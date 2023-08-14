Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00
Barbecue Pulled Pork

$24.00
BBQ Pork Sandwich

$19.00

Food

Snacks

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.00
Biscuits (2)

$8.00
Chicken & Waffles

$16.00
Chopped Salad

$13.00
Crispy Ribs

$14.00

Fried Okra

$13.00
Fried Pickle Chips

$9.00
Hushpuppies (7)

$9.00

Kale Crunch Salad

$13.00
Pimento Cheese

$10.00
Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$16.00
Wings BBQ

$16.00
Wings Buffalo

$16.00
Wings Gold

$16.00

Barbecue & Plates

Baby Back Ribs

$35.00
Barbecue Pulled Pork

$24.00
BBQ Chicken (Half)

$21.00Out of stock
Chicken and Dumplings

$19.00
Fried Chicken (1/4 Breast +Wing) Lt

$16.00
Fried Chicken (1/4 Leg + Thigh) Dk

$16.00
Fried Chicken 1/2 (4 pc.)

$21.00
Fried Shrimp

$20.00

Side of Pork

$9.00
4 Piece Dark Meat Fried

$16.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$19.00
Egg And Cheese Biscuit

$10.00
Fried Chicken Biscuit

$18.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00
Pimento Cheese Biscuit

$11.00
Sausage and Cheese Biscuit

$12.00
Shrimp Po' Boy

$19.00

Sides

3 Bean Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Grilled Corn

$6.00
Baked Beans

$6.00
Biscuit (1)

$4.00
Brunswick Stew

$6.00
Cheese Grits

$6.00
Chopped Salad Side

$6.00
Collard Greens

$6.00
Crinkle Cut Fries

$6.00
Fried Pickle Chips Side

$6.00
Hushpuppies (3)

$6.00

Jalapeno Mayo

$1.00

Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

$1.00
Mac N' Cheese

$6.00
Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

No Side

Pepper Gravy

$2.00
Red Stout BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Sausage Gravy

$8.00
Slaw

$6.00
Yellow BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Buttermilk Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Drinks

Bottled Beer

Apres Pine

$6.50

Apres Rasp

$6.50
Bud Light

$5.00
Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Banquet Bottle

$5.00
Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Guinness Can

$6.00

High Noon Lime

$6.00Out of stock

Kit Hazy

$6.00

Kit Na N/A Blonde

$6.00

Kit Na N/A IPA

$6.00

Lucky Pigeon Brown

$8.00

Lucky Pigeon IPA

$8.00

Mast Landing Besides Lemon/Lime

$6.00

Mast Landing Besides Tangerine

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00
Miller Lite

$5.00
PBR

$4.00

Root Wild Ginger Kombucha

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Can

$5.00

Wild Maine Seltzer Lemonade

$7.00

Wild Maine Seltzer White Cranberry

$7.00

Happy Hour

Baxter Palate Slapper

$5.00

N/A Beverage

7.5 oz Soda

$1.50

Bottled Water

$3.00
Boylan (Various)

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Joe's Lemonade

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Rwanda Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

High Brew Cold Brew

$4.50

Cheerwine

$5.00

Wine

White-Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00
White-Chardonnay

$36.00
White-Pinot Gris

$36.00
Rose

$36.00

Prosecco

$36.00
Red-Pinot Noir

$36.00

Red-Old Vine Blend

$36.00
Red-Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

Family Style Barbecue

Food

Biscuits (1/2 Dozen)

$14.00

Biscuits (Dozen)

$23.00

Brioche Buns (1/2 Dozen)

$14.00

Brioche Buns (Dozen)

$28.00

Fried Shrimp (1 lb.--feeds 3-4)

$32.00

Giant Chopped Salad (feeds 4-6)

$32.00

Hushpuppies (1/2 Dozen)

$8.00

Hushpuppies (Dozen)

$16.00

Pimento Cheese (1 lb.--feeds 3-4)

$21.00

Pint of Baked Beans (feeds 2-3)

$9.00

Pint of BBQ Dusted Crinkle Cuts (feeds 2-3)

$9.00

Pint of Brunswick Stew (feeds 2-3)

$9.00

Pint of Cheese Grits (feeds 2-3)

$9.00

Pint of Collard Greens (feeds 2-3)

$9.00

Pint of Mac N Cheese (feeds 2-3)

$9.00

Pint of Mash with Gravy (feeds 2-3)

$9.00

Pint of Slaw (feeds 2-3)

$9.00

Pulled Pork (1 lb feeds 3-4.)

$39.00

Rack of Ribs

$28.00

Whole BBQ Chicken

$23.00

Whole Fried Chicken

$23.00

Other

Drop Fee

$2.00