Wildberry Pancakes & Cafe - Libertyville 1783 North Milwaukee Avenue
FOOD
EGG ENTREES
*1 Egg Meal
*ONE Egg Any Style With choice of: veggie patties, bacon, turkey bacon, sausage links/patties, turkey sausage, chicken sausage, corned beef hash +$1 or ham +$1. Served with hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes $3
*2 Egg Meal
*TWO Eggs Any Style With choice of: veggie patties, bacon, turkey bacon, sausage links/patties, turkey sausage, chicken sausage, corned beef hash +$1 or ham +$1. Served with hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes $3
Minced Ham & Cheddar Egg Meal
3 scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and minced ham off the bone. Served with hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes $3.
*Brisket Hash
12 hour brisket, roasted red peppers, onions and pork sausage gravy served with two eggs on hash browns. Toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes $3.
*Chicken & Biscuits
Oven baked biscuits, fried buttermilk chicken, homemade pork sausage gravy, two eggs and hash browns or fruit.
*Egg Panini
2 over easy eggs, bacon, grilled tomatoes, Havarti cheese and basil on artisan ciabatta with hash browns or fruit.
Breakfast Burrito
Wheat tortilla, chorizo pork sausage, fresh jalapeños, chihuahua, avocado, cilantro, scrambled eggs with hash browns or fruit.
*Avocado Toast
Multi-grain gluten free toast, avocado red pepper spread, feta, poached eggs and crushed red pepper. Served with fruit or hashbrowns.
Biscuits & Gravy Meal
Oven baked biscuits, fried buttermilk chicken, homemade pork sausage gravy, two eggs and hash browns or fruit.
Vegan Hash
Hash browns, spinach, wild mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, avocado and our homemade almond vegan patty. Served with fruit.
BENEDICTS
*Eggs Benedict
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, ham off the bone, homemade hollandaise and hash browns or fruit.
*Florence Benedict
Toasted English muffin, chopped bacon, baby spinach, poached eggs, homemade hollandaise and hash browns or fruit.
*Los Altos Benedict
Toasted English muffin, chorizo pork sausage, roasted red pepper, poached eggs, chipotle hollandaise, pico de gallo and hash browns or fruit.
*Southern Benedict
Oven baked biscuits, sausage patties, poached eggs, homemade creamy pork sausage gravy and hash browns or fruit.
*Corn Beef Benedict
Toasted English muffin, homemade hash, poached eggs, chipotle hollandaise and hash browns or fruit.
OMELETTES
Create Your Own Signature Omelette
Choose 2 items. each additional item add .50 Bacon • Sausage • Ham • Chorizo • Avocado • Onions Figs • Mushrooms • Spinach • Cilantro • Basil Chipotle • Bell Peppers • Tomatoes • Broccoli Asparagus • Choice of Cheese Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1
Create Your Own Signature EGG WHITE Omelette
Choose 2 items. each additional item add .50 Bacon • Sausage • Ham • Chorizo • Avocado • Onions Figs • Mushrooms • Spinach • Cilantro • Basil Chipotle • Bell Peppers • Tomatoes • Broccoli Asparagus • Choice of Cheese Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1
Loaded Baked Potato Omelette
Three eggs stuffed with Idaho potatoes and bacon, topped with sour cream, green onions and cheddar cheese. Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1
Rutherford Omelette
Three eggs stuffed with Baby spinach, caramelized onions, goat cheese and bacon. Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1
Veggie Omelette
Three eggs stuffed with Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, asparagus and broccoli. Add cheese $1. Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1
Fresca Omelette
Three eggs stuffed with Olive oil infused sun-dried tomatoes, provolone, fresh basil and avocado. add chicken sausage $2. Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1
Espanola Omelette
Three eggs stuffed with Fresh jalapeños, avocado, onions, cilantro, mushrooms, chorizo pork sausage and chihuahua cheese on a bed of tortillas. Served with homemade salsa Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1
Napa Valley Fig Omelette
Three eggs stuffed with California figs, scallions, applewood bacon and aged havarti cheese. tossed with extra virgin olive oil. Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1
Wild Mushroom and Proscuitto Omelette
Three eggs stuffed with Provolone cheese, proscuitto ham, herb roasted cremini, oyster and shitake mushrooms Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1
SKILLETS
Denver Skillet
Hash browns, cheddar and jack cheeses, 2 eggs, ham, bell peppers and onions. Served with toast or pancakes. Sub cauliflower hash add $1, sub specialty pancakes add $3, egg whites $1
Butcher Skillet
Hash browns, cheddar and jack cheeses, 2 eggs, ham, sausage, turkey sausage, chicken sausage and bacon. Served with toast or pancakes. Sub cauliflower hash add $1, sub specialty pancakes add $3, egg whites $1
Garden Skillet
Hash browns, cheddar and jack cheeses, 2 eggs, mushrooms, asparagus, spinach, onions, tomatoes and broccoli. Served with toast or pancakes. Sub cauliflower hash add $1, sub specialty pancakes add $3, egg whites $1
Mexicana Skillet
Hash browns, cheddar and jack cheeses, 2 eggs, chorizo pork sausage, fresh jalapeños, avocado, cilantro and onions. Served with toast or pancakes. Sub cauliflower hash add $1, sub specialty pancakes add $3, egg whites $1
*Barbacoa Chilaquiles
Corn tortilla chips, beef barbacoa, chihuahua cheese, avocado, sour cream, scallions, cilantro, salsa and 2 eggs.Served with toast or pancakes, sub specialty pancakes add $3, egg whites $1
*Homemade Corned Beef Hash Skillet
Hash browns, green peppers, onions, cheddar and jack cheeses and 2 eggs Served with toast or pancakes. Sub cauliflower hash add $1, sub specialty pancakes add $3, egg whites $1
*Cauliflower Hash Skillet
Cauliflower hash, baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, and chicken sausage with pepper jack cheese, 2 eggs any style, and chipotle aioli. Served with toast or pancakes. Sub cauliflower hash add $1, sub specialty pancakes add $3, egg whites $1
Create A Skillet
Choose 2 items. each additional item add .50 Bacon • Sausage • Ham • Chorizo • Avocado • Onions Figs • Mushrooms • Spinach • Cilantro • Basil Chipotle • Bell Peppers • Tomatoes • Broccoli Asparagus • Choice of Cheese (CREATE YOUR OWN SKILLETS DOES NOT AUTOMATICALLY INCLUDE CHEESE)Served with toast or pancakes. Sub cauliflower hash add $1, sub specialty pancakes add $3, egg whites $1
PANCAKES
Buttermilk Pancakes
Add topping of fresh fruit, chocolate chips, or pecans - $2
“Signature Berry Bliss Pancakes
Berry mascarpone filling, fresh berries, vanilla cream anglaise and blackberry coulis.
Blackberry Key Lime Pie Pancakes
Sweet cream filling, blackberries, white chocolate, cookie crumbles, blackberry coulis, lime zest.
Blueberry Danish Pancakes
Danish cheese filling, blueberries, almond streusel, cream cheese frosting, blueberry coulis
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Cream cheese frosting, cinnamon sugar glaze, powdered sugar and cinnamon.
Banana Coconut Cream Pie Pancakes
Banana cream filling, bananas, shredded coconut, cookie crumbles and caramel.
Chocolate Chip Banana Pancakes
White and dark chocolate chips with fresh sliced banana and chocolate anglaise.
Oreo S’mores Pancakes
Marshmallow spread, Oreo cookie crumbs, white and dark chocolate chips, chocolate anglaise.
Granola Berry Pancakes
Whole wheat almond granola with fresh berries and honey drizzle.
G/F Berry Pancakes
Gluten Friendly Batter, Strawberries, blackberries, blueberries and honey drizzle
Full Stack G/F Pancakes
Full Stack Gluten Friendly Batter, with honey drizzle
Side Bacon
Side Sausage Links
Pork Sausage Links
Side Sausage Patties
Pork Sausage Patties
Side Ham off the Bone
Side Turkey Bacon
Side Chicken Sausage
Side Turkey Patties
Side Homemade Veggie Patties
Side Grilled Chicken Breast
Side Chicken Tenders
Side Homemade Corned Beef Hash
Side Chorizo
Side Peppered Bacon
Side Toast
Side Hashbrowns
Side Cauliflower Hash
Side Biscuits & Gravy
Side Bagel & Cream Cheese
Side Fries
Side Chips
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Bowl Chicken Noodle
Bowl Cream Of Chicken & Wild Rice
100% Pure Maple Syrup
All Natural Wildberry Preserves
Side Of Avocado
Side Of Avocado Spread
Side Of 1 Egg
Side Of 2 Egg
Side Of 3 Egg
Side Salad
Side Scoop Of SLD
Side Pancakes
Side French Toast
Side Crepe
Side Pretzel Roll
Side Biscuit
Side Grilled Chicken Breast
Side Chicken Tenders
Side BUTTERMILK CHK BRST
Side Of Tortillas
Sliced Melons
Half Honeydew Half Cantalope
Sliced Bananas
Grape Fruit Half
Sliced Strawberries
Seasonal Fruit Plate
Side-Berries
Side-Fruit Cup
FRENCH TOAST
Brioche French Toast
Brioche French Toast
“Signature Berry Bliss” French Toast
Berry mascarpone filling, fresh berries, vanilla cream anglaise and blackberry coulis.
Granola Berry French Toast
Whole wheat almond granola with fresh berries and honey drizzle.
Churro Toast Sticks
Cinnamon sugar dusting with cream cheese frosting and caramel drizzle.
Strawberry Almond French Toast
Fresh strawberries, sliced almonds, vanilla anglaise.
S’mores Toast
Marshmallow spread, chocolate chips, graham cracker cookies, chocolate anglaise.
Chocolate Banana Bread French Toast
White and Dark chocolate chips with sliced bananas on top.
WAFFLES
Pure Belgian Waffle
Pure Belgian
“Signature Berry Bliss” Waffle
Berry mascarpone filling, fresh berries, vanilla cream anglaise and blackberry coulis.
Fried Chicken and Waffle
Fried chicken breast, candied peppered bacon, sliced jalapeño.
Strawberry Chocolate Waffle
White and dark chocolate chips, strawberries, chocolate anglaise.
Cookie Dough Waffle
Baked in Cookie Dough and Topped with Chocolate Chips, Cookie Dough, Whipped Cream & Chocolate Drizzle.
Granola Berry Waffle
Whole wheat almond granola with fresh berries and honey drizzle.
Banana Pecan Cream Pie Waffle
Chopped pecans, sliced bananas, banana cream, caramel, cookie crumbles.
Chocolate Chip Banana Waffle
White and dark chocolate chips with fresh sliced banana and chocolate anglaise.
Gluten-Friendly Honey Berry Waffle
Strawberries, blackberries, blueberries and honey drizzle.
Sliced Melons
Half Honeydew Half Cantalope
Sliced Bananas
Grape Fruit Half
Sliced Strawberries
Seasonal Fruit Plate
Side-Berries
Side-Fruit Cup
CREPES
PLAIN CREPES
Banana cream filling, bananas, shredded coconut, cookie crumbles and caramel.
Blueberry Danish Crepes
Danish cream filling, blueberries, almond streusel, cream cheese frosting and blueberry coulis.
“Signature Berry Bliss” Crepes
Berry mascarpone filling, fresh berries, vanilla cream anglaise and blackberry coulis.
Granola Berry Crepes
Whole wheat almond granola with fresh berries and honey drizzle.
Banana Coconut Cream Pie Crepes
Banana cream filling, bananas, shredded coconut, cookie crumbles and caramel.
Creamy Nutella Crepes
Nutella inside and on top with optional fresh fruit. Fresh sliced bananas or strawberries add $2.
Rocky Mountain Crepes
Ham, bell peppers, onions, scrambled eggs, sour cream and cheddar (2 pieces).
SPECIALS
Butterfly Lemonade Fizz
Butterfly Pea Flower Lemonade, Finished with Sparkling Water
Cherry Almond Oatmeal
Steel Cut oats Topped with Warm Cherry Compote, Chocolate Almond Granola, and a Dollop of Whipped Almond Mascarpone.
Peach Cobbler French Toast
Our Signature Brioche French Toast Slathered with Brown Butter Peach Compote Topped with a Dollop of Whipped Almond Mascarpone and an Oat Streusel.
Elotes Avocado Toast
A slice of Toasted Sourdough with Smashed Avocado, 2 Scrambled Eggs, Corn, Lime Crema, Pickled onions, and Cilantro.
Brioche Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted Brioche Bun, Sausage Patty, Two Eggs Any Style, Crispy Hash Brown(inside), American Cheese, Smoked Pepper Aioli
Strawberry Guava Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, Roasted Beets, Stawberries, Cherry Tomatoes, Candied Pecans, Feta Cheese, Guava Vinaigrette.
SANDWICHS/PANINIS/WRAPS
*Tuscan Chicken Panini
Chicken breast layered with havarti cheese, basil sun-dried tomatoes and basil mayo on fresh baked Italian ciabatta.
*Turkey Pepper Jack Panini
Honey smoked turkey, pepper jack cheese, spicy mayo, peppered bacon and roasted bell peppers on sun-dried tomato focaccia.
*Spicy Tuna Salad Panini
Albacore tuna tossed with jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and topped with pepper jack cheese on sour dough.
*Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried buffalo chicken, tortilla strips, pico de gallo, corn, cheddar, lettuce and chipotle ranch in a wheat tortilla.
Southwest Veggie Wrap
Wheat tortilla, pepper jack cheese, bell peppers, avocado, corn, scallions, black beans and chipotle ranch.Blackened chicken add $2.
Orchard Chicken Salad Sandwich
All white meat chicken salad, apples, grapes, cranberries, celery and raisins with lettuce and tomatoes on wheat toast.
“WB” B.L.T.
Bacon, romaine, dill pickles, seasoned tomatoes, over medium egg and roasted garlic parmesan mayo on sour dough.
*Cranberry Turkey Sandwich
All white meat chicken salad, apples, grapes, cranberries, celery and raisins with lettuce and tomatoes on wheat toast.
Homemade Veggie Burger
Brown rice, black beans, almonds, fresh veggies, avocado, spicy mayo, gouda cheese and crispy onions on a sesame brioche bun.
*Gluten-Friendly Chicken Club
Peppered bacon, mozzarella cheese, homemade honey mustard, lettuce and tomato on gluten free multi-grain toast.
*The Tavern Burger
Proprietary blend of brisket, angus and chuck with red onion, lettuce, tomato and pickle served on a sesame brioche bun. Cheese add $1, sautéed mushrooms $1, smoked peppered bacon add $2.
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Slow roast brisket, cheddar, Havarti, pepper jack, mushrooms and onions grilled on buttery brioche bread.
*BLACKND CHICKEN SANDWICH
Chicken breast layered with havarti cheese, basil sun-dried tomatoes and basil mayo on fresh baked Italian ciabatta.
REGULAR BLT
Bacon, romaine, dill pickles, seasoned tomatoes, over medium egg and roasted garlic parmesan mayo on sour dough.
SALADS
Chopped Salad
Chicken, avocado, tomatoes, bleu cheese, bacon, scallions, corn, tortilla strips and honey citrus dressing.
BBQ Chicken Tortilla Salad
Corn, tomatoes, black beans, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tortilla strips, crispy onion strings and chipotle ranch.
Chipotle Chicken Salad
Cheddar, corn, tortilla strips, buffalo style chicken strips and pico de gallo tossed with chipotle ranch dressing.
Mediterranean Chicken Pita Salad
Greens, bell pepper, cucumbers, feta, red onion, Greek olives, grape tomatoes, warm pita and oregano vinaigrette.
Blackened Chicken Caesar
Chopped greens, blackened chicken, parmesan chips, croutons and creamy Caesar dressing.
Wildberry Salad
Greens tossed with coco berry dressing, sugared pecans, goat cheese, mandarin oranges, grapes and fresh berries. Served W/Pretzel Roll
Thai Chicken Salad
Mango, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, avocado, cilantro, wontons, peanuts, Chinese noodles and Thai dressing.
Strawberry Bread Chicken Salad
Cheddar, corn, tortilla strips, buffalo style chicken strips and pico de gallo tossed with chipotle ranch dressing.
SIDE MEATS
Side Crisp Bacon
Side Crisp Turkey Bacon
OATMEAL & YOGURT
Steel-Cut Oatmeal
Steel-Cut Oatmeal
Almond Banana Oatmeal
Almond Banana Oatmeal
Cranberry Walnut Oatmeal
Cranberry Walnut Oatmeal
Wildberry Crunch Oatmeal
Wildberry Crunch Oatmeal W/Almond Granola
Wildberry Crunch Greek Yogurt
Wildberry Crunch Greek Yogurt W/Almond Granola