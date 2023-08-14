Wild wings N things 3265 w. alexis rd ste A
FOOD
APPETIZERS
FRIED KIBBI (5)
Handformed sphere stuffed with sauteed beef & onions
MEAT GRAPE LEAVES (8)
Stuffed with rice, lamb meat & house spices
VEGGIE GRAPE LEAVES
Stuffed with mixture of rice, vegetables & house spices
SMALL HOMMOUS
dip of pureed chick peas, tahini, lemon, served with pita
LARGE HOMMOUS
dip of pureed chick peas, tahini, lemon, served with pita
FALAFEL PLATE (6)
Fried Patty of ground chick peas, fava beans & spices served on a bed of greens, served with Tahini sauce
VEGGIE SAMPLER
Tabouli, hommous, veggie grape leaves, falafel
COMBO BASKET
2 chicken strips, 2 poppers, 2 cheese sticks, and onion rings
CHEESE STICKS
served with marinara
CREAM CHEESE POPPERS
served with salsa
FRIED PICKLES
served with ranch
FRIED MUSHROOMS
served with ranch
CHICKEN STRIPS (5)
served with ranch
ONION RINGS
SALADS
TABBOULI
Fresh chopped parsley, green onions, tomatoes, cracked wheat, mint and our house dressing
FATTOUSH
tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, green peppers, parsley, red onions, radishes and pita chips served with our house dressing
GREEK SALAD
lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, green peppers, feta cheese, olives, pepperoncini, served with Greek dressing
FALAFEL SALAD
Tabouli, Fattoush, hommous and three falafel patties
GARDEN SALAD
CHICKEN SALAD
Greek salad with grilled chicken on top
GYRO SALAD
Greek salad with Gyro meat on top
MIXED MEAT SALAD
Greek salad with Gyro and grilled chicken on top
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
Greek salad with fried crispy chicken on top
BURGERS
WILD BURGER
Two half pound patties topped with pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup, mustard, hand battered onion ring, and coleslaw served on honey kaiser bun.
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
Grilled mushrooms smothered with Swiss cheese, mayo, Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions
CHEESE BURGER
lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayo and American cheese
FLAMING BURGER
Smothered with hot sauce, topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and mayo
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST
Charbroiled to perfection, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
CRISPY CHIKCEN BREAST
Deep fried, topped with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes
GREEK BURGER
Gyro slices topped with feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and gyro sauce
FISH BURGER
Cod fish fillet square topped with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes
SUBS
CHICKEN SUB
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo
STEAK SUB
Philly steak, grilled mushrooms, onions and Swiss cheese
GYRO SUB
Slices of Gyro meat, Tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and feta cheese
WILD SUB
Our signature sub served with chicken kabob, coleslaw, french-fries, tomatoes, ketchup, pickles, garlic and wild sauce
SANDWICHES
GYRO SANDWICH
Beef and lamb gyro, lettuce, onions, tomatoes with our delicious homemade tzatziki sauce
CHICKEN GYRO SANDWICH
Grilled chicken , lettuce, onions, tomatoes with our delicious homemade tzatziki sauce
MIXED MEAT GYRO SANDWICH
Combo of gyro and chicken, lettuce, onions, tomatoes with our delicious homemade tzatziki sauce
TAWOOK SANDWICH
Tender marinated all white chicken breast cubes served with pickles and our signature garlic sauce
CHICKEN SHAWARMA SANDWICH
Slices of tender marinated all white chicken breasts grilled to perfection with pickles and garlic sauce
FALAFEL SANDWICH
falafel patties served with lettuce, parsley, tomatoes, pickles, shredded cabbage and our homemade tahini sauce
VEGGIE GRAPE LEAVES & HOMMOUS SANDWICH
SUPER FALAFEL SANDWICH
falafel, hommous, and tabbouli inside pita bread
BEEF KABOB SANDWICH
Charbroiled beef tenderloin cubes, hommous, onions, tomatoes, parsley
ENTREES
GYRO ENTREE
served with pita
CHICKEN GYRO ENTREE
served with pita
MIXED MEAT ENTREE
served with pita
TAWOOK ENTREE
Skewer of tender marinated all white chicken cubes
CHICKEN SHAWARMA ENTREE
Slices of tender marinated all white chicken breast
SHISH KABOB ENTREE
skewer of beef tenderloin
HOMMOUS & GYRO ENTREE
HOMMOUS & SHAWARMA ENTREE
MEAT GRAPE LEAVES ENTREE
VEGGIE GRAPE LEAVES ENTREE
FISH & CHIPS
battered Cod fish
BUTTERFLY SHRIMP ENTREE
served with cocktail sauce
BEEF MUSHROOM ENTREE
Beef tender tips sauteed with fresh mushrooms and spices
CHICKEN MUSHROOM ENTREE
Chicken sauteed with fresh mushrooms and spices
BEEF ONION ENTREE
Beef tender tips sauteed with onions and spices
CHICKEN ONION ENTREE
Chicken sauteed with onions and spices
SIDES
SIDE RICE
SIDE FRENCH FRIES
SIDE CURLY FRIES
SIDE FALAFEL (1 PIECE)
SIDE FRIED KIBBIE (1 PIECE)
SIDE MEAT GRAPE LEAVE (1)
SIDE GARLICE SAUCE
SIDE TAHINI SAUCE
SIDE GYRO SAUCE
SIDE DRESSING
SIDE FETA CHEESE
SIDE OLIVES
SIDE GYRO MEAT
SIDE CHICKEN GYRO
SIDE WING SAUCE
SIDE FRESH CUT VEGETABLES
SIDE PEPPERONCINI
SIDE GREEK SALAD
SIDE PITA
SIDE TAWOOK
SIDE SHISH KABOB
SIDE SHAWARMA
SIDE MARINARA
JUMBO WINGS
BREADED WINGS
10 BREADED WINGS
BONED BREADED
20 BREADED WINGS
BONED BREADED
30 BREADED WINGS
BONED BREADED
40 BREADED WINGS
BONED BREADED
50 BREADED WINGS
BONED BREADED
60 BREADED WINGS
BONED BREADED
70 BREADED WINGS
BONED BREADED
80 BREADED WINGS
BONED BREADED
90 BREADED WINGS
BONED BREADED
100 BREADED WINGS
BONED BREADED