BrewGrub

BrewGrub Full

Beefy Egg Rolls
$12.00
Elote Nachos
$12.00
Chips and Queso
$9.00
Mac & Cheese
$10.00
Shrimp and Grits
$14.00
Not Your Average BLT
$14.00
Mushroom Cheddar Toast
$10.00
Bratwurst
$9.00
Cheesecake
$8.00
Chips and Pico
$7.00
Scooby Snacks
$2.00
Chicken Tendies
$13.00
Side of Sauce

To-Go Beer

Cans to Go

Pro Grass, it's a 4.6% dry rice lager with zuper saazer hops. So crisp, light and refreshing that maybe the lawn doesn't even get mowed. A beer for all warm weather times. Chilled to perfection.
Can 2g - 2022 Bear Ninja Cowboy: Imperial American Stout
$5.00

 Black as night, silent, delicious. This American Imperial Stout is big, rich, and hoppy! Willow Rock’s 7th Anniversary celebrates everything roasty, toasty, and hoppy, all in one can. Loaded with Apollo, Cascade, and Citra hops, this beer is a hopheads stout. Celebrate with us! Cheers!

Can 2g - Amano
$3.50

Lush and aromatic with rich notes of malt, cracker, and ripe hops. Traditional pilsner flavors blend with a unique dry hopping to make this Italian Style Pilsner full, fresh and delicious. Made with the finest German malt and all noble hops.

Can 2g - Barley Crown and the Late Pumpkin
$4.00

Waiting and waiting in the pumpkin patch can really pay off. This imperial amber ale is pumpkin pie in a glass. With clove, nutmeg, caramel and cinnamon layered on boozy pumpkin all backed up with a malty amber beer.

Can 2g - Breakout
$2.75

Blonde Ale - 5.5% Breakout of the zone with this crushable blonde ale. Combining pilsner malt and noble hops makes this one easy drinking beer.

Can 2g - BRUNCH
$3.50

Breakfast Stout - 6.5% If you’re drinking at breakfast, it’s brunch. We’re checking all the boxes of a balanced breakfast beer: Oatmeal, Maple Syrup, Recess Coffee.

Can 2g - Congress
$3.00

Syracuse Craft Lager - 4.8% An historic lager recipe updated by modern brewing practices. A light-bodied approachable beer, typical of this style, that is for anyone, at any time.

Can 2g - Crunch 30th Season IPA
$4.25

NEIPA - 6.2% Exploding with Citra Cryo and Apollo hops, this one balances dank and citrus with a unique malt from Ireland grown specifically for IPAs. Mister Zero is a movie character reference and is making no claims to any level of nutritional value of the beer itself. Beer still contains a normal amount of calories, gluten, hops, grain and alcohol normal of the style of beer that it is.

Can 2g - Galway
$3.50

A rich, creamy Irish red, Galway is as smooth as an Irish meadow. Rich with caramel malts and traditional floor-malted barley, this beer is flavorful but easy drinking enough to have another…and another. Sláinte! 

Can 2g - Godcilla: Passion Fruit and Peach
$4.00

You know it's summer when the peaches and strawberries come rampaging in. Bursting with huge amounts of fresh fruit there's just enough of a sour bite to hold this monster at bay. Keep it cold and respect the freshness. Summer never lasts long.

Can 2g - Grillmarks Amber
$3.00

Crisp and delicious amber ale perfect for grilling all summer long!

Can 2g - Half In The Bag
$3.50

A Bold west coast IPA brimming with cascade, centennial and columbus. Bitter but enjoyable for all the hopheads out there. Half in the Bag will get you where you're going.

Can 2g - Hammock Daze
$3.50

Pale Wheat Ale - 5.1% abv The raging sun laments as this crisp pale wheat summer ale cuts through the Summer heat. Combining lemon peel and coriander with barley and wheat makes this the go-to beer for summer fun in the sun. The raging sun laments as this crisp pale wheat summer ale cuts through the Summer heat. ombining lemon peel and coriander with barley and wheat makes this the go-to beer for summer fun in the sun.

Can 2g - Hoi Hoi Hoi
$3.50

Oktoberfest - 6.4% Fall y’all. Raise your mug to warm days and cool nights. Celebrate the season with a brew that boosts your spirits, with deep malt aromas and traditional lager flavors. Like a maple leaf in peak color, this reddish beauty is biscuity, malty and so endlessly quaffable, you may start speaking fluent German. Wünderbar!

Can 2g - Iron Horse
$4.00

Iron Horse is a beer with a cause. Every pint of Iron Horse helps donate to find a treatment, and eventually a cure, for ALS. Named after the disease's namesake, Lou Gehrig, Iron Horse is a NEIPA made with the 2020 Ales for ALS special hop blend. Join us in doing what we can to battle ALS. A cure, one pint at a time.

Can 2g - Jim
$2.75

A touch of smooth hops mix with shockingly powerful chocolate and caramel malts.

Can 2g - Junk Baller
$4.00

Sliding and moving all over your palate, Junk Baller is New England India Pale Lager loaded with Mosaic and Simcoe. Hazy but crisp, tropical but dank, this beer can throw anything at you. Don’t worry though, it’s sure to be a hit.

Can 2g - Lake Lounger
$3.50

This warm weather pale ale is perfect for hanging at the lake, letting time go by. Bright and hoppy from fresh Cascade, Citra and Simcoe, you'll still find a nice bready balance. Just like the days at the lake, you won't want this one leave. But like fair weather, it's only here for so long.

Can 2g - Leaf: Dragon Berry (Hard Seltzer)
$2.75

Filled with fresh dragonfruit flavor, this clean, low-carb seltzer is a great way to cool down. Rounded out with just a touch of blueberry, this seltzer is fierce with flavor, but tame to drink.

Can 2g - Leaf: Mint Lime (Hard Seltzer)
$2.75

Mint and Lime for those days in the sun, those days in the lawn or those days at the beach. Bright, crisp, and refreshing, feel the cool mint and citrus lime flavors keep you chill, wherever you are in nature.

Can 2g - Leaf: POG (Hard Seltzer)
$2.75

Passionfruit, Orange, and Guava come together like a warm tropical breeze. Whether it’s the ocean, the lake, or the pool, POG is sure to be just the right amount of refreshing for getting back to nature.

Can 2g - Mister Zero
$4.25

NEIPA - 6.2% Exploding with Citra Cryo and Apollo hops, this one balances dank and citrus with a unique malt from Ireland grown specifically for IPAs. Mister Zero is a movie character reference and is making no claims to any level of nutritional value of the beer itself. Beer still contains a normal amount of calories, gluten, hops, grain and alcohol normal of the style of beer that it is.

Can 2g - Orange Creamsicle
$4.75

Orange creamsicle NEIPA is smooth, Orange and vanilla with a lot of fruity dryhop to play along. Thick body, like drinking melted ice cream.

Can 2g - Galway Nitro
$4.00

A rich, creamy Irish red, Galway is as smooth as an Irish meadow. Rich with caramel malts and traditional floor-malted barley, this beer is flavorful but easy drinking enough to have another…and another. Sláinte! 

Can 2g - Wild Pitch
$3.75

It's never going to stop. It piles up and we hope, in vain, to push it out of the way. The Snowmageddon is upon us! In between shoveling sessions, sit by the fire and have a session with this malty, high ABV goodness. With enough warmth to feel it in your bones, this malt monstrosity will match up against the storm outside with a storm of flavor ranging from wheat, cracker, bread and dark chocolate to a slight cherry note from the Belgian yeast strain used. We might not be able to do anything about the snow outside, but we can tame the storm inside.

Can 2g - Pro Grass
$1.25
Can 2g - Congress Light
$2.75

Blonde Ale - 5.5% Breakout of the zone with this crushable blonde ale. Combining pilsner malt and noble hops makes this one easy drinking beer.

Growlers

Breakout Growler
$16.99+
Congress Growler
$15.99+
Mister Zero Growler
$22.99+
Half in the Bag Growler
$18.99+
Jim Growler
$16.99+
BRUNCH Growler
$22.99+
BRUNCH Growler (Copy)
$22.99+

Bottles to Go

Snowmageddon: Ruby Port Wine Barrel Aged
$7.99
Holy Jorts
$10.00
Snowmageddon: 4 Roses Bourbon Barrel Aged
$7.99
Kwygibo
$8.99

Deposit

Can/bottle Deposit
$0.05
Keg Deposit
$30.00
Tap Deposit and Maintenance
$80.00

Kegs

2 min for dry hopping
$115.00

1/6 keg (5.16 Gal)

99 problems but mailbock ain’t one
$125.00

1/6 keg (5.16 Gal)

Aardvark
$110.00

1/6 keg (5.16 Gal)

Breakout - Blonde Ale 1/2 Keg
$159.00

1/2 Keg (15.5 gal)

Breakout - Blonde Ale 1/6 Keg
$99.99

1/6 keg (5.16 Gal)

Breakout Shandy
$115.00

1/6 keg (5.16 Gal)

BRUNCH 1/2 Barrel
$200.00

1/2 barrel (15.5 gal)

BRUNCH 1/2 Barrel
$115.00

1/6 barrel (5.16 gal)

Congress Keg 1/6 Keg
$99.99

1/6 Keg (5.16 gal)

Congress Keg 1/4 Keg
$115.00

1/4 keg (7.75 Gal)

Congress Keg 1/2 Keg
$175.00

1/2 keg (15.5 gal)

Eirinn Go BRUNCH - Oatmeal Stout
$129.00

1/6 Keg (5.16 Gal)

Godcilla : Strawberry Peach 1/2 Barrel
$200.00

1/2 Barrel (15.5 gal)

Godcilla : Strawberry Peach 1/6 Barrel
$115.00

1/6 Barrel (5.16 gal)

Godcilla vs Mister Zero
$125.00

1/6 Barrel (5.16 gal)

Half In The Bag - West Coast IPA
$115.00

1/6 keg (5.16 Gal)

Hammock Daze Keg
$115.00

1/6 keg (5.16 Gal)

Hoi Hoi Hoi!
$115.00

1/6 keg (5.16 Gal)

Jim - Brown Ale 1/6 Keg
$99.99

1/6 Keg (5.16 Gal)

Jim - Brown Ale 1/2 Barrel
$175.00

1/2 Barrel (15.5 gal)

Junk baller
$115.00

1/6 keg (5.16 Gal)

Lake Lounger 1/6 Barrel
$115.00

5.16 gal (1/6 barrel)

Lake Lounger 1/2 Barrel
$195.00

15.5 Gal (1/2 barrel)

Lake Lounger 7.75 Gal
$130.00

1/4 keg (7.75 Gal)

Leaf: Dragon Berry 1/6 Keg
$80.00

1/6 Keg (5.16 Gal)

Leaf: Dragon Berry 1/2 Keg
$145.00

1/2 Keg (15.5 Gal)

Leaf: Mint Lime 1/6 Keg
$80.00

1/6 Keg (5.16 Gal)

Leaf: Mint Lime 1/2 Keg
$145.00

1/2 Keg (15.5 Gal)

Leaf: POG 1/6 Keg
$80.00

1/6 Keg (5.16 Gal)

Leaf: POG 1/2 Keg
$145.00

1/2 Keg (15.5 Gal)

Mister Zero - NEIPA 1/2 Keg
$220.00

1/2 Keg (15.5 Gal)

Mister Zero - NEIPA 1/6 Keg
$129.00

1/6 Keg (5.16 Gal)

Mister Zero - NEIPA 1/4 Keg
$150.00

1/4 keg (7.75 Gal)

New North
$135.00

1/6 Keg (5.16 Gal)

PBCMS - Dessert Milk Stout
$129.00

1/6 Keg (5.16 Gal)

Pumpkin BRUNCH
$115.00

1/6 Keg (5.16 Gal)

Reverse Vampire - India Black Ale
$115.00

1/6 Keg (5.16 Gal)

Spruce Moose
$140.00

1/6 Keg (5.16 Gal)

Cider

On Tap

Pint/Can 1911 Black Cherry
$6.48
Pint/Can 1911 Sweet Apple
$6.48

NA Bev

NA Beer

Partake IPA
$5.56
Partake Gose
$5.56
Partake Blonde
$5.56

Soda

Cola
$1.85
Diet Cola
$1.85
Root Beer
$1.85
Lemon Lime
$1.85
Ginger Ale
$1.85
Club Soda
$1.85
Tonic
$1.85
Diet Tonic
$1.85

Juice

Cranberry Juice
$2.00
Lemonade
$2.00

Tea

Iced Tea
$2.00

Merch / Swag / Misc

Merchadise

2021 NYSBA Pint Glass
$10.00
2022 NYSBA Pint Glass
$10.00
Hoi-Hoi-Hoi Oktoberfest 0.5L Stein
$10.00
Leaf Tin Tacker
$19.99
Congress Tin Tacker
$19.99
Willow Rock Tin Tacker
$19.99
Willow Rock Metal Water Bottle
$29.99
Willow Rock 5oz Sample Glass
$5.00
Mister Zero pint glass
$6.00
Scented Candles
$7.99
Congress Sticker
$1.00
Willow Rock Sticker
$1.00
Willow Rock Tote Bag
$5.99
Summer Of Leaf Frisbee
$4.99
Willow Rock Koozie
$3.99
Willow Rock Key Chain
$4.99
Willow Rock Tap Handle
$29.99
Willow Rock Party Cup
$4.99
Growler
$6.99
Congress Pint Glass
$6.00
Willow Rock Coaster
$1.00
Congress Coaster
$1.00
Willow Rock Silipint
$14.99
Willow Rock Beer Soap
$8.00

Swag

Bear Ninja Cowboy 2022 Shirt
$24.99
Bear Ninja Cowboy 2021 Shirt
$24.99
Flannel Button Up Green / Blue
$39.99
Flannel Button Up Red / Black
$39.99
Congress Baseball Hat
$14.99
Congress Winter Hat
$14.99
Congress Shirt - Charcoal
$24.99
Congress Shirt - Navy
$24.99
Congress Quarter zip
$49.99
Congress Shirt Black
$19.99
Keeper © - Ladies Tee
$19.99
Baby Onesie Blue
$24.99
Baby Onesie Pink
$24.99
Seafoam Hoodie
$39.99
Summer of Leaf Tee
$19.99
Willow Rock Cardinal Tee
$19.99
Willow Rock Long Sleeve (Blue)
$34.99
Willow Rock Long Sleeve (Pink)
$34.99
Willow Rock Tie Dye Shirt
$24.99
Willow Rock Winter Hat
$14.99
Willow Rock Trucker Hat
$17.99
Leaf Life Orange
$24.99
Leaf Life Green
$24.99
Willow Rock Leather Patch Hat
$19.99
Hoi Hoi Hoi T Shirt
$24.99

Room Rental

Room Rental
$75.00

Hourly Rate

Membership

Willow Rock Mug Club 2023
$175.00

2023 Mug Club Membership!! Membership includes: 20oz pours for the price of 16oz pints 10% off Cans, Flights, Merch and Kegs 2 exclusive mug club events each year Plus get to keep the mug at the end of the year! Mug Club will last all of 2023. Please be sure to include your email address that you check most frequently so we can keep you up to date on all Mug Club news and special offers! ***If you have a preferred mug number please add to the order notes, otherwise we'll be in contact to let you choose your mug number. Mugs numbers and membership are first come first serve. ***

WR Snacks

Knotty Pretzels

Italian
$5.56
Honey Mustard
$5.56
Cheddar Bacon
$5.56
Chili Lime
$5.56
Mesquite BBQ
$5.56
Hot Wings
$5.56

.50 cent snacks

pretzels
$0.46