Food

Wood Fire Pizzas

Margherita Pizza

$19.00

Four Cheese Pizza

$19.00

Funghi Pizza

$23.00

Sausage Pizza

$22.00

Calabrese Pizza

$22.00

Veggie Pizza

$24.00

Three Meat Pete Pizza

$24.00

Bianco Lemon Garlic Arugula Pizza

$21.00

Bianco Bacon Rosemary Pizza

$23.00

Greens

House Salad

$10.00

Arugula Salad

$17.00

Not So Chopped Salad

$20.00

good for 2

Krunchy Kale Salad

$17.00

Farro Salad

$17.00

Half Chopp Salad

$11.00

Half Arugula Salad

$9.00

Plates

Chillean Seabass

$40.00

Market Price/check with server

WG Burger

$24.00

Short Rib Ravioli

$30.00

Jidori Chicken Plate

$29.00

Steak Frites

$35.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$24.00

From the Wood Oven

Chef's Veggies

$20.00

Meatballs

$17.00

3 count

Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

Spicy Cauliflower

$16.00

Snacks

Polpette

$15.00

Shishito Peppers

$11.00

Mushroom Polenta

$16.00

Charcuterie & Cheese Board

$27.00

Cheese Board

$18.00

Fig & Date Bruschetta

$15.00

House Burrata

$21.00

Frites

$9.00

Wings

$16.00Out of stock

Short Rib Tacos

$20.00

3 count

Mahi Tacos

$18.00

3 count

Desserts

Chocolate Brownie w/Vanilla Ice Cream

$14.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Cookies

$8.00

4 count/daily assortment

Cookies n Cream

$12.00

3cookies w/ice cream

Ice Cream (Vanilla)

$7.00

per scoop

Pistachio Ice Cream

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids butter/parm

$9.00

Kids Spaghetti Tomato Sauce

$10.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Happy Hour

Margherita Pizza

$10.00

Meatballs

$10.00

Frites

$7.00

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

Liquor

Vodka

Titos

$15.00

Hansan's Organic

$15.00

Gin

Old Grove Cutwater

$15.00

Rum

Diplomatico Reserva

$15.00

Tequila

Milagro Reposado

$15.00

Milagro Silver

$15.00

Patron Silver

$17.00

TanTeo

$17.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$17.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Corralejo Reposado

$20.00

Azunia Black

$20.00

Pozote

$20.00

Casa del Sol Anejo

$20.00

Tapatio Anejo

$24.00

Tapatio Blanco

$18.00

Banhez Mezcal

$24.00

Dos Boots Mezcal

$24.00

Lopez Real Mezcal Tobala

$26.00

Mezcalosfera Tobaxiche

$30.00

Mezcalosfera Bicuishe/Coyote...

$26.00

Mezcalosfera Papalote

$35.00

Whiskey

Four Roses

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$30.00

Whistle Pig

$30.00

Widow Jane

$28.00

RY3

$18.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

Liqueurs/Cordials

Aperol

$15.00

Campari

$15.00

Dolin Vermouth

$18.00

Bordiga Vermouth

$16.00

Amara Amaro D'Arancia

$18.00

Sirene Amaro

$15.00

Flor de Cana Spresso

$14.00

Cocktails

WG Negroni

$17.00

Old Fashioned

$17.00

Margarita

$17.00

Lemongil

$17.00

Campari Spritz

$17.00

Gin Tonic

$17.00

Vodka Tonic

$17.00

Tequila Tonic

$17.00

Rum Coke

$17.00

Gin Soda

$17.00

Vodka Soda

$17.00

Tequila Soda

$17.00

Beer

Draft

Smog City Little bo Pils Pilsner

$7.50

Madewest Brew Hazy IPA

$9.00

Freemont Lush IPA

$9.00

Bottled

Modelo

$7.00

Avery Brew White Rascal White Ale

$8.50

Julian Hard Cider

$8.50

20oz Fremont B Bomb Imperial Winter Ale

$35.00

Canned/Seltzer

Ashland Blkberry Lemonade Seltzer

$7.00

June Shine Mango

$7.00

Avery Brew Ellie's Brown Ale

$8.50

Bruery Goses are Red Ale

$9.50

Coronado Never Better DIPA

$9.50

Best Day Brew NON-ALCH Kolsh

$6.00

Station Craft Mexican Lager

$9.00

White Wine

White Bottle

Adami Prosecco - BTL

$53.00

Brocard Chablis - BTL

$53.00

Pine Ridge Chenin/Viognier - BTL

$49.00

Duckhorn Chardonnay - BTL

$65.00

Henri Bourgeois Sancerre - BTL

$69.00

Piero Mancini Vermentino - BTL

$53.00

Quivira Fig Tree Sauv Blanc - BTL

$53.00

Raeburn Chardonnay - BTL

$53.00

Rombauer Chardonnay - BTL

$77.00

Scarpetto Pinot Grigio - BTL

$53.00

Spellbound Chardonnay - BTL

$45.00

Domestic Whites

Duckhorn Migration Chardonnay

$70.00

Hartford Court 4 Hearts Chard

$85.00

Hartford Court RRV Chard

$65.00

Hilt Chardonnay

$85.00

Lewis Chardonnay

$90.00

Martinelli Chardonnay

$70.00

Mer Soliel SLH Chardonnay

$54.00

Orin Swift Mannequin Chard

$75.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$55.00

Merry Edwards RRV Sauv Blanc

$69.00

Import Whites

Barton Guestier Sauternes

$60.00

Bouzereau Bourgogne

$75.00

Carillon Les Champs Puligny Mont

$280.00

Centopassi Giato Grillo

$49.00

Chauviniere Muscadet Sur Lie

$40.00

Cincinnato Castoro Bellone

$55.00

Colline Fossiles Cotes Catalano Chard

$60.00

Dom Buisson Romain Sous le Chat.

$90.00

Folie Rully Clos Jacques

$90.00Out of stock

Manoir Capucin Macon Villages

$60.00

Pillot Chassagne Mont Les Masures

$155.00

St Martin Picpoul Pinet

$49.00

Rose Wine

Rosé

By Ott Rosé

$57.00

Clos Beylesse Cotes Rose

$72.00Out of stock

Ott Bandol Romassan Rosé

$95.00

Sparkling

Billecart Brut Rosé

$120.00

Charles le Bel 1818

$80.00

Charlie Lambrusco

$50.00

Heriot Brut

$85.00

Hubert Meyer Crement Brut

$62.00

Hubert Meyer Crement Brut Rose

$60.00

Patz n Hall Brut

$90.00

Pet Nat Listel Rose

$53.00

Roederer Collection Champagne

$110.00

Roederer Estate Brut

$60.00

Scharffenberger Brut

$53.00

Schramsberg Blanc Blancs

$75.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut

$125.00

NA Beverages

SODA/Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Sparkling water

Lrg San Pelligrono

$6.50

Off-Menu Wine

Gl Vinho Verde

$14.00

Gl Barbaresco

$24.00

Gl Grace Vine Sauv Blanc

$14.00

Gl Love u Bunches

$20.00

Gl Niner Pinot

$18.00

Gl Bruciato

$19.00

Btl Barbaresco

$92.00

Btl Love u Bunches

$77.00

Btl Niner Pinot

$69.00

Btl Bruciato

$72.00

Btl Grace Vine Sauv Blanc

$53.00

Btl Vinho Verde

$52.00