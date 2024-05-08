Willie's Tavern Chattooga River Lodge and Campground
Appetizers
- Calamari Rings$11.95
Hand breaded, chef grade calamari rings with fresh marinara.
- Chips + Pico$6.95
A large basket of fresh made corn tortilla chips paired with our homemade pico de gallo.
- Coconut Shrimp$12.95
Six coconut deep fried shrimp served with a marmalade sauce.
- Dynamite Shrimp$12.95
6 jumbo shrimp fried and tossed in spicy Thai sauce.
- Fried Pickles$7.95
Hand breaded New York style pickles served with a side of our sriracha aioli.
- Fried Shroomies$8.95
Golden brown hand breaded mushrooms friend to order and served with horseradish sauce.
- Japaleno Poppers$9.95
Golden fried jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese and served with a side of cherry dipping sauce.
- Loaded Fries$12.95
Crispy fries topped with cheddar, queso, jalapenos, bacon and ranch with a side of sour cream.
- Loaded Tots$12.95
Crispy tots topped with cheddar, queso, jalapenos, bacon and ranch with a side of sour cream.
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.95
6 golden brown & crispy breaded deep fried mozzarella served with a side of our house marinara.
- Nachos Supreme$12.95
A larger than life pile of corn chips with pico de gallo, jalapenos, lettuce and queso blanco.
- Seared Tuna$13.95
Sushi grade, pan seared ahi tuna served with seaweed garnish and soy sauce.
- Stumphouse Pretzel$12.95
Massive bar pretzel salted and served with pub style mustard and queso blanco.
Burgers
- Willie's Classic$12.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions and choice of cheese
- Single Smash$10.95
3oz beef patty pressed over caramelized onions, topped with sriracha aioli and pickles. Choice of cheese.
- Double Smash$12.95
2 3oz beef patties pressed over caramelized onions, topped with sriracha aioli and pickles. Choice of cheese.
- Beyond Burger$13.95
Beyond Burger patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and choice of cheese
- Fire Pit Burger$13.95
Bacon, fire roasted jalapenos, Inferno sauce, ranch and pepper jack cheese.
- Barnyard Burger$15.95
Bacon, cheddar cheese, ham, over medium egg, BBQ and crispy onion straws.
- Drunken Mushroom Burger$13.95
Sauteed mushrooms, Swiss and our bourbon au jus.
Salads
- Caesar Salad$5.95+
Fresh romaine tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing, topped with Parmesan and chef made croutons
- Cobb Salad$8.95+
Mixed greens topped with bacon bits, feta cheese, red onion, tomatoes and a hard boiled egg.
- Nuts n Berries Salad$7.95+
Mixed greens topped with seasonal berries, sliced almonds, red onion and feta cheese.
- House Salad$5.95+
Romaine topped with fresh tomatoes, cucumber, mushrooms, red onions and mozzarella cheese
Sandwiches
- BBQ Pulled Pork$12.95
Mojo-roasted pork, sweet ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard and mayo on a Cuban roll.
- BLT$9.95
Classic bacon, lettuce, tomato on Texas toast with mayo. Add sriracha aioli for an extra kick.
- Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Fried or grilled chicken on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Sub ranch or blue cheese free. Toss it in the sauce of your choice for +$1.
- Cuban$12.95
Mojo-roasted pork, sweet ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard and mayo on a Cuban roll.
- Mahi Sandwich$13.95
Beer battered or grilled mahi mahi on ciabatta with pickled onions, mixed greens and tartar sauce.
- French Dip$13.95
Shredded steak and mozarella cheese in a soft hoagie with a side of our bourbon au jus.
Sides
- Asparagus$4.95
Asparagus grilled with butter and chef seasoning.
- Broccoli$4.95
Chopped florets seasoned and pan steamed in white wine.
- Brussels Sprouts$4.95
Fresh Brussels sprouts pan-seared in white wine with salt and pepper.
- Chips + Pico$4.95
Corn tortillas cooked to order, seasoned with salt and pepper and served with a traditional pico de gallo.
- Cup of Chili$4.95
Made in-house beer chili, mild, with kidney beans and chunks of ground beef.
- Fries$4.95+
Thick cut mountain style potatoes seasoned to perfection.
- Mac and Cheese$4.95
Chef made mac and cheese topped with Italian style bread crumbs.
- Onion Rings$4.95+
Crispy and golden brown, hand cut and breaded to order onion rings served with a side of sriracha aioli.
- Pasta Salad$4.95
Homemade pasta salad made with our in-house creamy Italian vinegar sauce and diced cucumbers and tomatoes.
- Small Caesar Salad$5.95
Fresh romaine tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing, topped with Parmesan and chef made croutons
- Small House Salad$5.95
Romaine topped with fresh tomatoes, cucumber, mushrooms, red onions and mozzarella cheese
- Soup of the Day$4.95
A cup of our Soup of the Day.
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.95+
Sweet potato fries done to perfection with a side of honey mustard.
- Tots$4.95+
Deep fried potato nuggets.
Chef Favorites (Thurs-Sun 3pm-9pm)
- Bacon N Shrimp Skewers$16.95
Six shrimp skewered and wrapped in candy bacon with a zesty BBQ drizzle served with seasoned rice and choice of vegetable.
- Flat Iron Steak$25.95
Chef's choice flat iron steak grilled to order and served with mashed potatoes, topped with mushroom gravy and your choice of vegetable.
- Fried Chicken Plate$14.95
Deep fried and seasoned chicken tenders served with mashed potatoes, topped with mushroom gravy and your choice of vegetable.
- Honey Glazed Salmon$20.95
Alaskan salmon pan seared, honey glazed and served with seasoned rice and your choice of vegetable
- Seafood Alfredo$19.95
Penne pasta in a creamy lobster alfredo sauce, topped with shrimp and crayfish, and served with a garlic roll and choice of vegetable.
