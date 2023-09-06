Wine Gallery Laguna Beach 1833 South Coast Hwy #110
Food
Wood Fire Pizzas
Greens
Plates
From the Wood Oven
Snacks
Desserts
Liquor
Tequila
Milagro Reposado
$15.00
Milagro Silver
$15.00
Patron Silver
$17.00
TanTeo
$17.00
Casa Dragones Blanco
$17.00
Don Julio 1942
$25.00
Corralejo Reposado
$20.00
Azunia Black
$20.00
Pozote
$20.00
Casa del Sol Anejo
$20.00
Tapatio Anejo
$24.00
Tapatio Blanco
$18.00
Banhez Mezcal
$24.00
Dos Boots Mezcal
$24.00
Lopez Real Mezcal Tobala
$26.00
Mezcalosfera Tobaxiche
$30.00
Mezcalosfera Bicuishe/Coyote...
$26.00
Mezcalosfera Papalote
$35.00
Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
Beer
Bottled
Canned/Seltzer
White Wine
White Bottle
Adami Prosecco - BTL
$53.00
Brocard Chablis - BTL
$53.00
Pine Ridge Chenin/Viognier - BTL
$49.00
Duckhorn Chardonnay - BTL
$65.00
Henri Bourgeois Sancerre - BTL
$69.00
Piero Mancini Vermentino - BTL
$53.00
Quivira Fig Tree Sauv Blanc - BTL
$53.00
Raeburn Chardonnay - BTL
$53.00
Rombauer Chardonnay - BTL
$77.00
Scarpetto Pinot Grigio - BTL
$53.00
Spellbound Chardonnay - BTL
$45.00
Domestic Whites
Import Whites
Barton Guestier Sauternes
$60.00
Bouzereau Bourgogne
$75.00
Carillon Les Champs Puligny Mont
$280.00
Centopassi Giato Grillo
$49.00
Chauviniere Muscadet Sur Lie
$40.00
Cincinnato Castoro Bellone
$55.00
Colline Fossiles Cotes Catalano Chard
$60.00
Dom Buisson Romain Sous le Chat.
$90.00
Folie Rully Clos Jacques
$90.00Out of stock
Manoir Capucin Macon Villages
$60.00
Pillot Chassagne Mont Les Masures
$155.00
St Martin Picpoul Pinet
$49.00
Sparkling
Billecart Brut Rosé
$120.00
Charles le Bel 1818
$80.00
Charlie Lambrusco
$50.00
Heriot Brut
$85.00
Hubert Meyer Crement Brut
$62.00
Hubert Meyer Crement Brut Rose
$60.00
Patz n Hall Brut
$90.00
Pet Nat Listel Rose
$53.00
Roederer Collection Champagne
$110.00
Roederer Estate Brut
$60.00
Scharffenberger Brut
$53.00
Schramsberg Blanc Blancs
$75.00
Veuve Clicquot Brut
$125.00
NA Beverages
Sparkling water
