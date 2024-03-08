Wild Oats 1222 Witte Rd Suite B-100
FOOD
Starters
- Armadillo Eggs$15.00
jalapeno stuffed with cheese wrapped in sausage and bacon
- Fried Pickles$12.00
... and jalapenos, pimento cheese, poblano ranch
- Pork Belly Pastor Lettuce Wraps$15.00
al pastor pork belly in lettuce wraps with charred pineapple and habanero salsa
- Pepper Jelly$14.00
farmer's cheese, sweet and spicy jelly, and Texas toast.
- Chips and Queso$13.00
- Chili$5.00+
No beans. No 'maters.
- Butternut Squash Soup$7.00+
goat cheese, pepitas. (Vegan without the goat cheese)
- Tortilla Soup$10.00+
chicken, avocado, crispy tortillas
Salad Sandwich Main
- Charred Romaine Salad$12.00
Charred romaine, roasted poblano, cotija cheese, avocado dressing
- Cowboy Cobb$15.00
Texas caviar, goat cheese, avocado, chipotle dressing
- Catfish Po Boy$16.00
Fried Catfish po boy with chipotle remoulade, chopped lettuce, pickled red onion, and tomato. Served with ranch-dusted tater tots.
- Oyster Po Boy$19.00
Fried Oyster po boy with chipotle remoulade, chopped lettuce, pickled red onion, and tomato. Served with ranch-dusted tater tots.
- Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$18.00
Our version of a patty melt. Fried RC Ranch wagyu sirloin on Texas toast, with pepperjack cheese, grilled onions, and creamy peppercorn sauce. Served with ranch-dusted tater tots.
- Quesadilla$17.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, salsa roja, mexican rice and beans
- Puffy Tacos$18.00
choice of brisket, smoked chicken, or hongos al pastor (mushrooms) with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, mexican rice and beans
- Chicken Fried Steak$20.00
RC Ranch wagyu, jalapeno bacon gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans
- RC Ranch Smoked Wagyu Sausage Sandwich$19.00
Smoked RC Ranch wagyu cheddar and jalapeno sausage, sauerkraut, caramelized onions, and muenster cheese on a Royal bakery roll with ranch tater tots
- Wild Boar Shanks$36.00
wild boar shanks braised in salsa verde served with masa grits
- RC Ranch Wagyu Steak Fajitas$36.00
RC Ranch bavette steak (6 oz), sauteed onions and bell peppers with all the fixins' (sour cream, cheddar cheese, salsa roja, and flour tortillas). Served with mexican rice and beans
- Red Snapper Veracruz$35.00
red snapper with tomatoes, olives, capers, pickled peppers. served with mexican rice
- Beef Short Rib$40.00
chile rubbed beef rib, loaded sweet potato, and broccoli gratin
- Wood Grilled Chicken$32.00
Wood Grilled Half Chicken served with Cowboy Caviar (black-eyed pea salad) and cornbread
- Extra Gravy$1.00
- Extra Tortillas$3.00