome, guilt free option!

TO-GO - Bottled Spirits

Bottled Spirits

$20.00Out of stock

Wild Leap Vodka is the ultimate balance of crisp and silky smooth. Distilled from 100% yellow corn and naturally gluten-free, Wild Leap Vodka is the key to creating next-level cocktails.

$35.00