Popular Items

1/2Lb Hamburger
$11.00

With Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Onion and your choice of side

Chili Bowl
$7.00
Fried Pickles
$10.00

Crispy Panko Breaded Pickles served with Homemade Ranch Dressing


Appetizers

Wings
$12.00

10 Split Wings, served with Celery.

Chicken Strips & Fries
$11.00

Crispy Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Strips

Fried Zucchini
$10.00

Crispy Panko Breaded Zucchini served with homemade Marinara

Fried Provolone Sticks
$8.00

Golden Fried until Gooey, served with Marinara

Loaded Tots
$9.00

Loaded with Bacon, Cheddar, Scallions, and Sour Cream

Spinach Artichoke Dip
$10.00

Creamy and Flavorful served with Homemade Pita Chips

Buffalo Chicken Dip
$10.00

Spicy and Creamy with lots of Chicken, served with Homemade Pita Chips

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls
$8.00

Pepper Cheese Balls Fried until Golden Brown and Crispy. Served with Homemade Ranch

Bacon Twists
$8.00Out of stock

Burgers, Sandwiches & Wraps

Breakfast Burger
$13.50

Fried Egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese

Sean's Burger
$13.50

1/2lb Beef Burger loaded with Slaw, Buffalo, Cheddar and Swiss Cheese, and Fried Egg. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion,

Bbq Burger
$13.50

1/2Lb Patty Topped with Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ, and Onion Rings.

Chicken Sandwich
$11.00

Grilled or Crispy. With Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion and your choice of side.

Reuben
$12.00

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, Thousand Island Dressing, on Breadworks Rye Bread

Rachel
$12.00

turkey, cole slaw, 1000 island and swiss cheese on marble rye

Turkey Club
$12.00

3 Slices of Breadworks White Bread, Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Served with Mayo on the side.

Salmon Club
$15.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Housemade Dill Sauce

Fish Sand
$12.00

Panko Breaded Cod on Breadworks Bun

Turkey Swiss Wrap
$11.00

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, and Tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$11.00

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Buffalo. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese on Side

Chkn Caesar Wrap
$11.00

Grilled Chicken with our Creamy Homemade Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, and Romaine Lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla

Grilled Chicken Dinner
$15.00

2 Grilled Chicken Breasts Served with 1 side and Soup or Salad

Salmon Dinner
$17.00

Served with 1 Side and Soup or Salad

Adult 1/4Lb Burger
$7.00

Salads/Soups

Caesar Salad
$10.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, and Homemade Caesar Dressing

Willow Station Salad
$11.00

Romaine, Egg, Croutons, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, and Cheddar

Pittsburgh Salad
$14.00

Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, French Fries, Hardboiled Egg, Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions, and your choice of Dressing

Side Caesar Salad
$5.00
Side Salad
$5.50

Romaine, Egg, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, and Croutons.

Cup SOD
$5.00
Cup Chili
$5.00
Bowl Soup
$8.00
Ala Carte

Side Fries
$3.00
Side Tots
$3.00
Side Onion Rings
$4.00
Side Slaw
$3.00
Side Daily Vegetable
$4.00
Side Celery
$0.75
Side Pita
$3.00
Half Side Pita
$1.50
Ranch
$0.50

2oz

Buffalo
$0.50

2oz

Dill Sauce
$0.50

2oz

Tartar
$0.50

2oz

Blue Cheese
$0.50

2oz

Honey Mustard
$0.50

2oz

1000 Island
$0.50

2oz

Bbq Sauce
$0.50

2oz

Marinara
$0.50
Cocktail
$0.50

2oz

Horsey
$0.50

2oz

Balsamic 2oz
$0.50
Smores Nachos
$12.00
2 Oz Caesar Drss

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese
$7.00
Kids Chicken Finger
$7.00
Kid 1/4lb Burger
$7.00