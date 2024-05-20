Willard Hicks - Campbell 280 E Campbell Ave
Featured Items
- Spicy Asian Mambo
Jalapeño teriyaki marinated filet, fire roasted peppers and spring onions tossed with fresh chopped romaine hearts in our wh creamy pasilla pepper dressing$26.00
- WH Iron Skillet Poblano Cornbread
Roasted poblano peppers, sweet creamed corn come together to make our killer cornbread, drizzled with a jalapeño honey butter. Yum$14.00
Dinner
D-Starters
- WH Baked Brie
Phyllo wrapped brie, roasted vegetables, garlic, dried fruit, house made chutney, crostini, candied walnuts$18.00
- House Cut Fries
Jumbo fries, house seasoning, Parmesan cheese, cool lemon cilantro aioli, spicy ketchup$9.00
- Pesto Cheesy Bread
Fresh baked bread, house made pesto, melted mozzarella cheese, balsamic drizzle$12.00
- Ahi Carpaccio
Items that are raw, not fully cooked, contain raw ingredients or are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, fish, seafood, poultry or eggs may raise your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Seared ah$17.00
- Calamari Steak
Seasoned flour, garlic herb oil, lemon aioli, house made spicy cocktail sauce$18.00
- WH Crab Cakes
Fresh lump crab, sweet peppers, cilantro, tarragon on a bed of baby arugula, served with our chipotle aioli$32.00
- Poke
Items that are raw, not fully cooked, contain raw ingredients or are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, fish, seafood, poultry or eggs may raise your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Tuna, was$21.00
- Our Street Tacos We Mean It
Items that are raw, not fully cooked, contain raw ingredients or are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, fish, seafood, poultry or eggs may raise your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Your choi$20.00
- Coconut Crusted Shrimp
Coconut crusted shrimp, sweet peppers, scallions, Thai curry broth, mango, micro greens, peanuts$20.00
- WH Cheese & Charcuterie Board
A selection of our fine cheeses, cured meats, fruits, nuts and crostini. Omit crostini for gluten friendly$28.00
D-Soups and Salads
- French Onion Soup$10.00
- Southern Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, avocado, cilantro, candied bacon, smokey bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, grilled sweet corn, fire roasted sweet peppers, scallions, bleu cheese dressing$16.00
- The Caesar
Chilled romaine, oven roasted garlic, sundried tomatoes, shaved Parmesan, sourdough crouton, red jalapeño Caesar dressing. Omit croutons for gluten friendly$14.00
- Wh Chopped Salad
Sweet butter leaf lettuce, kale, romaine, cherry tomatoes, golden apple, candied bacon and cucumbers, tossed in an apple goddess vinaigrette, topped with cornbread croutons and shaved Parmesan. Omit croutons for gluten friendly$17.00
- Chicken$8.00
- Filet Tips$10.00
- Prawns$10.00
- Salmon$14.00
From the Grill
D-Sides to Share
- Mashed Potatoes
Whipped with butter and cream$10.00
- Brussels
Sautéed with brown sugar and truffle oil$11.00
- Pancetta Macaroni and Cheese
Manchego cheese, pancetta, cream$11.00
- WH Loaded Baked Potato
Wh candied bacon, chives, sour cream and grated cheeses$12.00
- Sizzling Shrooms
Shallots, garlic, thyme$10.00
- Sautéed Green Beans
Shallots, garlic, soy reduction, toasted peanuts$10.00
D-WH Signature Steaks
- Blackberry Glazed Filet Mignon
Our 8 oz certified angus beef filet mignon, blackberry demi glace, fire roasted grapes, bleu cheese, served over a truffled parsnip puree$56.00
- Peppercorn New York Strip
Our 14 oz certified angus beef New York strip doused in a brandy and peppercorn glace, topped with golden onion strings. Omit onion strings for gluten friendly$52.00
- Ginger Ponzu Bone-in Ribeye
Our 18 oz certified angus beef bone-in ribeye, topped with a ginger ponzu demi glace, shitake mushrooms, crispy onion strings and toasted sesame seeds$76.00
D-Entrées
- WH Sticky Chicken
Mary's free range organic chicken breast, tempura fried and tossed in our house made sweet chili ponzu sauce. Served with nishiki sushi rice, and a grilled mango and arugula salad topped with candied orange zest and coconut flakes$26.00
- WH Risotto with Scallops
Three giant pan roasted scallops served over our seasonal risotto$38.00
- Now This is a Steak Burger
Items that are raw, not fully cooked, contain raw ingredients or are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, fish, seafood, poultry or eggs may raise your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. A one pou$24.00
- Half Rack Sweet and Sticky Chipotle Baby Back Ribs
Half rack of slow roasted, fallin' off the bone, sweet molasses chipotle BBQ sauce ribs. Served with wh house cut fries$28.00
- Full Rack Sweet and Sticky Chipotle Baby Back Ribs
Half rack of slow roasted, fallin' off the bone, sweet molasses chipotle BBQ sauce ribs. Served with wh house cut fries$40.00
- Grilled Bone-in Pork Chop
Beautifully grilled chop topped with apricot chutney, accompanied by crispy brussels sprouts and mashed potatoes, balsamic drizzle finish$46.00
- WH Pappardelle Pasta
Pappardelle pasta served stroganoff style, braised short rib, mushrooms, red wine, demi-glace, balsamic glaze$36.00
- Grilled Swordfish
Charbroiled candied lemon, whole grain beurre blanc, apple stick salad$36.00
Lunch
L- Starters
- Apple & Blue Cheese Flatbread
Sliced green apple, thinly sliced red onion, roasted garlic, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese, frisee salad, balsamic glaze$21.00
- Short Rib Flatbread
Caramelized onions, red pepper, mushrooms. Marinara, fresh arugula, chipotle aioli drizzle$21.00
- Shrimp Ceviche
Onions, tomato. Cilantro, mango, jalapeño and lime juice. Served with crispy tortilla chips$19.00
L- Entrées
- Crispy Short Rib Taco Plate
Thai napa cabbage slaw, onion strings, ginger cilantro lime aioli$20.00
- California Fresh Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, red onion, cherry tomatoes, avocado tossed in ranch dressing and wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla. Served with a side of fresh fruit$20.00
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Drizzled with our chipotle BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, served on a toasted bun along side a crunch slaw salad$21.00
- Petite Filet Mignon
5 oz certified angus beef, served with mashed potatoes, broccoli and a rosemary demi glaze$31.00
- Ahi Poke Bowl
Tuna, wasabi, ginger, green onion, cilantro, mango, sweet peppers, sriracha vinaigrette, wasabi sauce, crumbled peanuts. Contains nuts and gluten. ** **DENOTES MENU ITEMS THAT ARE RAW, NOT FULLY COOKED, CONTAIN RAW INGREDIENTS OR ARE COOKED TO ORDER. CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED FISH, SEAFOOD, POULTRY OR EGGS MAY RAISE YOUR RISK OF FOOD BORNE ILLNESS.$21.00
- Shrimp Veggie Bowl
Grilled shrimp, sautéed veggies, served over warm rice, mambo sauce drizzle, green onion garnish$20.00
- Grilled Salmon Filet
Fresh grilled salmon filet served with broccoli, mashed potatoes, beurre blanc drizzle$31.00
- Seared Ahi Tuna
Fresh sushi grade ahi, mango salsa, sriracha vinaigrette, served with steamed rice, Thai vinaigrette drizzle$30.00
Desserts
Dessert Menu
- Creme Brûlée
Delicate, creamy custard with caramelized sugar top and fresh raspberries$12.00
- Passion Fruit Chocolate Mousse
Passion fruit puree, espresso chocolate sauce, white chocolate curls$14.00
- Red Velvet Cake
Whipped cream, chocolate coin, raspberry puree, cocoa powder, frozen milk$14.00
- Oreo Cheesecake
Crumbled Oreo cookies, fresh strawberry, whipped cream$14.00
- Butter Cake
Warm butter cake, fresh strawberries and vanilla bean ice cream$14.00
- Key Lime Tart
Honey glaze, powdered sugar, micro mint, candied lime zest$12.00
- Cookies and Frozen Milk
Freshly baked chocolate chip cookies, warm from the oven, served with a scoop of our ice cream$10.00