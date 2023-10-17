Willow Station
Appetizers
10 Split Wings, served with Celery.
Crispy Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Strips
Crispy Panko Breaded Zucchini served with homemade Marinara
Golden Fried until Gooey, served with Marinara
Loaded with Bacon, Cheddar, Scallions, and Sour Cream
Creamy and Flavorful served with Homemade Pita Chips
Spicy and Creamy with lots of Chicken, served with Homemade Pita Chips
Crispy Panko Breaded Pickles served with Homemade Ranch Dressing
Pepper Cheese Balls Fried until Golden Brown and Crispy. Served with Homemade Ranch
Burgers, Sandwiches & Wraps
With Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Onion and your choice of side
Fried Egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
1/2lb Beef Burger loaded with Slaw, Buffalo, Cheddar and Swiss Cheese, and Fried Egg. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion,
1/2Lb Patty Topped with Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ, and Onion Rings.
Grilled or Crispy. With Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion and your choice of side.
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, Thousand Island Dressing, on Breadworks Rye Bread
turkey, cole slaw, 1000 island and swiss cheese on marble rye
3 Slices of Breadworks White Bread, Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Served with Mayo on the side.
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Housemade Dill Sauce
Panko Breaded Cod on Breadworks Bun
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, and Tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Buffalo. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese on Side
Grilled Chicken with our Creamy Homemade Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, and Romaine Lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla
2 Grilled Chicken Breasts Served with 1 side and Soup or Salad
Served with 1 Side and Soup or Salad
Salads/Soups
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, and Homemade Caesar Dressing
Romaine, Egg, Croutons, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, and Cheddar
Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, French Fries, Hardboiled Egg, Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions, and your choice of Dressing
Romaine, Egg, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, and Croutons.
Ala Carte
