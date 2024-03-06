Dark Skies Tavern 1 Woodcreek Circle
Drinks menu
Cocktails
Beer
- Beer Special$3.00
- Bud Light$3.00
- Budweiser$3.00
- Coors Banquet$3.00
- Coors light$3.00
- Corona Premier$4.00
- Dos XX$4.00
- Guinness$7.00
- HEINEKEN 0.0$4.00
- Lone Star$3.00
- LONE STAR LIGHT 12oz$3.00
- Michelob Ultra$3.00
- Miller Lite$3.00
- Modelo$4.00
- Non alcohol beer$3.00
- Pinthouse Jellyfish 16 oz$7.00
- save the world brewery$4.00
- Shiner Bock$4.00
- Shiner Light Blonde$4.00
- Yuengling$5.00
- Aldstat Kolsch$7.00
- hefeweizen$7.00
- McConauhaze$8.00
Shots
- Blue Balls$7.00
- Jello Shot$3.00
- Breakfast shot$8.00
- Breakfast Shot Sunday$5.00
- Daily Shot Special$3.00
- flip flop$9.00
- green tea$6.00
- Irish Car Bomb$9.00
- Kamikaze$7.00
- Lemon Drop$7.00
- Lucky Leprechaun$5.00
- Mexican Candy Shot$6.00
- PB&J$7.00
- pickle shot$5.00
- Pineapple Upside Down$7.00
- scooby snack$8.00
- vegas bomb$9.00
- white tea$6.00
- Sex on the Creek$7.00
- Starfucker$8.00
- Tavern Peach$7.00
Liquor
- BM Bar - Well Vodka$5.00
- DBL BM Bar - Well Vodka$9.00
- Deep Eddy$7.00
- DBL Deep Eddy$11.00
- Deep Eddy Cranberry$7.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Cranberry$11.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$7.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Lemon$11.00
- Deep Eddy Lime$7.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Lime$11.00
- Deep Eddy Orange$7.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Orange$11.00
- Deep Eddy Peach$7.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Peach$11.00
- Deep Eddy Ruby Red$7.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red$11.00
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$7.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$11.00
- Dripping Springs$9.00
- DBL Dripping Springs$12.00
- Dripping Springs 1876$7.00
- DBL Dripping Springs 1876$10.00
- Grey Goose$10.00
- DBL Grey Goose$17.00
- Haku Vodka$6.00
- DBL Haku Vodka$10.00
- Smirnoff - Vanilla$7.00
- DBL Smirnoff - Vanilla$10.00
- Titos$8.00
- DBL Titos$12.00
- Well Vodka$4.00
- DBL Well Vodka$7.00
- Casa migo$13.00
- DBL Casa Migo$20.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$35.00
- Desert Door Sotol$10.00
- DBL Desert Door Sotol$13.00
- Don Julio - Blanco$9.00
- DBL Don Julio - Blanco$14.00
- Don Julio Anejo - 1942$31.00
- Don Julio Reposado$14.00
- DBL Don Julio Reposado$21.00
- El Afan Reposado$10.00
- DBL El Afan Reposado$15.00
- El Jimador - Reposado$9.00
- DBL El Jimador - Reposado$14.00
- El Jimador Anejo$11.00
- DBL El Jimador Anejo$16.00
- Espolon Silver Tequila$10.00
- DBL Espolon Silver Tequila$15.00
- Herrudura$10.00
- DBL Herrudura$15.00
- Hot Cat Cinnamon$9.00
- DBL Hot Cat Cinnamon$12.00
- Lalo$10.00
- DBL Lalo$15.00
- Mezcal Cat Tequila$9.00
- DBL Mezcal Cat Tequila$12.00
- Patron - Silver$10.00
- DBL Patron - Silver$16.00
- Well Tequila$4.00
- DBL Well Tequila$7.00
- Insolito$10.00
- DBL Insolito$15.00
- Andalusia Revenant Oak$10.00
- DBL Andalusia Revenant Oak$16.00
- Andalusia Single Malt$9.00
- DBL Andalusia Single Malt$13.00
- Andalusia Styrker$9.00
- DBL Andalusia Styrker$15.00
- Angel's Envy Straight Bourbon$11.00
- DBL Angel's Envy Straight Bourbon$15.00
- Blanton Single Barrel$23.00
- Buffalo Trace$9.00
- DBL Buffalo Trace$16.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$9.00
- DBL Bulleit Bourbon$16.00
- bulleit rye$10.00
- DBL bulleit rye$17.00
- Crown royal$8.00
- DBL Crown royal$14.00
- E. H. Taylor Small Batch$15.00
- DBL E. H. Taylor Small Batch$25.00
- Fireball$6.00
- DBL Fireball$9.00
- High West rye whiskey$6.00
- DBL High West rye whiskey$10.00
- High West Bourbon$6.00
- DBL High West Bourbon$10.00
- Horse Soldier Bourbon$11.00
- DBL Horse Soldier Bourbon$17.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$10.00
- Jameson$10.00
- DBL Jameson$17.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- DBL Jim Beam$10.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- DBL Makers Mark$17.00
- Nine Banded Wheated Bourbon$11.00
- DBL Nine Banded Wheated Bourbon$18.00
- Red Handed Rye$13.00
- DBL Red Handed Rye$16.00
- Skrewball$7.00
- DBL Skrewball$10.00
- still austin$13.00
- DBL still austin$20.00
- Treaty Oak Daydrinker$10.00
- DBL Treaty Oak Daydrinker$15.00
- Treaty Oak Old fashion$9.00
- DBL Treaty Oak Old fashion$12.00
- Treaty Oaks Ghost Hill Bourbon$12.00
- DBL Treaty Oaks Ghost Hill Bourbon$17.00
- TX Whiskey$11.00
- DBL TX Whiskey$16.00
- Well Whiskey$4.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$7.00
- woodford special reserve$13.00
- DBL woodford special reserve$20.00
- Waterloo Antique$12.50
- DBL Waterloo Antique$9.50
- Waterloo NO.9$8.50
- DBL Waterloo NO.9$11.50
- Waterloo Yaupon Gin$9.00
- DBL Waterloo Yaupon Gin$13.00
- Well Gin$4.00
- DBL Well Gin$6.50
- Tanqueray$8.00
- DBL Tanqueray$11.00
- Bacardi$6.50
- DBL Bacardi$9.50
- Captain Morgan spiced$6.50
- DBL Captain Morgan Spice$8.50
- Captain Morgan White Rum$6.50
- DBL Captain Morgan White$8.50
- Derel Coconut rum$5.00
- DBL Derel Coconut rum$7.00
- Hye Dark Rum$8.50
- DBL Hye Dark Rum$10.50
- Malibu$6.50
- DBL Malibu$10.50
- Well Rum$4.00
- DBL Well Rum$6.50
- Dalmore 12yr$21.00
- Glenfiddich 12 yr$21.00
- Amaretto$3.00
- Baileys$8.00
- DBL Baileys$10.00
- Buttershots$3.50
- Grand Marnier$7.00
- Hazelnut$2.50
- Jagermeister$9.50
- DBL Jagermeister$10.00
- Kahlua$7.00
- DBL Kahlua$9.50
- Melon$3.00
- Peachtree$3.00
- Razzmatazz$3.00
- rumchata$7.00
- Sambuca$7.00
- DBL Sambuca$10.00
- St, Germain$6.00
- Watermelon$3.00
Wine
- Becker - Tempranillo$9.00
- Becker - Tempranillo$31.00
- Bonterra$8.00
- Bonterra$26.00
- Francis Coppola - Malbec$8.00
- Francis Coppola - Malbec$26.00
- Lapis Luna - Pinot Noir$10.00
- Lapis Luna - Pinot Noir$33.00
- Llano - Cabernet Sauvignon$9.00
- Llano - Cabernet Sauvignon$27.00
- Llano - Red Blend Limited$9.00
- Llano - Red Blend Limited$31.00
- Llano Merlot$8.00
- Llano Merlot$26.00
- Messina Hof - Pinot Noir$9.00
- Messina Hof - Pinot Noir$27.00
- Ondarre - Rioja$9.00
- Ondarre - Rioja$29.00
- Prisoner - Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle Only$80.00
- Red Bottle$20.00
- Snake Charmer Cab$9.00
- Snake Charmer Cab$25.00
- Sterling Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle Only$50.00
- Trapachie - Malbec$7.00
- Trapachie - Malbec$21.00
- RANCH ROSÈ$10.00
- Red Bottle$6.00
- Red Bottle$20.00
- Champagne Mimosa Bar$23.00
- Champagne Mimosa Bar$6.00
- Champagne Mimosa Bar$16.00
- Complimentary Champagne$7.00
- Cupcake Chardonnay$7.00
- Cupcake Chardonnay$21.00
- Decoy - Savignon Blanc$9.00
- Decoy - Savignon Blanc$31.00
- Dough Sauvignon Blanc$10.00
- Dough Sauvignon Blanc$35.00
- La Crema Chardonnay$8.00
- La Crema Chardonnay$27.00
- Lapis Luna - Sauvignon Blanc$9.00
- Lapis Luna - Sauvignon Blanc$31.00
- Llano - Moscato$7.00
- Llano - Moscato$21.00
- Llano - Pinot Grigio$7.00
- Llano - Pinot Grigio$21.00
- Llano - Riesling$7.00
- Llano - Riesling$21.00
- Llano - Savignon Blanc$7.00
- Llano - Savignon Blanc$21.00
- Llano Chardonnay$7.00
- Llano Chardonnay$21.00
- Mathilde Chapoutier$14.00
- Mathilde Chapoutier$41.00
- Oxford Landing - Sauvignon Blanc$7.00
- Oxford Landing - Sauvignon Blanc$21.00
- Roku - Riesling$7.00
- Roku - Riesling$21.00
- Roku Riesling$7.00
- Roku Riesling$25.00
- Solena - Pinot Gris - Bottle Only$37.00
- Torresella - Prosecco$8.50
- Torresella - Prosecco$26.00
- Villa Sandi - Pinot Grigio$20.00
- Villa Sandi - Pinot Grigio$75.00
- White Bottle$15.00
- Wine of Substance - Chardonnay$8.00
- Wine of Substance - Chardonnay$28.00
- Woodbridge White Zen$8.00
- Woodbridge White Zen$24.00
- White Bottle$6.00
- White Bottle$20.00
- SABE$7.00
Seltzers
Merch
- 2023 BBQ FEST T$10.00
- 2023 BBQFEST T-SHIRT$10.00
- 2023 ROCK SKIPPING T$18.00
- 2024 BBQ FEST T$20.00
- 2024 BBQFEST T-SHIRT$20.00
- BIERFEST STICKER$1.00
- BIERFEST STICKER$3.00
- CYPRESS FALLS ASHTRAY$12.00
- Cypress Falls Child T-Shirt$20.00
- CYPRESS FALLS HAT$17.00
- FRISBEE$5.00
- ROCK SKIPPING$15.00
- RWB T SHIRT$5.00
- RWB T-SHIRT$5.00
- RWB TANK$5.00
- CF ADULT T$30.00
- CF Adult T$30.00
- CF CHILD T$20.00
- CF Child T$20.00
- CF HATS$17.00
- CF PINS$4.00
- CF PINS$4.00
- CF STICKER$3.00
- Cypress Falls Adult T-Shirt$30.00
- Cypress Falls Sticker$4.00
- Cypress Falls Sweat Shirt$30.00
- Cypress Falls Trucker Hat$17.00
- Dark Skies Cowgirl T-Shirt$25.00
- Mugs$12.00
- Pin - CF Logo$4.00
- Pin - CF Rainbow$4.00
- T-shirt: RWB Tank$20.00
- T-shirt: RWB Tank$20.00
- T-shirt: RWB Tank$20.00
- T-shirt: RWB Tank$20.00
