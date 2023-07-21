FOOD

EGG ENTREES

*1 Egg Meal

$14.00

*ONE Egg Any Style With choice of: veggie patties, bacon, turkey bacon, sausage links/patties, turkey sausage, chicken sausage, corned beef hash +$1 or ham +$1. Served with hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes $3

*2 Egg Meal

$15.00

*TWO Eggs Any Style With choice of: veggie patties, bacon, turkey bacon, sausage links/patties, turkey sausage, chicken sausage, corned beef hash +$1 or ham +$1. Served with hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes $3

Minced Ham & Cheddar Egg Meal

$16.00

3 scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and minced ham off the bone. Served with hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes $3.

*Brisket Hash

$18.00

12 hour brisket, roasted red peppers, onions and pork sausage gravy served with two eggs on hash browns. Toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes $3.

*Chicken & Biscuits

$17.00

Oven baked biscuits, fried buttermilk chicken, homemade pork sausage gravy, two eggs and hash browns or fruit.

*Egg Panini

$17.00

2 over easy eggs, bacon, grilled tomatoes, Havarti cheese and basil on artisan ciabatta with hash browns or fruit.

Breakfast Burrito

$17.00

Wheat tortilla, chorizo pork sausage, fresh jalapeños, chihuahua, avocado, cilantro, scrambled eggs with hash browns or fruit.

*Avocado Toast

$17.00

Multi-grain gluten free toast, avocado red pepper spread, feta, poached eggs and crushed red pepper. Served with fruit or hashbrowns.

B&G Meal

$16.00

Oven baked biscuits, fried buttermilk chicken, homemade pork sausage gravy, two eggs and hash browns or fruit.

Vegan Hash

$16.00

Hash browns, spinach, wild mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, avocado and our homemade almond vegan patty. Served with fruit.

BENEDICTS

*Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, ham off the bone, homemade hollandaise and hash browns or fruit.

*Florence Benedict

$16.00

Toasted English muffin, chopped bacon, baby spinach, poached eggs, homemade hollandaise and hash browns or fruit.

*Los Altos Benedict

$16.00

Toasted English muffin, chorizo pork sausage, roasted red pepper, poached eggs, chipotle hollandaise, pico de gallo and hash browns or fruit.

*Southern Benedict

$16.00

Oven baked biscuits, sausage patties, poached eggs, homemade creamy pork sausage gravy and hash browns or fruit.

*Corned Beef Benedict

$16.00

Toasted English muffin, homemade hash, poached eggs, chipotle hollandaise and hash browns or fruit.

OMELETTES

Create Your Own Signature Omelette

$16.00

Choose 2 items. each additional item add .50 Bacon • Sausage • Ham • Chorizo • Avocado • Onions Figs • Mushrooms • Spinach • Cilantro • Basil Chipotle • Bell Peppers • Tomatoes • Broccoli Asparagus • Choice of Cheese Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1

Create Your Own Signature EGG WHITE Omelette

$17.00

Choose 2 items. each additional item add .50 Bacon • Sausage • Ham • Chorizo • Avocado • Onions Figs • Mushrooms • Spinach • Cilantro • Basil Chipotle • Bell Peppers • Tomatoes • Broccoli Asparagus • Choice of Cheese Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1

Loaded Baked Potato Omelette

$18.00

Three eggs stuffed with Idaho potatoes and bacon, topped with sour cream, green onions and cheddar cheese. Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1

Rutherford Omelette

$17.00

Three eggs stuffed with Baby spinach, caramelized onions, goat cheese and bacon. Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1

Veggie Omelette

$16.00

Three eggs stuffed with Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, asparagus and broccoli. Add cheese $1. Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1

Fresca Omelette

$16.00

Three eggs stuffed with Olive oil infused sun-dried tomatoes, provolone, fresh basil and avocado. add chicken sausage $2. Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1

Espanola Omelette

$18.00

Three eggs stuffed with Fresh jalapeños, avocado, onions, cilantro, mushrooms, chorizo pork sausage and chihuahua cheese on a bed of tortillas. Served with homemade salsa Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1

Napa Valley Fig Omelette

$17.00

Three eggs stuffed with California figs, scallions, applewood bacon and aged havarti cheese. tossed with extra virgin olive oil. Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1

Wild Mushroom and Proscuitto Omelette

$17.00

Three eggs stuffed with Provolone cheese, proscuitto ham, herb roasted cremini, oyster and shitake mushrooms Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1

SKILLETS

Denver Skillet

$17.00

Hash browns, cheddar and jack cheeses, 2 eggs, ham, bell peppers and onions. Served with toast or pancakes. Sub cauliflower hash add $1, sub specialty pancakes add $3, egg whites $1

Butcher Skillet

$17.00

Hash browns, cheddar and jack cheeses, 2 eggs, ham, sausage, turkey sausage, chicken sausage and bacon. Served with toast or pancakes. Sub cauliflower hash add $1, sub specialty pancakes add $3, egg whites $1

Garden Skillet

$16.00

Hash browns, cheddar and jack cheeses, 2 eggs, mushrooms, asparagus, spinach, onions, tomatoes and broccoli. Served with toast or pancakes. Sub cauliflower hash add $1, sub specialty pancakes add $3, egg whites $1

Mexicana Skillet

$18.00

Hash browns, cheddar and jack cheeses, 2 eggs, chorizo pork sausage, fresh jalapeños, avocado, cilantro and onions. Served with toast or pancakes. Sub cauliflower hash add $1, sub specialty pancakes add $3, egg whites $1

*Barbacoa Chilaquiles

$18.00

Corn tortilla chips, beef barbacoa, chihuahua cheese, avocado, sour cream, scallions, cilantro, salsa and 2 eggs.Served with toast or pancakes, sub specialty pancakes add $3, egg whites $1

*Homemade Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$17.00

Hash browns, green peppers, onions, cheddar and jack cheeses and 2 eggs Served with toast or pancakes. Sub cauliflower hash add $1, sub specialty pancakes add $3, egg whites $1

*Cauliflower Hash Skillet

$16.00

Cauliflower hash, baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, and chicken sausage with pepper jack cheese, 2 eggs any style, and chipotle aioli. Served with toast or pancakes. Sub cauliflower hash add $1, sub specialty pancakes add $3, egg whites $1

Porkless Butcher Skillet

$17.00

Hash browns, cheddar and jack cheeses, 2 eggs, turkey bacon, turkey sausage, chicken sausage. Served with toast or pancakes. Sub cauliflower hash add $1, sub specialty pancakes add $3, egg whites $1

Create A Skillet

$16.00

Choose 2 items. each additional item add .50 Bacon • Sausage • Ham • Chorizo • Avocado • Onions Figs • Mushrooms • Spinach • Cilantro • Basil Chipotle • Bell Peppers • Tomatoes • Broccoli Asparagus • Choice of Cheese (CREATE YOUR OWN SKILLETS DOES NOT AUTOMATICALLY INCLUDE CHEESE)Served with toast or pancakes. Sub cauliflower hash add $1, sub specialty pancakes add $3, egg whites $1

PANCAKES

Buttermilk Pancakes

$11.00

Add topping of fresh fruit, chocolate chips, or pecans - $2

“Signature Berry Bliss Pancakes

$16.00

Berry mascarpone filling, fresh berries, vanilla cream anglaise and blackberry coulis.

Blackberry Key Lime Pie Pancakes

$16.00

Sweet cream filling, blackberries, white chocolate, cookie crumbles, blackberry coulis, lime zest.

Blueberry Danish Pancakes

$16.00

Danish cheese filling, blueberries, almond streusel, cream cheese frosting, blueberry coulis

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$15.00

Cream cheese frosting, cinnamon sugar glaze, powdered sugar and cinnamon.

Banana Coconut Cream Pie Pancakes

$16.00

Banana cream filling, bananas, shredded coconut, cookie crumbles and caramel.

Chocolate Chip Banana Pancakes

$15.00

White and dark chocolate chips with fresh sliced banana and chocolate anglaise.

Oreo S’mores Pancakes

$14.00

Marshmallow spread, Oreo cookie crumbs, white and dark chocolate chips, chocolate anglaise.

Granola Berry Pancakes

$16.00

Whole wheat almond granola with fresh berries and honey drizzle.

G/F Berry Pancakes

$16.00

Gluten Friendly Batter, Strawberries, blackberries, blueberries and honey drizzle

Full Stack G/F Pancakes

$14.00

Full Stack Gluten Friendly Batter, with honey drizzle

Nutella Pancakes

$13.00

Add topping of fresh fruit, chocolate chips, or pecans - $2

Side Bacon

$5.00
Side Sausage Links

$5.00

Pork Sausage Links

Side Sausage Patties

$5.00

Pork Sausage Patties

Side Ham off the Bone

$5.00
Side Turkey Bacon

$5.00
Side Chicken Sausage

$5.00
Side Turkey Patties

$5.00
Side Homemade Veggie Patties

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Chicken Tenders

$6.00
Side Homemade Corned Beef Hash

$6.00

Side Chorizo

$5.00

Side Peppered Bacon

$5.00
Side Toast

$4.00
Side Hashbrowns

$4.00
Side Cauliflower Hash

$5.00
Side Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00
Side Bagel & Cream Cheese

$5.00
Side Fries

$4.00
Side Chips

$4.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00
Bowl - Chicken Noodle

$6.00

Bowl Cream Of Chicken & Wild Rice

$6.00
100% Pure Maple Syrup

$3.00

All Natural Wildberry Preserves

$11.00

Side Of Avocado

$3.00

Side Of Avocado Spread

$4.00

Side Of 1 Egg

$2.50

Side Of 2 Egg

$5.00

Side Of 3 Egg

$7.50

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Scoop Of SLD

$5.00

Side Pancakes

$5.00

Side French Toast

$5.00

Side Crepe

$5.00

Side Pretzel Roll

$2.00

Side Biscuit

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Side BUTTERMILK CHK BRST

$6.00

Side Of Tortillas

$4.00
Sliced Melons

$6.00

Half Honeydew Half Cantalope

Sliced Bananas

$4.00
Grape Fruit Half

$4.00
Sliced Strawberries

$6.00
Seasonal Fruit Plate

$8.00

Side-Berries

$5.00

Side-Fruit Cup

$4.00

FRENCH TOAST

Brioche French Toast

$12.00

Brioche French Toast

“Signature Berry Bliss” French Toast

$16.00

Berry mascarpone filling, fresh berries, vanilla cream anglaise and blackberry coulis.

Granola Berry French Toast

$16.00

Whole wheat almond granola with fresh berries and honey drizzle.

Churro Toast Sticks

$16.00

Cinnamon sugar dusting with cream cheese frosting and caramel drizzle.

Strawberry Almond French Toast

$16.00

Fresh strawberries, sliced almonds, vanilla anglaise.

S’mores Toast

$16.00

Marshmallow spread, chocolate chips, graham cracker cookies, chocolate anglaise.

Chocolate Banana Bread French Toast

$16.00

White and Dark chocolate chips with sliced bananas on top.

Fruity Pebble French Toast

$14.00

Nutella French Toast

$14.00

Brioche French Toast

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$14.00

Brioche French Toast

Blueberry Danish French Toast

$16.00

Brioche French Toast

Blackberry Key Lime Pie French Toast

$16.00

Brioche French Toast

Banana Coconut Cream Pie French Toast

$16.00

Brioche French Toast

Side Bacon

$5.00
Side Sausage Links

$5.00

Pork Sausage Links

Side Sausage Patties

$5.00

Pork Sausage Patties

Side Ham off the Bone

$5.00
Side Turkey Bacon

$5.00
Side Chicken Sausage

$5.00
Side Turkey Patties

$5.00
Side Homemade Veggie Patties

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Chicken Tenders

$6.00
Side Homemade Corned Beef Hash

$6.00

Side Chorizo

$5.00

Side Peppered Bacon

$5.00
Side Toast

$4.00
Side Hashbrowns

$4.00
Side Cauliflower Hash

$5.00
Side Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00
Side Bagel & Cream Cheese

$5.00
Side Fries

$4.00
Side Chips

$4.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00
Bowl - Chicken Noodle

$6.00

Bowl Cream Of Chicken & Wild Rice

$6.00
100% Pure Maple Syrup

$3.00

All Natural Wildberry Preserves

$11.00

Side Of Avocado

$3.00

Side Of Avocado Spread

$4.00

Side Of 1 Egg

$2.50

Side Of 2 Egg

$5.00

Side Of 3 Egg

$7.50

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Scoop Of SLD

$5.00

Side Pancakes

$5.00

Side French Toast

$5.00

Side Crepe

$5.00

Side Pretzel Roll

$2.00

Side Biscuit

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Side Of Tortillas

$4.00
Sliced Melons

$6.00

Half Honeydew Half Cantalope

Sliced Bananas

$4.00
Grape Fruit Half

$4.00
Sliced Strawberries

$6.00
Seasonal Fruit Plate

$8.00

Side-Berries

$5.00

Side-Fruit Cup

$4.00

WAFFLES

Pure Belgian Waffle

$11.00

Pure Belgian

“Signature Berry Bliss” Waffle

$16.00

Berry mascarpone filling, fresh berries, vanilla cream anglaise and blackberry coulis.

Fried Chicken and Waffle

$17.00

Fried chicken breast, candied peppered bacon, sliced jalapeño.

Strawberry Chocolate Waffle

$15.00

White and dark chocolate chips, strawberries, chocolate anglaise.

Cookie Dough Waffle

$15.00

Baked in Cookie Dough and Topped with Chocolate Chips, Cookie Dough, Whipped Cream & Chocolate Drizzle.

Granola Berry Waffle

$16.00

Whole wheat almond granola with fresh berries and honey drizzle.

Banana Pecan Cream Pie Waffle

$16.00

Chopped pecans, sliced bananas, banana cream, caramel, cookie crumbles.

Chocolate Chip Banana Waffle

$16.00

White and dark chocolate chips with fresh sliced banana and chocolate anglaise.

Gluten-Friendly Honey Berry Waffle

$16.00

Strawberries, blackberries, blueberries and honey drizzle.

Blueberry Danish Waffle

$16.00

Pure Belgian

Cinnamon Roll Waffle

$14.00

Pure Belgian

Blackberry Key Lime Pie Waffle

$16.00

Pure Belgian

Nutella Waffle

$14.00

Pure Belgian

Sliced Melons

$6.00

Half Honeydew Half Cantalope

Sliced Bananas

$4.00
Grape Fruit Half

$4.00
Sliced Strawberries

$6.00
Seasonal Fruit Plate

$8.00

Side-Berries

$5.00

Side-Fruit Cup

$4.00
Side Bacon

$5.00
Side Sausage Links

$5.00

Pork Sausage Links

Side Sausage Patties

$5.00

Pork Sausage Patties

Side Ham off the Bone

$5.00
Side Turkey Bacon

$5.00
Side Chicken Sausage

$5.00
Side Turkey Patties

$5.00
Side Homemade Veggie Patties

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Chicken Tenders

$6.00
Side Homemade Corned Beef Hash

$6.00

Side Chorizo

$5.00

Side Peppered Bacon

$5.00
Side Toast

$4.00
Side Hashbrowns

$4.00
Side Cauliflower Hash

$5.00
Side Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00
Side Bagel & Cream Cheese

$5.00
Side Fries

$4.00
Side Chips

$4.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00
Bowl - Chicken Noodle

$6.00

Bowl Cream Of Chicken & Wild Rice

$6.00
100% Pure Maple Syrup

$3.00

All Natural Wildberry Preserves

$11.00

Side Of Avocado

$3.00

Side Of Avocado Spread

$4.00

Side Of 1 Egg

$2.50

Side Of 2 Egg

$5.00

Side Of 3 Egg

$7.50

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Scoop Of SLD

$5.00

Side Pancakes

$5.00

Side French Toast

$5.00

Side Crepe

$5.00

Side Pretzel Roll

$2.00

Side Biscuit

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Side Of Tortillas

$4.00

CREPES

PLAIN CREPES

$13.00

Banana cream filling, bananas, shredded coconut, cookie crumbles and caramel.

Blueberry Danish Crepes

$16.00

Danish cream filling, blueberries, almond streusel, cream cheese frosting and blueberry coulis.

“Signature Berry Bliss” Crepes

$16.00

Berry mascarpone filling, fresh berries, vanilla cream anglaise and blackberry coulis.

Granola Berry Crepes

$16.00

Whole wheat almond granola with fresh berries and honey drizzle.

Banana Coconut Cream Pie Crepes

$16.00

Banana cream filling, bananas, shredded coconut, cookie crumbles and caramel.

Creamy Nutella Crepes

$16.00

Nutella inside and on top with optional fresh fruit. Fresh sliced bananas or strawberries add $2.

Rocky Mountain Crepes

$16.00

Ham, bell peppers, onions, scrambled eggs, sour cream and cheddar (2 pieces).

Chocolate Chip Banana Crepes

$16.00

Banana cream filling, bananas, shredded coconut, cookie crumbles and caramel.

SPECIALS

SP-Butterfly Lemonade Fizz

$5.00

SP-Cherry Almond Oatmeal

$9.00

SP-Peach Cobbler French Toast

$17.00

SP-Elotes Avocado Toast

$17.00

SP-Brioche Breakfast Sandwich

$17.00

SP-Strawberry Guava Spinach Salad

$17.00

SANDWICHS/PANINIS/WRAPS

*Tuscan Chicken Panini

$16.00

Chicken breast layered with havarti cheese, basil sun-dried tomatoes and basil mayo on fresh baked Italian ciabatta.

*Turkey Pepper Jack Panini

$16.00

Honey smoked turkey, pepper jack cheese, spicy mayo, peppered bacon and roasted bell peppers on sun-dried tomato focaccia.

*Spicy Tuna Salad Panini

$16.00

Albacore tuna tossed with jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and topped with pepper jack cheese on sour dough.

*Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Fried buffalo chicken, tortilla strips, pico de gallo, corn, cheddar, lettuce and chipotle ranch in a wheat tortilla.

Southwest Veggie Wrap

$15.00

Wheat tortilla, pepper jack cheese, bell peppers, avocado, corn, scallions, black beans and chipotle ranch.Blackened chicken add $2.

Orchard Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.00

All white meat chicken salad, apples, grapes, cranberries, celery and raisins with lettuce and tomatoes on wheat toast.

“WB” B.L.T.

$15.00

Bacon, romaine, dill pickles, seasoned tomatoes, over medium egg and roasted garlic parmesan mayo on sour dough.

*Cranberry Turkey Sandwich

$16.00

All white meat chicken salad, apples, grapes, cranberries, celery and raisins with lettuce and tomatoes on wheat toast.

Homemade Veggie Burger

$15.00

Brown rice, black beans, almonds, fresh veggies, avocado, spicy mayo, gouda cheese and crispy onions on a sesame brioche bun.

*Gluten-Friendly Chicken Club

$16.00

Peppered bacon, mozzarella cheese, homemade honey mustard, lettuce and tomato on gluten free multi-grain toast.

*The Tavern Burger

$17.00

Proprietary blend of brisket, angus and chuck with red onion, lettuce, tomato and pickle served on a sesame brioche bun. Cheese add $1, sautéed mushrooms $1, smoked peppered bacon add $2.

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Slow roast brisket, cheddar, Havarti, pepper jack, mushrooms and onions grilled on buttery brioche bread.

*BLACKND CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

Chicken breast layered with havarti cheese, basil sun-dried tomatoes and basil mayo on fresh baked Italian ciabatta.

CLASSIC B.L.T.

$15.00

Bacon, romaine, dill pickles, seasoned tomatoes, over medium egg and roasted garlic parmesan mayo on sour dough.

SALADS

Chopped Salad

$16.00

Chicken, avocado, tomatoes, bleu cheese, bacon, scallions, corn, tortilla strips and honey citrus dressing.

BBQ Chicken Tortilla Salad

$16.00

Corn, tomatoes, black beans, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tortilla strips, crispy onion strings and chipotle ranch.

Chipotle Chicken Salad

$16.00

Cheddar, corn, tortilla strips, buffalo style chicken strips and pico de gallo tossed with chipotle ranch dressing.

Mediterranean Chicken Pita Salad

$16.00

Greens, bell pepper, cucumbers, feta, red onion, Greek olives, grape tomatoes, warm pita and oregano vinaigrette.

Blackened Chicken Caesar

$16.00

Chopped greens, blackened chicken, parmesan chips, croutons and creamy Caesar dressing.

Wildberry Salad

$16.00

Greens tossed with coco berry dressing, sugared pecans, goat cheese, mandarin oranges, grapes and fresh berries. Served W/Pretzel Roll

Thai Chicken Salad

$16.00

Mango, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, avocado, cilantro, wontons, peanuts, Chinese noodles and Thai dressing.

SIDE MEATS

Side Bacon

$5.00
Side Sausage Links

$5.00

Pork Sausage Links

Side Sausage Patties

$5.00

Pork Sausage Patties

Side Ham off the Bone

$5.00
Side Turkey Bacon

$5.00
Side Chicken Sausage

$5.00
Side Turkey Patties

$5.00
Side Homemade Veggie Patties

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Side BUTTERMILK CHK BRST

$6.00
Side Homemade Corned Beef Hash

$6.00

Side Chorizo

$5.00

Side Peppered Bacon

$5.00

SD-BARBACOA

$7.00

SD-BRISKET

$7.00

OATMEAL & YOGURT

Steel-Cut Oatmeal

$7.00

Steel-Cut Oatmeal

Almond Banana Oatmeal

$9.00

Almond Banana Oatmeal

Cranberry Walnut Oatmeal

$9.00

Cranberry Walnut Oatmeal

Wildberry Crunch Oatmeal

$9.00

Wildberry Crunch Oatmeal W/Almond Granola

Wildberry Crunch Greek Yogurt

$10.00

Wildberry Crunch Greek Yogurt W/Almond Granola

PLAIN-YOGURT

$8.00

OATMEAL SERVER NOTES

SIDE FRUIT CUP/PLATES

Sliced Melons

$6.00

Half Honeydew Half Cantalope

Sliced Bananas

$4.00
Grape Fruit Half

$4.00
Sliced Strawberries

$6.00
Seasonal Fruit Plate

$8.00

Side-Berries

$5.00

Side-Fruit Cup

$4.00

EXTRAS & STUFF

Side Toast

$4.00
Side Hashbrowns

$4.00
Side Cauliflower Hash

$5.00
Side Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00
Side Bagel & Cream Cheese

$5.00
Side Fries

$4.00
Side Chips

$4.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

SD-Sliced Tomato

$4.00

Side Cottage Cheese

$4.00
Bowl - Chicken Noodle

$6.00

Bowl Cream Of Chicken & Wild Rice

$6.00
100% Pure Maple Syrup

$3.00

All Natural Wildberry Preserves

$11.00

Side Of Avocado

$3.00

Side Of Avocado Spread

$4.00

Side Of 1 Egg

$2.50

Side Of 2 Egg

$5.00

Side Of 3 Egg

$7.50

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Scoop Of SLD

$5.00

Side Pancakes

$5.00

Side French Toast

$5.00

Side Crepe

$5.00

Side Pretzel Roll

$2.00

Side Biscuit

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side BUTTERMILK CHK BRST

$6.00

Side Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Side Of Tortillas

$4.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$4.00

SAUCES/DRESS/MAYO

EXTRA DRESSING

MAYO

100% Pure Maple Syrup

$3.00

SD-BBQ SAUCE

$0.50

SD-CHIPOTLE HOLLANDAISE

$2.00

SD-CRM CHZ

$1.00

SD-GRAVY

$2.00

SD HOLLANDAISE

$2.00

SD-MASCARPONE

$1.00

SD-NUTELLA

$2.00

SD-PEANUT BUTTER

$1.00

SD-SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SD-SALSA

$0.50

CHIPOTLE AIOLI

TO-GO BOWL WB DRESSING

$5.00

MISC BUTTONS

DRINKS

BEVERAGES

*COFFEE

$3.50

*SODA

$3.50

LEMONADE PLAIN

$3.50

LEMONADE FLAVORED

$4.50

ICED TEA

$3.50

ICED TEA FLAVORED

$4.50

NUMI TEA

$3.50

LIPTON TEA

$3.00

HOT WATER

JUICES & MILK

*FRESH ORANGE JUICE

$4.50

*WILDBERRY OJ

$4.50

GRPFRT JUICE

$4.50

APPLE JUICE

$3.50

CRAN JUICE

$3.50

MILK

$3.50

CHOC MILK

$4.00

LATTE/MOCHAS/ESPRESSO

LATTE

$4.50

MOCHA

$5.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

CAFE AMERICANO

$3.50

CARMEL MACCHIATO

$5.00

SUGAR FREE CARMEL MACCHIATO

$5.00

MATCHA LATTE

$5.50

OATMILK WHT/CARM LATTE

$6.50

DBL ESPRESSO

$2.50

SINGLE ESPRESSO

$1.50

-XTRA SHOT

$1.50

+ADD FLAVORS

$0.50

SPCL BEVS & SMOOTHIES/ESP SMOOTHIE

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

ICED COFFEE

$3.50

REFILL ICED COFFEE

$1.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

HOT WHITE CHOCOLATE

$4.00

SMOOTHIE

$5.50

ESPRESSO SMOOTHIE

$6.00

CHAI TEA LATTE

$4.00

COWBELL STEAMED MILK

$1.00

16OZ STEAMED MILK

$5.00