Willow Creek Cafe & Club 106 Fort McKavitt St
Beverages
Drinks
- Water
- Fountian Drinks
Dr. Pepper, diet Dr. Pepper, RC cola, diet RC, root beer, big red, Hawaiian punch lemonade$1.99
- Tea
Sweet or unsweet$2.79
- To go cup$0.50
- cup of Ice$0.75
- Coffee$2.79
- Coffee Thermos$4.99
- Large Juice$3.49
- Small Juice$2.99
- Large Milk$3.49
- Small Milk$2.49
- Mexican Coca-Cola$3.50
- Topo$3.50
- Kids 2 grow$3.50
- Ginger beer$3.50
- Red bull$3.50
- Gallon tea$6.00
- Hot tea$3.49
- Cappuccino$2.99
- Hot chocolate$2.99
- N/C Tea
- N/C Coffee
- Virgin Drinks$8.00
Full Menu
Appetizers
- 6 Pieces Hot Wings$12.00
- 12 Pieces Hot Wings$20.00
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
- Chips & Queso$9.00
- Fried Pickles$9.00
- Cheese Sticks
6 pieces$10.00
- Fried Mushrooms$9.00
- Cheese Curds$10.00
- Cream Cheese Jalapenos$10.00
- Crab Stuffed Jalapeños
6 pieces$10.00
- Calamari$10.00
- Fried Green Tomatoes
6 pieces$10.00
- Southwest Eggrolls
3 pieces. Stuffed with chicken, cheese, corn & black beans$10.00
- Fried Avocado Slices$10.00
- Pretzel$10.00
Fries & Rings
Soup & Salad
- Bowl Soup of the Day$7.00
- Soup & Salad Bar
Enjoy one delicious bowl of homemade soup along with one trip to the salad bar-ask your server for today's featured soup$12.00
- Small Chef Salad
Fresh salad greens topped with ham, bacon, cheese, tomatoes & an egg$12.00
- Large Chef Salad
Fresh salad greens topped with ham, bacon, cheese, tomatoes & an egg$14.00
- Small Salad
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, fresh salad greens, tomatoes & jack cheese$14.00
- Large Salad
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, fresh salad greens, tomatoes & jack cheese$14.00
- Steak Salad
New York strip steak, fresh salad greens, tomatoes & cheese$17.00
- Taco Salad
Fresh salad greens, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole & sour cream, served in a flour tortilla shell$13.00
- (2) Scp Chicken Salad$14.00
Hamburgers
- Home-Style Burger
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions & mustard$9.00
- Southwestern Burger
Swiss cheese, spicy green chillies, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions & mayo$12.00
- Vegetarian Burger
Delicious "Garden burger" served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions & mayo$12.00
- Grilled Portabella Mushroom Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onions & mayo on a sourdough bun$12.00
- Puncher Burger
Double meat-2/3 of a pound lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions & mustard with your choice of fries or onion rings$14.00
- Mexican Ranch Burger
Double meat-2/3 of a pound open-faced with ranchero sauce & cheese on top, served with lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions on the side$13.00
- Chase Burger
Bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, 2 onion rings & guacamole on a jalapeño cheddar bun, served with fries$14.00
- Sliders (3)
Hamburger, grilled or fried chicken fries & all the trimmings on the side$13.00
Sandwiches
- Club Sandwich
Ham, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo$13.00
- Turkey Club
Turkey, ham, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo$14.00
- B-L-T Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo$11.00
- Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Ham, lettuce, tomato & mayo$10.00
- Patty Melt
Hamburger patty, swiss cheese & grilled onions on marbled Reuben rye bread$12.00
- Philly Steak
Grilled onions, bell peppers, swiss cheese & mayo on a sourdough hoagie bun$13.00
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade chicken salad$12.00
- Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
Roasted turkey breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a sourdough hoagie bun$11.00
- Grilled Portabella Sandwich
Grilled onions, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a sourdough bun$10.00
- Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Open-faced topped with brown gravy on toast with french fries & a side salad$13.00
- Chicken Breast Sandwhich$13.00
House Specials
- Salmon Fillet
8 oz. filet, seasoned & grilled to perfection$18.00
- Grilled Shrimp
With sautéed zucchini, bell peppers & onions$18.00
- Fried Shrimp
With cocktail sauce$16.00
- Grilled Tilapia
Seasoned & grilled to perfection$16.00
- Grilled Chicken Dinner
Grilled, marinated chicken breast$16.00
- Ribeye Steak
Handout 10-12 oz. seasoned and grilled to perfection$30.00
Dinners
- Chicken Fried Steak*
6 oz hand-breaded to order, deep fried to perfection, topped with white gravy$17.00
- Hamburger Steak
12 oz. hamburger steak, topped with grilled onions & brown gravy on the side$16.00
- Steak Fingers*
Hand-breaded to order, served with white gravy on the side$17.00
- Chicken Strips*
Hand-breaded to order, served with white gravy on the side$17.00
- Chicken Fried Chicken Breast
Hand-breaded to order, served with white gravy on the side$17.00
- Southwest Stuffed Potato
Baked potato stuffed with our special southwestern sauce, chicken breast, cheddar-jack cheese, and a cup of borracho beans$14.00
- Pork Chop
8 oz. pork chop, grilled or fried to perfection$16.00
- Southwest Chicken Dinner
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with poblano peppers, onions & Monterey jack cheese$17.00
South of the Border
- Sm Beans and Cheese Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips with cheddar-jack cheese & refried beans$9.00
- Lg Beans & Cheese Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips with cheddar-jack cheese & refried beans$10.00
- Sm Deluxe Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips with cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh guacamole & sour cream (beans upon request)$13.00
- Large Deluxe Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips with cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh guacamole & sour cream (beans upon request)$14.00
- Sm Chase Nachos
Refried beans, queso & pico de gallo$14.00
- Large Chase Nachos
Refried beans, queso & pico de gallo$16.00
- Steak Fajitas$18.00
- Chicken Fajitas$17.00
- Shrimp Fajitas$19.00
- Combo Fajitas
- Trio Fajitas
Steak, chicken & shrimp$21.00
- (1) Fajita set up (only)$7.00
- Crispy Tacos (3)
Filled with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes & cheese, served with a side of Spanish rice$12.00
- Fajita Taco
Beef or chicken fajita, refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole$9.00
- 1 Piece Chalupas
Topped with ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato & cheese, served with a side of Spanish rice$10.00
- 2 Pieces Chalupas
Topped with ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato & cheese, served with a side of Spanish rice$12.00
- Carne Guisada Taco
Carne guisada meat, lettuce, tomato & cheese on a flour tortilla$9.00
- A La Portuguesa
Grilled chicken breast smothered with ranchero sauce & Monterey jack cheese, served with rice, refried beans & fresh guacamole salad$16.00
- Chop Steak a La Mexicana
Hamburger steak with ranchero sauce on top, served with rice, refried beans & fresh guacamole salad$16.00
- Ranchero Steak
8 oz. strip steak with ranchero sauce, served with rice, refried beans & fresh guacamole salad$17.00
- Carne Guisada
Beef tips with one cheese enchilada, served with rice, refried beans & fresh guacamole salad$15.00
- Chili Relleno
Poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef, served with rice, refried beans & fresh guacamole salad$15.00
- Shrimp Monterey
Fried shrimp topped with ranchero sauce & Monterey jack cheese, served with rice, refried beans & guacamole salad$17.00
- Burrito Supreme
Large flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned taco meat & cheese, topped with red enchilada sauce, served with rice, refried beans & guacamole salad$15.00
- Flautas
Two flour tortillas stuffed with chicken & cheese, served with rice, a cup of borracho beans & fresh guacamole salad$13.00
- 1/2 Cheese Dilla
Shredded cheddar-jack cheese$10.00
- Full Cheese Dilla
Shredded cheddar-jack cheese$11.00
- 1/2 Veggie Dilla
Onions, bell peppers, zucchini, corn & cheddar-jack cheese$12.00
- Full Veggie Dilla
Onions, bell peppers, zucchini, corn & cheddar-jack cheese$13.00
- 1/2 Chicken Dilla
Onions, bell peppers & cheddar-jack cheese$15.00
- Full Chicken Dilla
Onions, bell peppers & cheddar-jack cheese$16.00
- 1/2 Roast Dilla
Onions, bell peppers & cheddar-jack cheese$15.00
- Full Roast Dilla
Onions, bell peppers & cheddar-jack cheese$16.00
- 1/2 Beef Fajita Dilla
Onions, bell peppers & cheddar-jack cheese$17.00
- Full Beef Fajita Dilla
Onions, bell peppers & cheddar-jack cheese$18.00
- 1/2 Shrimp Dilla
Led shrimp with onions, bell peppers & cheddar-jack cheese$17.00
- Full Shrimp Dilla
Led shrimp with onions, bell peppers & cheddar-jack cheese$18.00
- 2 Enchiladas$13.00
- 3 Enchiladas$15.00
Bar Menu
Specialty Drinks
- Frozen Margarita$8.00
- Margarita Rocks
On the rocks, patron tequila, Cointreau, sweet & sour, lime juice$10.00
- Bloody Mary
Tito's vodka, regular or spicy$8.00
- Mason Texas Tea
Gin, vodka, rum, tequila, triple sec, sweet & sour, coke$10.00
- Piña Colada
Malibu rum, amaretto$7.50
- Moscow Mule
Beluga vodka, ginger beer, lime juice$7.50
- Beerita
Corona or dos equis served in our "Texas-size" mug$13.00
- Strawberry Daiquiri
Strawberry puree, sweet & sour, rum$7.50
- Dizzy Willow
Southern comfort, amaretto, creme de banana, Kahlua, Midori, malibu, dark rum, vodka, orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine$10.00
- Mimosa
Champagne & orange juice$7.50
- Black Russian$10.00
- White Russin$10.00
- Colorado Bulldog$10.00
- Chilton$10.00
- Dirty Martini$12.00
- Four Horse Men$10.00
- Gibson Martini$12.00
- Mexican Martini$12.00
- Gimlet Vodka$10.00
- London Mule$10.00
- Old Fashion$12.00
- Salty Dog$10.00
- Screw Driver$10.00
- Whiskey sour$10.00
- Tequila Sun rise$10.00
- Ranch Water$10.00
House Wine
- Glass 14 Hands - Merlot$8.00
- Bottle 14 Hands - Merlot$24.00
- Glass Becker Vineyards - Cabernet Sauv$8.00
- Bottle Becker Vineyards - Cabernet Sauv$24.00
- Glass Becker Vineyards - Sauvignon Blc$8.00
- Bottle Becker Vineyards - Sauvignon Blc$24.00
- Glass Brut-Champagne$6.50
- Bottle Brut-Champagne$22.00
- Glass Llano - Moscato$8.00
- Bottle Llano - Moscato$24.00
- Glass Llano - Pinot Grigio$8.00
- Bottle Llano - Pinot Grigio$24.00
- Glass Real Sangria$6.50
- Bottle Real Sangria$22.00
- Glass Sycamore Lane - Chardonnay$6.50
- Bottle Sycamore Lane - Chardonnay$22.00
- Glass Sycamore Lane - Merlot$6.50
- Bottle Sycamore Lane - Merlot$22.00
- Glass White Zin$6.50
- Bottle White Zin$22.00
- El Sol Dorado$55.00
Liquor Bar
- Titos$6.50
- Beluga$6.50
- Smirnoff Apple$6.00
- Smirnoff Vanilla$6.00
- Goodnight$6.00
- Absolut Mandrin$6.00
- Absolut (reg)$6.00
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Cranberry (DE)$6.00
- Lemon (DE)$6.00
- Ruby Red (DE)$6.00
- Lime (DE)$6.00
- Austin Burbon$10.00
- Austin Rye$10.00
- Johnnie Walker$10.00
- Fire ball$10.00
- Black label$10.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Crown Peach$10.00
- Crown Vanilla$10.00
- Crown Apple$10.00
- Regular Crown$10.00
- Texas Crown$10.00
- Bullet Rye$10.00
- R&R$6.00
- Bookers$25.00
- Wood Ford$12.50
- Jameson$8.00
- Makers Mark$7.00
- Evan Williams$7.00
- wild turkey$6.00
- Chivas Regal$8.00
- Honey (JBeam)$7.00
- Honey (JD)$7.00
- (JBeam) Burbon$7.00
- Candian Hunter$6.00
- Skrew Ball$7.00
- TX Whiskey$8.00
- Pendelton$8.00
- Segrams 7$6.00
- Don Juilo / Gold$10.00
- Don Juilo / silver$10.00
- Don Juilo / Anejo$10.00
- Hornito Silver$10.00
- Hornito Gold$10.00
- 1800$10.00
- Cazadores$10.00
- Casamigos$15.00
- Patron$8.00
- Christian Brothers$7.00
- Kraken$6.50
- Empress 1908$8.00
- Bombay$7.00
- Tanguery$6.00
- Hendricks$7.00
- Midori$6.00
- Frangelico$6.00
- Kahlua$6.00
- Baileys$6.00
- Peach Tree$6.00
- Ameretto$6.00
- Rum Chata$6.00
- Creme de coco$6.00
- Blue Coracao$6.00
- Sour apple$6.00
- Watermelon pucker$6.00
- Contreau$6.00
- Disaronno$8.00
- Mexican Candy$10.00
- Buttery Nipple$10.00
- Pink Starburst$10.00
- Titty milk$10.00
- Duckfart$10.00
- Green Tea$10.00
- White tea$10.00
- Scoy Snack$10.00
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch$10.00
- Polar Bear$10.00
- Water moccsian$10.00
- Vegas bomb$10.00
- Jager Bomb$10.00
- Irish Bomb$10.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Liquid Marijuana$10.00
- Jolly Ranchers$10.00
- UFO
- Vodka$6.00
- Teqila$6.00
- Whisky$6.00
- Burbon$6.00
- Gin$6.00
Draft Beers
- 12 Premier$3.50
- 22 Premier$5.50
- 12 Oz Coors Light*$3.50
- 22 Oz Coors Light*$5.50
- 12 Oz Dos Equis*$4.50
- 22 Oz Dos Equis*$6.50
- 12 Oz Michelob Ultra*$3.50
- 22 Oz Michelob Ultra*$5.50
- 12 Oz Shiner Bock*$3.75
- 22 Oz Shiner Bock*$5.75
- 12 Oz Yuengling*$3.50
- 22 Oz Yuengling*$5.50
- 12 Oz Stella Artois*$4.50
- 22 Oz Stella Artois*$6.50
- 12 Oz Seasonal*$5.00
- 22 Oz Seasonal*$5.00
Bottled Beers
Desserts
Desserts - Pies
Desserts - Cakes
Desserts - Gelato
Desserts - Cheesecake
Homemade Dessert
Extras/Sides
Lunch/Dinner
- Side Zucchini$5.00
- Grilled Veggies$2.99
- Side Gravy$1.75
- 1 TSB$4.99
- Cup Bean$1.99
- Bowl Beans$5.00
- Cup Taco Meat$4.50
- Cup Of Rice$2.00
- Side Cheese or bacon bits$0.79
- Packet of sour cream$1.50
- Side of Guacamole 4oz$3.99
- (3) Avacado Slices$3.99
- Side of slaw$1.50
- 4 Oz Queso$4.00
- 8 Oz Queso$7.00
- Baked Potato$5.00
- HB Patty$5.00