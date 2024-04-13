Willmott's Ghost
TOGO
Our Pizzas
- Margherita Pizza$28.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil leaf
- Pepperoni Pizza$29.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, dried oregano
- Sausage Pizza$30.00
house made sausage, tomato sauce, pecorino cheese, mozzarella, preserved lemon, chili flake
- Cheese Pizza$28.00
Provolone, mozzarella, pecorino cheeses, tomato sauce, dried oregano
- Porchetta Pizza$32.00
porchetta di tesa, mozzarella, castelvetrano olives, rosemary, calabrian chili oil.... spicy!
- Oyster Mushroom Pizza$33.00
mushrooms, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, fresh oregano, garlic, chili flake.... popular!
- Mortadella Pizza$30.00
Nut free mortadella, mozzarella, caramelized onion, anchovy (can not remove anchovy), pistachio topping, calabrian chili oil.... spicy! **possible nut free**
- Asparagus Pizza$30.00
First of spring asparagus, ricotta, lemon, anchovy, bottarga (cured fish roe shaved on top), parmesan cheese **possible as vegetarian**
Antipasti & Salads & Secondi & Desserts
- Giardiniera Pickles$8.00
Giardiniera pickles, carrot, cauliflower, fennel, shallot, and Fresno chili.
- Marinated Olives$8.00
Marinated olives, coriander, fennel, chili
- Burrata$20.00
kumquat, thyme, olio verde olive oil... Don't forget to order focaccia!
- Prosciutto$19.00
500 day cure, olive oil
- Focaccia$9.00
Fresh focaccia made with Cairinsprings Mills Flour from the Skagit Valley and the best Italian olive oil
- Butter Lettuce$18.00
tarragon & honey vinaigrette, sheep cheese, semi di zucca (pumpkin seeds)... popular!
- Olive Oil Cake$10.00
House olive oil cake, made with beautiful olive oil, keeping it soft and fresh. We serve it with creme fraiche, olive oil, and powder sugar. The preserve will change with the seasonality of our menu, currently we are featuring a: rhubarb preserve.
- Tiramisu$12.00
Classic of classics, you won't want to miss this tiramisu... bowl not included....
- Cannoli$6.00
pistachio & chocolate ricotta, orange zest, finished with chocolate nibs and pistachio nuts.... sold by the each.... you may want more than one. **nut allergy can not be removed**
Willmott's Pantry!
Frozen Pizzas!
- WG Frozen Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
Directions included with each kit but in case it got missed or lost on the way: Pre-heat forno: 475 Degrees Cook time: 17-20 minutes Place directly into your oven on a pizza stone or baking sheet. Inquire about toppings from our Italian shop upon pick up!
- WG Frozen Margherita Pizza$16.00
Directions included with each kit but in case it got missed or lost on the way: Pre-heat forno: 475 Degrees Cook time: 17-20 minutes Place directly into your oven on a pizza stone or baking sheet. Inquire about toppings from our Italian shop upon pick up!
- WG Frozen 3 Cheese Pizza$16.00
Directions included with each kit but in case it got missed or lost on the way: Pre-heat forno: 475 Degrees Cook time: 17-20 minutes Place directly into your oven on a pizza stone or baking sheet. Inquire about toppings from our Italian shop upon pick up!
- WG Frozen Mushroom Pizza$16.00
Directions included with each kit but in case it got missed or lost on the way: Pre-heat forno: 475 Degrees Cook time: 17-20 minutes Place directly into your oven on a pizza stone or baking sheet. Inquire about toppings from our Italian shop upon pick up!
MERCHANDISE
- Cookbook: A Boat, A Whale & A Walrus$40.00
- Cookbook: Getaway$40.00
- Sea Creatures Trucker Hat$25.00
Snapback hats, adjustable sizing. Gift it, keep it, always fresh!
- Ebbits Sea Creature Hat$50.00
- Sea Creatures Sweatshirt$55.00
- Willmotts Tee$25.00
- Willmott's Ghost Tote Bag (Pink)$20.00Out of stock
- Willmotts Ghost Tote Bag (Tan)$25.00
- Long Live The Kings - Trucker Hat$25.00