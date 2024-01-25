Williemacs 2489 SOAP CREEK LODGE RD
Starters
- Chips & Queso$7.95
Tortilla chips with creamy cheese sauce
- Chips & Salsa$5.95
Tortilla chips with a savory salsa
- Crab and Shrimp - Seasonal$12.95
Mixed with pepperoncini peppers and mayonnaise served with crackers
- Crab Cakes$13.95
Jumbo lump crab meat mixed with our special blend and drizzled with plum sauce
- Fried Green Tomatoes$10.95
Served over a bed of grits and drizzled with spicy remoulade sauce
- Fried Mushrooms$9.95
Served golden brown with our spicy remoulade sauce
- Fried Pickles$9.95
Served with ranch sauce
- Loaded Nachos$12.95
Chips covered with queso cheese, lettuce, beef, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, black olives, salsa, and sour cream
- Seared Ahi Tuna$12.95
Sesame crusted with sweet teriyaki glaze and spicy wasabi
- Southwestern Egg Rolls$10.95
Crispy egg rolls filled with a creamy southwestern cheese blend, chicken, and black beans with sweet chili sauce
- Spicy Lake Shrimp$10.95
Popcorn shrimp tossed in a spicy sauce
- Wings$15.95
Ten wings served with celery. Choice of plain, mild, hot, lemon pepper, honey mustard, or BBQ
Soup & Salad
- Regular Caesar Salad$5.95
Crisp head of romaine, croutons, and Parmesan cheese tossed with Caesar dressing
- Large Caesar Salad$9.95
Crisp head of romaine, croutons, and Parmesan cheese tossed with Caesar dressing
- Regular Chef Salad$12.95
Crisp greens with tomatoes, onions, cheese, turkey, ham, eggs, croutons, and bacon bits
- Large Chef Salad$16.95
Crisp greens with tomatoes, onions, cheese, turkey, ham, eggs, croutons, and bacon bits
- Regular House Salad$5.95
Greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, croutons, and cheese
- Large House Salad$9.95
Greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, croutons, and cheese
- Cup Soup$5.95
Homemade everyday cup
- Bowl Soup$7.95
Homemade everyday cup
Sandwich Baskets
- Chicken Salad - Seasonal$11.95
Chicken, pecans, mayo, sour cream, cran - raisins and special seasoning
- Philly Steak$13.95
Beef sautéed with peppers and onions smothered with melted mozzarella on a hoagie roll
- Shrimp Po Boy$13.95
Lightly battered shrimp served with lettuce, tomatoes and choice of tartar sauce or remoulade
- Burger$13.95
Cooked medium well served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles
- Catfish Po Boy$12.95
Lightly battered catfish served with lettuce, tomatoes and choice of tartar sauce or remoulade
- Club$12.95
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo served with fries
Pizza
- 12" Small Cheese$10.00
- 16" Large Cheese$15.00
- 12" Small Pepperoni$11.00
- 16" Large Pepperoni$16.00
- 12" Small Meatlovers$15.00
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
- 16" Large Meatlovers$22.00
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
- 12" Small Supreme$15.00
Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, olives, and mushrooms
- 16" Large Supreme$22.00
Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, olives, and mushrooms
Entrees
- Jumbo Shrimp$18.95
Twelve large, lightly seasoned shrimp served either grilled or fried
- Fresh Coastal Salmon$23.95
Eight-ounce filet served grilled or blackened
- Shrimp Crepes$23.95
Voted 1 of the top 100 meals in GA. Sautéed shrimp and garlic baked in an alfredo sauce loaded into a crepe and topped with Parmesan cheese
- Popcorn Shrimp$16.95
Large serving of popcorn shrimp served with Hushpuppies
- Catfish Filets$19.95
Fried catfish filets served with Hushpuppies
- Shrimp N Grits$22.95
Creamy grits topped with sautéed shrimp, peppers, onions, and andouille sausage slow cooked in a savory beef gravy
- Ribeye$26.95
Twelve ounces of choice beef rubbed with our special pepper blend
- Chicken Strips$14.95
Fried chicken strips
- Pecan Chicken$19.95
Eight-ounce chicken breast rolled in a pecan batter and fried to perfection drizzled with a zesty orange glaze
- T-Bone$28.95
Fourteen ounces of choice beef rubbed with our special pepper blend
Dessert
- Brownie$7.95
Savory chocolate brownie drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream
- Cheesecake$7.95
New York style with a dallop of whipped cream
- Key Lime Pie$7.95
Tart key lime filling with whipped cream and fresh lime
- Strawberry Shortcake$7.95
Vanilla cake topped with strawberries with a dallop of whipped cream