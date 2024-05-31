Wildwood
Food
Mains
- Chicken Buddha Bowl
Rice, Red Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cabbage,Avocado, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro With garlic Chili aioli and Sesame Dressing$11.00
- Tofu Buddha Bowl
Rice, Red Beans,Spicy Tofu, Cabbage,Avocado, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro With garlic Chili aioli and Sesame Dressing$11.00
- Falafel Buddha Bowl
Rice,Red Beans, Falafels, Cabbage, Avocado,Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro with Garlic Chili Aioli and Sesame Dressing$11.00
- Both Buddha Bowl
Rice, Red Beans, Grilled Chicken and Spicy Tofu, Cabbage,Avocado, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro With garlic Chili aioli and Sesame Dressing$11.00
- WildWood Dog
All Beef Dog,Wilda's Mustard, Sauerkraut,Grilled Onions and Bacon$8.00
- Box Dog
All Beeg Dog, Wilda's Mustard, Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Relish and Chopped Onions$8.00
- BBQ Dog
All Beef Hot dog With BBQ sauce Chedder Cheese , Onion Rings and Bacon$8.00
- Falafel
House Made Falafels Wrapped in Grilled Naan Bread With Cabbage , Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Yogurt Cilantro Dressing$8.00
- Vegan Buddha Bowl
Rice, Red Beans, Spicy Tofu, Cabbage, Avocado, Fresh Jalapeños ,Cilantro and Sesame Dressing$11.00
- Grilled Cheese on Naan
Grilled Naan Bread with Cheddar cheese$7.00
- Plain Dog$7.00
Appetizers
Signature Cocktails
- Caddyshack$11.00
- Gateway$11.00
- Smoke on the water$12.00
- El Pepino$12.00
- Strawberry Sparkler$12.00
- Summer Sipper$13.00
- Cucumber Crush$13.00
- Bronx Sour$13.00
- Cherry Limeade$6.00
- Honeymoon mocktail$7.00
- Wascally Wabbit mocktail$7.00
Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$11.00
- Madras$11.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Boulevardier$12.00
- kamakazie$9.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Daiquiri$11.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$11.00
- Gimlet$11.00
- Greyhound$10.00
- Hot Toddy$11.00
- Salty Dog$10.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Madras$11.00
- Mai Tai$11.00
- Manhattan$11.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Martini$11.00
- Mimosa$11.00
- Mint Julep$11.00
- Mojito$11.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Negroni$11.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Paloma$11.00
- Sazerac$12.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Sea Breeze$11.00
- Sidecar$12.00
- Tequila Sunrise$11.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$11.00
- White Russian$11.00
- Irish Coffee$11.00
- Spanish Coffee$12.00
- Daily Special 1$8.00
- Daily Special 2$8.00
- Ranch Water$10.00
Liquor
Vodka
- Titos$8.00
- Thinking Tree$10.00
- Monopolowa$8.00
- Chopin$9.00
- Crater Lake$9.00
- Crater Lake Ginger$9.00
- Crater Lake Pepper$9.00
- Crater Lake Hazelnut$9.00
- Timberline$9.00
- Ketel One$9.00
- Grey Goose$10.00
- DBL Titos$16.00
- DBL Thinking Tree$20.00
- DBL Monopolowa$16.00
- DBL Chopin$18.00
- DBL Crater Lake$18.00
- DBL Crater Lake Ginger$18.00
- DBL Crater Lake Pepper$18.00
- DBL Crater Lake Hazelnut$18.00
- DBL Timberline$18.00
- DBL Ketel One$18.00
- DBL Grey Goose$20.00
Gin
Rum
- Bacardi$8.00
- Plantation 3 star$8.00
- Plantation Dark$9.00
- Sailor Jerrys$8.00
- Captain Morgan$8.00
- Gosling'S$8.00
- Appleton Estate$8.00
- Malibu$8.00
- Monarch 151$8.00
- Ron Zacappa$12.00
- DBL Bacardi$16.00
- DBL Plantation 3 star$16.00
- DBL Plantation Dark$18.00
- DBL Sailor Jerrys$16.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$16.00
- DBL Gosling'S$16.00
- DBL Appleton Estate$16.00
- DBL Malibu$16.00
- DBL Monarch 151$16.00
- DBL Ron Zacappa$24.00
Tequila
- Pueblo Viejo silver$8.00
- Milagro Silver$9.00
- Batanga Blanco$9.00
- BatangaRepo$9.00
- Piedra Azul$8.00
- Teremana Repo$9.00
- Espolon Blanco$9.00
- Milagro Repo$10.00
- Hussongs$12.00
- Patron Silver$12.00
- Casamigos Silver$12.00
- Casamigos Repo$13.00
- Don Julio Blanco$13.00
- Montelobos Mezcal$10.00
- Del Miguey Vida Mezcal$11.00
- DBL Pueblo Viejo silver$16.00
- DBL Milagro Silver$18.00
- DBL Batanga Blanco$18.00
- DBL BatangaRepo$18.00
- DBL Piedra Azul$16.00
- DBL Teremana Repo$18.00
- DBL Espolon Blanco$18.00
- DBL Milagro Repo$20.00
- DBL Hussongs$24.00
- DBL Patron Silver$24.00
- DBL Casamigos Silver$24.00
- DBL Casamigos Repo$26.00
- DBL Don Julio Blanco$26.00
- DBL Montelobos Mezcal$20.00
- DBL Del Miguey Vida Mezcal$22.00
Whiskey
- Benchmark$8.00
- Angels Envy$13.00
- Basil Hayden$10.00
- Bulliet Rye$10.00
- Bulliet$9.00
- Jack Daniels$9.00
- Oregon Spirit$11.00
- Russels$11.00
- Dead Rabbit$11.00
- Makers Mark$9.00
- Woodford Reserve$9.00
- Blantons$17.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Buffalo Trace$9.00
- Pendleton$9.00
- Crater Lake Rye$10.00
- Four Roses$8.00
- Weller Special Reserve$15.00
- Weller Antique$15.00
- Weller Full Proof$16.00
- Stagg$13.00
- Wyoming$13.00
- Yellowstone$10.00
- Dickle Rye$8.00
- Rittenhouse Rye$9.00
- High West Rye$10.00
- Templeton Rye$9.00
- Angels Envy Rye$22.00
- DBL Benchmark$16.00
- DBL Angels Envy$26.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$20.00
- DBL Bulliet Rye$20.00
- DBL Bulliet$18.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$18.00
- DBL Oregon Spirit$22.00
- DBL Russels$22.00
- DBL Dead Rabbit$22.00
- DBL Makers Mark$18.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$18.00
- DBL Blantons$34.00
- DBL Jameson$18.00
- DBL Buffalo Trace$18.00
- DBL Pendleton$18.00
- DBL Crater Lake Rye$20.00
- DBL Four Roses$16.00
- DBL Weller Special Reserve$30.00
- DBL Weller Antique$30.00
- DBL Weller Full Proof$32.00
- DBL Stagg$26.00
- DBL Wyoming$26.00
- DBL Yellowstone$20.00
- DBL Dickle Rye$16.00
- DBL Rittenhouse Rye$18.00
- DBL High West Rye$20.00
- DBL Templeton Rye$18.00
- DBL Angels Envy Rye$44.00
Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Amaretto Di Saronno$12.00
- Aperol$8.00
- Campari$9.00
- Baileys$9.00
- Cointreau$9.00
- Ancho Reyes$8.00
- Frangelico$9.00
- New Deal Ginger$8.00
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- Cointreau$9.00
- Fernet$9.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- Montenegro$9.00
- Punt E Mes$9.00
- Amaro Nonino$15.00
- DBL Amaretto Di Saronno$24.00
- DBL Aperol$16.00
- DBL Campari$18.00
- DBL Baileys$18.00
- DBL Cointreau$18.00
- DBL Ancho Reyes$16.00
- DBL Frangelico$18.00
- DBL New Deal Ginger$16.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$18.00
- DBL Cointreau$18.00
- DBL Fernet$18.00
- DBL Kahlua$16.00
- DBL Montenegro$18.00
- DBL Punt E Mes$18.00
- DBL Amaro Nonino$30.00