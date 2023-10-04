BURGERS

1/4 HAMBURGER

$8.49

Quarter pound hamburger

1/2 HAMBURGER

$9.99

Half pound hamburger

1/4 CHEESEBURGER

$9.29

Quarter pound cheeseburger

1/2 CHEESEBURGER

$10.79

Half pound cheeseburger

1/4 BACON CHEESEBURGER

$10.99

Quarter pound cheeseburger with bacon

1/2 BACON CHEESEBURGER

$12.49

Half pound cheeseburger with bacon

1/4 FRONTIER

$9.99

Bacon, cheese, BBQ and onion rings quarter pound

1/2 FRONTIER

$11.49

Bacon, cheese, BBQ and onion rings half pound

1/4 PATTY MELT

$9.99

Swiss cheese and grilled onions on rye quarter pound

1/2 PATTY MELT

$11.49

Swiss cheese and grilled onions on rye half pound

1/4 MUSHROOM BURGER

$10.99

Quarter pound burger with sauteed mushrooms & swiss

1/2 MUSHROOM BURGER

$12.49

Half pound burger with sauteed mushrooms & swiss

18 WHEELER BURGER

$17.99

Our 18 oz. burger with cheese

18 WHEELER BACON BURGER

$19.99

Our 18 oz. burger with cheese & bacon

TRUCKER BURGER

$13.99

1/2 lb chopped beef on rye with all the trimmings, special sauce and cheese

TRUCKER BACON BURGER

$15.99

1/2 lb chopped beef on rye with all the trimmings, special sauce and cheese with bacon

ADD SOUP W BURGER

$1.59

ADD SALAD W BURGER

$1.59

GIFT CERT/SAUCE/TSHIRT

GIFT CERTIFICATES

$5 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$5.00

$10 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$10.00

$15 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$15.00

$20 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$20.00

$25 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$25.00

$30 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$30.00

$35 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$35.00

$40 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$40.00

$50 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$50.00

$75 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$75.00

$100 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$100.00

SAUCE

SAUCE

$8.49

SEASONING

$5.99

TSHIRT

TSHIRT SMALL - XLG

$14.22

TSHIRT 2XL UP

$15.17

WINCHESTER MUG

$14.22