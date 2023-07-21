Espanola Omelette

$18.00

Three eggs stuffed with Fresh jalapeños, avocado, onions, cilantro, mushrooms, chorizo pork sausage and chihuahua cheese on a bed of tortillas. Served with homemade salsa Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1