Wild Eggs Westport Village
Popular Items
- Kalamity Katie's Border Benedict$12.99
Green chili cheddar corn cakes, topped with chorizo, two poached eggs, queso fundido, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onions and avocado. Served with skillet potatoes
- Zax I am Fried Eggs and...(with Meat)$12.48
Two eggs any style with skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin with choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Canadian Bacon or Turkey Sausage
- Side Pancake$3.99
Food
Limited Time Offers
- Holiday Bennie$12.99
Delicious country ham and eggs served over a tender biscuit and topped with Dijon hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of side.
- Bacon Caramel French Toast$12.99
Delicious French Toast topped with bacon, salted caramel, whipped cream, cinnamon and Powdered Sugar.
- Asiago Bagel Sandwich$12.99
Delicious country ham, bacon, egg and cheese served over poblano cream cheese and roasted tomatoes on an original Asiago bagel.
- Pumpkin Cakes$12.99
- 1/2 PUMPKIN PIE CAKES$6.99
- Side Pumpkin Cake$6.99
- Breakfast Nachos$12.99
Our Kitchen Sink Nachos come heaped with flavor and fresh ingredients. We pile on seasoned carnitas, queso fundido, pico de gallo, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapeños, scallions and salsa all topped with sour cream. Share them with the table or have them as a meal!
- Bagel and Cream Cheese$3.49
Breakfast Basics
- Avocado Toast$11.99
Bruschetta joins a wild balsamic glaze served on top of fresh avocados and wheatberry toast. Presented with fresh fruit
- Biscuits & Gravy$8.49
Buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made bacon gravy, chorizo gravy or both.
- House-Made Cinnamon Roll$9.99
Croissant pastry dough filled with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, baked in a cast-iron skillet and topped with sweet vanilla bean icing.
- Old Fashioned Oatmeal$8.49
Toasted oats, cream and butter served with your choice of three toppings: brown sugar, cinnamon, candied pecans, blueberries or golden raisins
- Zax I am Fried Eggs and...$8.99
Two eggs any style with skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin
- Zax I am Fried Eggs and...(with Meat)$12.48
Two eggs any style with skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin with choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Canadian Bacon or Turkey Sausage
Pancakes and Waffles
- Belgian Waffle$8.99
Whipped butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup
- Big Stack$9.99
Three buttermilk cakes with whipped butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup
- Classic French Toast$10.99
Thick-sliced sourdough dipped in brandied egg batter with whipped butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar and cinnamon
- Strawberry Tall Cakes$11.99
Buttermilk cakes, fresh strawberries, strawberry compote, whipped cream and powdered sugar
- Stuffed French Toast$12.49
Thick-sliced sourdough, sweetened cream cheese, blueberries, strawberries, powdered sugar, cinnamon and whipped cream
- Chicken & Waffle$14.99
Chicken and Waffle Seasoned chicken-infused waffle, Nashville hot chicken breast, chopped bacon, and house-made buttermilk maple syrup
Wild Eggs Creations
- Kalamity Katie's Border Benedict$12.99
Green chili cheddar corn cakes, topped with chorizo, two poached eggs, queso fundido, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onions and avocado. Served with skillet potatoes
- Breakfast Burrito$13.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar-jack cheese, poblano pepper and onion. Topped with queso, sour cream, pico de gallo, avocado and green onion. Served with skillet potatoes and black beans
- Mexico City Chilaquiles$13.49
Mexico-style breakfast with corn tortillas, beans, salsa verde, queso blanco, an egg any style and your choice of pulled chicken or ground chorizo. Served with skillet potatoes and a shot of jugo de limón y chile
- Farmer's Market Skillet$12.99
Bell pepper, onion, zucchini, yellow squash, wild mushrooms, skillet potatoes, broccoli, ovenroasted tomato, melted cheddarjack cheese, two basted eggs and an Everything muffin
- Kelsey's KY Brown$12.99
Toasted sourdough bread, roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, diced tomato, white cheddar Mornay, a fried egg and smoked paprika
- The Mad Platter$15.99
Three eggs cooked your way with bacon, sausage, skillet potatoes or stoneground grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake
- Potato Head Casserole$13.49
Hashbrown potatoes baked with sour cream, diced onions, spices and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped with breakfast sausage, diced tomatoes, poblano pepper, mushrooms, queso, onions and an egg your way
- Wild Mushroom & Roasted Garlic Scramble$12.99
Wild mushrooms and garlic folded into four scrambled eggs with fresh goat cheese and white truffle oil. Served with skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin
- Kelly's Quesadilla$13.99
Four eggs scrambled, poblano pepper, onion, cheddar-jack cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage, chorizo, or pulled chicken folded into a large flour tortilla. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and salsa
- The Carolina$13.99
A southern casserole of goodness combining home fries, bell pepper, onion, diced ham, crumbled bacon, cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, white bacon gravy, and topped with two eggs your sway. Served with your choice of bread or fresh muffin.
- Huevos Rancheros$13.99
Our signature version of the most popular and delicious Mexican brunch dish, served on a crispy flour tortilla with two eggs your way, salsa, black beans, pulled chicken and green onions. Topped with sour cream, avocado and homemade pico de gallo. Served with home fries or stone-ground grits.
Omelets
- Southwest Steak & Cheese Omelet$13.99
A four-egg omelet stuffed with shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo on the side and spicy Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a fresh Everything or Blueberry muffin and your choice of skillet potatoes, stone-ground grit, or grits of the day.
- Buffalo Chicken Omelet$12.99
Pulled chicken breast, cream cheese and melted cheddar-jack. Topped with buffalo ranch sauce and green onions
- Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble$10.49
A four egg omelet and your choice of cheese. Additional charge for fillings.
- Surfer Girl Omelet$12.99
Fresh spinach, wild mushrooms, tomato, cream cheese and onion, topped with avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with skillet potatoes and an everything muffin
- Wild Western Omelet$12.99
Ham, jalapeño peppers, onion, cheddar-jack cheese. Topped with pico de gallo and green onions.
- Creole Omelet$13.99
The triumphant return of an original Wild Eggs favorite. We combine shrimp, andouille sausage, bell peppers, onion, cheddar jack cheese and Creole hollandaise in a four-egg omelet that screams, "Lets get jazzy! Served with our everything muffin and home fries or stone-ground grits.
Bennies and Beef
- Eggs Bennie$12.49
Toasted English muffin, Canadian bacon, poached eggs, fresh hollandaise and smoked paprika. Served with your choice of skillet potatoes or grits
- Country Fried Steak$13.99
Hand-breaded sirloin topped with white bacon gravy. Served with two fried eggs, skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin
- Steak & Eggs$18.99
Seasoned grilled strip with two eggs any style, skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin
- Steak Bennie$19.99
Seared sliced sirloin, poached eggs on an English muffin topped with fresh hollandaise. Served with skillet potatoes
- Veggie Bennie Florentine$12.49
Toasted English muffin, sautéed spinach, tomatoes, poached eggs, fresh hollandaise and smoked paprika. Served with your choice of skillet potatoes or grits
Sandwiches
- Breakfast Sammie$11.99
Two scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese, green onions, avocado and bacon with chipotle mayo
- Yard Bird$12.99
A legendary family recipe begins with baked chicken salad, red and green onions, celery, golden raisins and cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough.
- Pop's Popping Egg Salad$12.99
Award-winning house-made deviled egg salad, habagardil pickles, shredded lettuce and sliced tomato on toasted sourdough.
- Wild Club$13.99
- Ace BLT$11.99
- Angus Burger$12.99
Grilled fresh Angus beef with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a toasted brioche bun
- Yellow Sub$13.49
Scrambled eggs, American cheese, grilled shaved ham and applewood-smoked bacon. Served on a toasted hoagie roll with mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Habagardil pickle chips
Salads
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.49
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette
- The Chicken or the Egg$12.99
How did you get this lucky? Choose between our homemade Yard Bird chicken salad or our award-winning Pop's Popping Egg Salad or select half & half on top of a bed of fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, fresh fruit and finished with chopped parsley and smoked paprika.
Sides
- ½ Side of Bacon(2pc)$2.99
- ½ Side of Crispy Bacon(2pc)$2.99
- ½ Side of Sausage(2pc)$2.99
- Side of 2 Pancakes S/P$7.99
- Side 2 French Toast S/P$7.99
- Side of Bacon(4pc)$4.99
- Side of Crispy Bacon(4pc)$4.99
- Side of Sausage(4pc)$4.99
- Side Blueberry Muffin$2.49
- Side Breakfast Tots$4.99
- Side Canadian Bacon(4pc)$4.99
- Side Crispy Skillet Potatoes$3.99
- Side Egg(1)$1.49
- Side Egg(2)$2.99
- Side Egg(3)$4.09
- Side Everything Muffin$2.49
- Side of Fries$3.99
- Side French Toast$3.99
- Side Fruit$4.99
- Side Gravy$2.99
- Side of Grits$2.99
- Side Grits Day$3.99
- Side Ham(2pc)$4.99
- Side Country Ham$5.99
- Side Large Queso$3.99
- Side Queso$1.99
- Side Pancake$3.99
- Side Potato Casserole$4.99
- Side Skillet Potato$3.99
- Side Gluten Free Skillet$3.49
- Side Spinach$3.49
- Side Strawberry Tall Cake$3.99
- Side of Toast$1.99
- Side Turkey Sausage(3pc)$4.99
- Side Chicken Breast$4.99
- Pint of Egg Salad$12.99
- Pint of Chicken Salad$12.99
- Side Applesauce$1.99
- Side Chicken Breast$4.99
Drinks
Beverages
Coffee Drinks
North Market Beverages
Catering (Online)
Build Your Own Buffet
- Scrambled Eggs (Serves 8 to 10)$25.00
- Breakfast Meats $31.00 (Serves 8 to 10)
Your choice of bacon, sausage links, turkey sausage patties, ham or Canadian bacon.
- Home Fries (Serves 8 to 10)$40.00
Our Delicious Home Fries
- Hashbrown Casserole (Serves 8 to 10)$45.00
Shredded potatoes baked with sour cream, yellow Spanish onions, cheddar jack cheese, seasonings, and green onions.
- French Toast Casserole (Serves 8 to 10)$79.00
Sourdough bread tossed in brandied egg batter, topped with vanilla bean icing, powdered sugar and cinnamon.
- Cinnamon Rolls (Serves 8 to 10)$79.00
Pastry dough filled with butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon topped with sweet, vanilla bean cream cheese.
- Pancakes (Serves 8 to 10)$39.00
Our Fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with butter, powdered sugar and pancake syrup.
- Gluten Free Pancakes (Serves 8 to 10)$47.00
Our Gluten free pancakes served with whipped butter, powdered sugar and pancake syrup.
- Blueberry Muffins$26.00
12 Blueberry Muffins
- Everything Muffins$26.00
12 Everything Muffins
- Biscuits$26.00
12 Flakey Buttermilk Biscuits
- Gravy$15.00
Homemade Bacon or Chorizo Gravy
- Fresh Mixed Fruits (Serves 8 to 10)$49.00
In-season fresh mixed fruits.
Signature Creations & Bundles
- Biscuits & Gravy (Serves 8 to 10)$49.00
Flakey buttermilk biscuits topped with our homemade bacon or chorizo gravy.
- Breakfast Burrito (Serves 8 to 10)$119.00
Flour tortilla wrapped with scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar jack cheese, poblano pepper, onion, queso fundido, home fries, and black beans. Topped with sour cream, pico de gallo, avocado, and green onion.
- Mexico City Chilaquiles (Serves 8 to 10)$99.00
Mexican-style breakfast casserole, corn tortillas, refried beans, salsa Verde, queso, fundido, pepper jack cheese and scrambled eggs. Add chorizo or chicken+$20.
- Kalamity Katie's Casserole (Serves 8 to 10)$99.00
Green chili cheddar corn cakes, topped with chorizo, queso fundido, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onion, avocado, and scrambled eggs.
- Wild Mushroom & Roasted Garlic Scramble (Serves 8 to 10)$119.00
Wild mushrooms and roasted garlic folded into scrambled eggs with goat cheese and white truffle oil. Served with home fries and a choice of everything muffins, blueberry muffins or fresh baked biscuits.
- Potato Head Casserole (Serves 8 to 10)$99.00
Hashbrown potatoes baked with sour cream, diced onion, spices and cheddar Jack cheese. Topped with breakfast sausage, diced onions, tomatoes, poblano peppers, roasted mushrooms, queso fundido and scrambled eggs.
Wild Wraps and Salads
- Club Wraps (Serves 8 to 10)$129.00
Smoked turkey, thin-sliced ham, applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato and chipotle mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Yellow Sub Wraps (Serves 8 to 10)$129.00
Tortilla wrapped scrambled eggs, American cheese, grilled shaved ham, applewood smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Habagardil pickle.
- Wild Chef Salad (Serves 8 to 10)$129.00
Smoked turkey, ham, cheddar jack cheese, mixed greens, fresh tomatoes served with chipotle ranch, and hard boiled eggs.