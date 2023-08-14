FOOD

APPETIZERS

FRIED KIBBI (5)

$8.99

Handformed sphere stuffed with sauteed beef & onions

MEAT GRAPE LEAVES (8)

$6.99

Stuffed with rice, lamb meat & house spices

VEGGIE GRAPE LEAVES

$6.99

Stuffed with mixture of rice, vegetables & house spices

SMALL HOMMOUS

$4.49

dip of pureed chick peas, tahini, lemon, served with pita

LARGE HOMMOUS

$8.49

dip of pureed chick peas, tahini, lemon, served with pita

FALAFEL PLATE (6)

$7.99

Fried Patty of ground chick peas, fava beans & spices served on a bed of greens, served with Tahini sauce

VEGGIE SAMPLER

$10.99

Tabouli, hommous, veggie grape leaves, falafel

COMBO BASKET

$8.49

2 chicken strips, 2 poppers, 2 cheese sticks, and onion rings

CHEESE STICKS

$4.49

served with marinara

CREAM CHEESE POPPERS

$4.99

served with salsa

FRIED PICKLES

$5.99

served with ranch

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$5.99

served with ranch

CHICKEN STRIPS (5)

$6.99

served with ranch

ONION RINGS

$3.49

SALADS

TABBOULI

$5.99+

Fresh chopped parsley, green onions, tomatoes, cracked wheat, mint and our house dressing

FATTOUSH

$5.99+

tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, green peppers, parsley, red onions, radishes and pita chips served with our house dressing

GREEK SALAD

$5.99+

lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, green peppers, feta cheese, olives, pepperoncini, served with Greek dressing

FALAFEL SALAD

$9.99

Tabouli, Fattoush, hommous and three falafel patties

GARDEN SALAD

$4.49+

CHICKEN SALAD

$7.49+

Greek salad with grilled chicken on top

GYRO SALAD

$7.49+

Greek salad with Gyro meat on top

MIXED MEAT SALAD

$7.49+

Greek salad with Gyro and grilled chicken on top

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$7.49+

Greek salad with fried crispy chicken on top

BURGERS

WILD BURGER

$10.49

Two half pound patties topped with pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup, mustard, hand battered onion ring, and coleslaw served on honey kaiser bun.

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$7.49

Grilled mushrooms smothered with Swiss cheese, mayo, Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions

CHEESE BURGER

$7.49

lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayo and American cheese

FLAMING BURGER

$7.49

Smothered with hot sauce, topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and mayo

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$7.49

Charbroiled to perfection, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo

CRISPY CHIKCEN BREAST

$7.49

Deep fried, topped with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes

GREEK BURGER

$7.49

Gyro slices topped with feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and gyro sauce

FISH BURGER

$7.49

Cod fish fillet square topped with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes

SUBS

Served on crunchy toasted sesame seed French Baguette

CHICKEN SUB

$7.49+

Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo

STEAK SUB

$7.49+

Philly steak, grilled mushrooms, onions and Swiss cheese

GYRO SUB

$7.49+

Slices of Gyro meat, Tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and feta cheese

WILD SUB

$8.49+

Our signature sub served with chicken kabob, coleslaw, french-fries, tomatoes, ketchup, pickles, garlic and wild sauce

SANDWICHES

Served in Pita Bread

GYRO SANDWICH

$7.99

Beef and lamb gyro, lettuce, onions, tomatoes with our delicious homemade tzatziki sauce

CHICKEN GYRO SANDWICH

$7.99

Grilled chicken , lettuce, onions, tomatoes with our delicious homemade tzatziki sauce

MIXED MEAT GYRO SANDWICH

$7.99

Combo of gyro and chicken, lettuce, onions, tomatoes with our delicious homemade tzatziki sauce

TAWOOK SANDWICH

$5.99

Tender marinated all white chicken breast cubes served with pickles and our signature garlic sauce

CHICKEN SHAWARMA SANDWICH

$5.99

Slices of tender marinated all white chicken breasts grilled to perfection with pickles and garlic sauce

FALAFEL SANDWICH

$5.49

falafel patties served with lettuce, parsley, tomatoes, pickles, shredded cabbage and our homemade tahini sauce

VEGGIE GRAPE LEAVES & HOMMOUS SANDWICH

$4.99

SUPER FALAFEL SANDWICH

$5.49

falafel, hommous, and tabbouli inside pita bread

BEEF KABOB SANDWICH

$5.99

Charbroiled beef tenderloin cubes, hommous, onions, tomatoes, parsley

ENTREES

Served with rice or fries and garden salad

GYRO ENTREE

$10.99+

served with pita

CHICKEN GYRO ENTREE

$10.99+

served with pita

MIXED MEAT ENTREE

$10.99+

served with pita

TAWOOK ENTREE

$10.99+

Skewer of tender marinated all white chicken cubes

CHICKEN SHAWARMA ENTREE

$10.99+

Slices of tender marinated all white chicken breast

SHISH KABOB ENTREE

$11.99+

skewer of beef tenderloin

HOMMOUS & GYRO ENTREE

$11.49+

HOMMOUS & SHAWARMA ENTREE

$11.49+

MEAT GRAPE LEAVES ENTREE

$10.99+

VEGGIE GRAPE LEAVES ENTREE

$10.99+

FISH & CHIPS

$10.49+

battered Cod fish

BUTTERFLY SHRIMP ENTREE

$11.99+

served with cocktail sauce

BEEF MUSHROOM ENTREE

$12.49+

Beef tender tips sauteed with fresh mushrooms and spices

CHICKEN MUSHROOM ENTREE

$11.49+

Chicken sauteed with fresh mushrooms and spices

BEEF ONION ENTREE

$12.49+

Beef tender tips sauteed with onions and spices

CHICKEN ONION ENTREE

$11.49+

Chicken sauteed with onions and spices

SIDES

SIDE RICE

$2.99

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

SIDE CURLY FRIES

$3.99

SIDE FALAFEL (1 PIECE)

$0.99

SIDE FRIED KIBBIE (1 PIECE)

$2.29

SIDE MEAT GRAPE LEAVE (1)

$0.99

SIDE GARLICE SAUCE

$0.99

SIDE TAHINI SAUCE

$0.99

SIDE GYRO SAUCE

$0.99

SIDE DRESSING

$0.79

SIDE FETA CHEESE

$1.49

SIDE OLIVES

$1.49

SIDE GYRO MEAT

$5.99

SIDE CHICKEN GYRO

$5.99

SIDE WING SAUCE

$0.99

SIDE FRESH CUT VEGETABLES

$3.49

SIDE PEPPERONCINI

$1.49

SIDE GREEK SALAD

$4.49

SIDE PITA

$1.29

SIDE TAWOOK

$5.99

SIDE SHISH KABOB

$5.99

SIDE SHAWARMA

$5.99

SIDE MARINARA

$1.00

JUMBO WINGS

NAKED DEEP FRIED CHICKEN WINGS DIPPED IN SAUCE OF CHOICE, SERVED WITH OUR HOMEMADE BLUECHEESE DIP OR RANCH

10 JUMBO WINGS

$11.99

20 JUMBO WINGS

$22.99

30 JUMBO WINGS

$33.99

40 JUMBO WINGS

$44.99

50 JUMBO WINGS

$54.99

60 JUMBO WINGS

$64.99

70 JUMBO WINGS

$74.99

80 JUMBO WINGS

$84.99

90 JUMBO WINGS

$94.99

100 JUMBO WINGS

$104.99

BREADED WINGS

HAND BREADED CHICKEN WINGS MADE IN HOUSE, DIPPED IN SAUCE OF CHOICE, SERVED WITH OUR HOMEMADE BLUECHEESE DIP OR RANCH

10 BREADED WINGS

$10.49

BONED BREADED

20 BREADED WINGS

$19.99

BONED BREADED

30 BREADED WINGS

$29.99

BONED BREADED

40 BREADED WINGS

$39.99

BONED BREADED

50 BREADED WINGS

$48.99

BONED BREADED

60 BREADED WINGS

$57.99

BONED BREADED

70 BREADED WINGS

$66.99

BONED BREADED

80 BREADED WINGS

$75.99

BONED BREADED

90 BREADED WINGS

$84.99

BONED BREADED

100 BREADED WINGS

$92.99

BONED BREADED

BONELESS WINGS

BONLESS TENDER CHUNKS BREAD IN HOUSE, DIPPED IN SAUCE OF CHOICE, SERVED WITH OUR HOMEMADE BLUE CHEESE DIP OR RANCH

10 BONELESS WINGS

$10.49

20 BONELESS WINGS

$19.99

30 BONELESS WINGS

$29.99

40 BONELESS WINGS

$39.99

50 BONELESS WINGS

$48.99

60 BONELESS WINGS

$57.99

70 BONELESS WINGS

$66.99

80 BONELESS WINGS

$75.99

90 BONELESS WINGS

$84.99

100 BONELESS WINGS

$92.99

KIDS

MAC N CHEESE BITES

$5.49

GRILLED CHEESE & FRIES

$5.49

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES

$6.49

3 PIECES

DESSERTS

BAKLAVA

$1.29

CHEESE CAKE

$2.99

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$2.99

PARTY PLATTERS

BEEF KABOB, CHICKEN TAWOOK, CHICKEN SHAWARMA, GRAPE LEAVES, RICE, FRIES, HOMMOUS, FATTOUSH, TABOULI, SERVED WITH GARLIC SAUCE

3-4 PARTY PLATTER

$54.99

5-6 PARTY PLATTER

$79.99

DRINKS

2 LITER BOTTLES

2L PEPSI

$3.99

2L DIET PEPSI

$3.99

2L MT DEW

$3.99

2L DR PEPPER

$3.99

2L ORANGE CRUSH

$3.99

2L STARRY (SIERRA MIST)

$3.99

SODA BOTTLES

BTL PEPSI

$1.99

BTL DIET PEPSI

$1.99

BTL MT DEW

$1.99

BTL DR PEPPER

$1.99

BTL ORANGE CRUSH

$1.99

BTL STARRY (SIERRA MIST)

$1.99

SODA CANS

CAN PEPSI

$1.00

CAN DIET PEPSI

$1.00

CAN MT DEW

$1.00

CAN DR PEPPER

$1.00

CAN ORANGE CRUSH

$1.00

CAN STARRY (SIERRA MIST)

$1.00

SNAPPLE, GATORADE & WATER

SNAPPLE

$2.29

GATORADE

$2.00

WATER BOTTLE

$1.00