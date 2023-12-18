Skip to Main content
Willie's Wee-Nee Wagon
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Sandwiches
Hot Dogs
Drinks
Sides
Big Willie Steak
$12.95
Willie Burger
$12.95
Hamburger
$9.90
Cheeseburger
$10.80
Pork Chop
$11.95
Fried Pork Chop
$11.95
Out of stock
Regular Steak
$9.90
Fish Sandwich
$9.65
Big Willie Sausage
$9.90
Reuben
$12.00
The Big Willie Cheese Steak
$13.65
BBQ Dog
$3.05
Brunswick Dog
$4.35
Bull Dog
$4.65
Cheese Dog
$4.30
Chili Cheese Dog
$5.40
Chili Dog
$4.65
Kiddie Dog
$2.60
Kraut Dog
$4.40
Slaw Dog
$4.30
Willie Dog
$4.10
Sweet Tea
$2.75
Unsweet Tea
$2.75
1/2 and 1/2
$2.75
Arnold Palmer
$3.00
Coke
$3.25
Diet Coke
$3.25
Sprite
$3.25
Lemonade
$3.25
Fruit Punch
$3.25
Orange Fanta
$3.25
Strawberry Fanta
$3.25
Pibb Xtra
$3.25
Bottle Water
$2.00
Fries
$3.00
Hot & Spicy Fries
$3.50
Cheese Fries
$3.50
Chili Fries
$4.25
Chili Cheese Fries
$4.95
Cup of Chili
$5.35
Cup of Slaw
$4.60
Cup of Grilled Onions
$2.50
Cup of Tartar
$2.55
Cup of Kraut
$3.15
Willie's Wee-Nee Wagon Location and Ordering Hours
(912) 264-1146
3599 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA 31520
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
