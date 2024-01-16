Wilda's Grill
Popular Items
FOOD
Entrees
- Chicken Buddha Bowl$9.95
Grilled Chicken, Brown Rice, Red Beans, Cabbage, Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeños, Garlic Chili Sauce & Asian Dressing
- Steak Buddha Bowl$10.95
Grilled Steak, Brown Rice, Red Beans, Cabbage, Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeños, Garlic Chili Sauce & Asian Dressing
- Tofu Buddha Bowl$9.95
Spicy Tofu, Brown Rice, Red Beans, Cabbage, Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeños, Garlic Chili Sauce & Asian Dressing
- Falafel Buddha Bowl$9.95
Falafel Balls, Brown Rice, Red Beans, Cabbage, Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeños, Garlic Chili Sauce & Asian Dressing
- Nothing Buddha Bowl$9.95
Brown Rice, Red Beans, Cabbage, Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeños, Garlic Chili Sauce & Asian Dressing
- Both Buddha Bowl$9.95
Grilled Chicken and Spicy Tofu, Brown Rice, Red Beans, Cabbage, Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeños, Garlic Chili Sauce & Asian Dressing
- Vegan Buddha Bowl$9.95
Spicy Tofu, Brown Rice, Red Beans, Cabbage, Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeños, & Asian Dressing
- Falafel$9.75
Falafel Balls, Cabbage, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, and Yogurt Cilantro Dressing Wrapped in Naan Bread
- Wilda’s Dog$8.25
Wilda's Mustard, Sauerkraut, Bacon Crumbles and Grilled Onions
- Chili Cheese Dog$9.95
Wilda's Chili, Cheddar Cheese and Chopped Onions
- Roasted Garlic Dog$8.25
Roasted Garlic, Blue Cheese, Grilled Balsamic Red Peppers & Onions and Garlic Parmesan Aioli
- BBQ Dog$8.25
BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Bacon Crumbles and Cheddar Cheese
- House Dog$8.25
Wilda's Mustard, Mayo, Sweet Relish, Chopped Onions and Cheddar Cheese
- Plain Dog$6.95
Pick your own toppings !
- Hot Pastrami$10.75
Pastrami, Grilled Onions, Jack Cheese, Yellow Mustard and Pepperoncinis
- Grilled Cheese$6.25
Grilled Naan Bread with Cheddar Cheese
- Hot Mess$9.25
French Fries, Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries, Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Chopped Onions and Jalapeños
Sides
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.50
- French Fries$5.00
- Onion Rings$5.50
- Bowl of Chili$5.25
- Side of Tofu$4.00
- Side of Chicken$4.00
- Side of Avocado$2.00
- Side of rice and beans$4.00
- Side of Rice$3.50
- Side of Chicken Rice and Beans$5.25
- Side of Naan$3.00
- Side of Cabbage$2.00
- Dog no Bun$3.00
- Falafel Ball ( one)$0.95
- Side of Falafels ( Two) w/ Sauce$2.25
- Gluten Free Bun$1.50
- side of Aioli$0.35
- Side of Cheddar$1.00
- Side of Jack$1.00
- Side of Asian$0.35
- Side of BBQ Sauce$0.35
- Side of Blue Chez$1.00
- Side of Pink$0.35
- Side of Yogurt Sauce$0.35
- Extra/Add Pastrami$3.00
- Side of Chicken & Rice$5.00
- Gluten Free Bun (Copy)$1.50
- Side of Tofu and Rice$5.00