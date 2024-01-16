COMING SOON! - May 2024
Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Grill North
Beverages
Liquid Refreshments - Coffee Bar
Liquid Refreshments - Soft Drinks
Milkshakes
Beer
Wine - White
- Ruffino Prosecco
375 ml$14.00
- GLS Sparkling Wine$7.00
- BTL Sparkling Wine$18.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Mimosa Bucket$22.00
- GLS Moscato
Sweet$8.00
- BTL Moscato
Sweet$24.00
- GLS Chateau St Michelle Riesling - WA$9.00
- BTL Chateau St Michelle Riesling - WA$32.00
- GLS The Crossings Sauvignon Blanc - NZ$8.00
- BTL The Crossings Sauvignon Blanc - NZ$28.00
- GLS Josh Cellars Sauvignon Blanc - CA$9.00
- BTL Josh Cellars Sauvignon Blanc - CA$32.00
- GLS Barone Fini Pinot Grigio - IT$10.00
- BTL Barone Fini Pinot Grigio - IT$36.00
- GLS St. Francis Chardonnay - CA$9.00
- BTL St. Francis Chardonnay - CA$32.00
- GLS Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay (Russian River Valley) - CA$15.00
- BTL Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay (Russian River Valley) - CA$56.00
Wine - Red
- GLS Ava Grace Rose$8.00
- BTL Ava Grace Rose$28.00
- GLS J Lohr Wildflower Chilled Red Blend - Monterey CA$8.00
- BTL J Lohr Wildflower Chilled Red Blend - Monterey CA$28.00
- GLS Meiomi Pinot Noir - CA$13.00
- BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir - CA$48.00
- Belle Gloss Balade Pinot Noir (Wagner) - Santa Rita Hills CA$60.00
- Angove Shiraz - AUS$40.00
- GLS Bonanza Cabernet (By Caymus) - CA$10.00
- BTL Bonanza Cabernet (By Caymus) - CA$36.00
- GLS Chateau St Michelle Indian Wells Cabernet - WA$12.00
- BTL Chateau St Michelle Indian Wells Cabernet - WA$44.00
- GLS Juggernaut Cabernet - CA$14.00
- BTL Juggernaut Cabernet - CA$52.00
- GLS Treana Cabernet (By Austin Hope) - Paso Robles CA$15.00
- BTL Treana Cabernet (By Austin Hope) - Paso Robles CA$56.00
- Unshackled Cabernet (By Prisoner) - CA$60.00
- GLS Mcpherson Red Blend - TX$11.00
- BTL Mcpherson Red Blend - TX$40.00
- GLS Intrinsic Red Blend (Columbia Valley) - WA$12.00
- BTL Intrinsic Red Blend (Columbia Valley) - WA$44.00
- GLS Pessimist Red Blend (By Daou) - Paso Robles CA$15.00
- BTL Pessimist Red Blend (By Daou) - Paso Robles CA$56.00
- Quilt Thread Count Red Blend (Wagner) - CA$48.00
Dessert
Cheesecakes
Danishes
Kids Menu
- Jr Burger
1/4 lb WF burger with ketchup and pickles$7.95
- Pancake & Egg
Junior size pancake & one egg any style. Served until 3:00 pm$6.95
- Grilled Cheese
American cheese melted between toasted sourdough$6.95
- Kids Chicken Tenders
House breaded all white meat chicken tenders (2 pieces)$7.95
- Mac-N-Cheese$6.95
- Fried Egg Sandwich$6.95
