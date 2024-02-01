Wing King Cafe Indian Land
FOOD MENU
APPS
- BSKT CHIPS$5.95
- BSKT FF$5.95
- BSKT SWEET FF$6.50
Dusted with choice of cinnamon sugar or cayenne
- BSKT TOTS$5.95
- CHICK LIVERS$6.00
- EGG ROLLS$8.00
- JAP POPPERS$7.00
- CHEESE BALLS$7.50
- MOZZ STICKS$7.50
- NACHOS$9.95
Served with chicken, cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Salsa and sour cream are served on the side
- OYSTERS$11.95
Served with med, hot or xxx
- POT STICKERS$7.50
- PRETZELS W/QUESO$6.95
- QUESA DILLA$6.95
Lettuce & tomato, salsa & sour cream served on the side
- SHRIMP$10.95
Served with med, hot or xxx
- SM CHIPS$3.00
- SM FF$3.00
- SM SWEET FF$3.75
Dusted with choice of cinnamon sugar or cayenne
- SM TOTS$3.00
- CHEESECURDS$8.00
BONELESS
BURGERS
- AMERICAN BURG$10.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
- ANGRY BURG$11.95
Jalapeño, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
- BLACK N BLEU$11.95
Cajun seasoned burger topped with melted boar's head bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato & onion
- COWBOY BURG$11.95
BBQ sauce, bacon & American cheese topped with two double-dipped onions rings, lettuce & tomato
- HAMBURGER$9.95
Served with lettuce, tomato & onion
- PATTY MELT$11.95
Served on toast with two beef patties, American cheese, and grilled onions
FALL FEATURES
- CHEESE CURDS$8.00
Hand battered mozzarella curds served with ranch or marinara
- MINI DOGS$7.00
10 mini turkey corndogs served with mustard
- BLT Crabcake Sliders$10.00
(3) 1 oz crabcakes on mini buns topped with baconm, lettuce and tomato served with garlic aioli
- Fried Catfish Bites$9.00
Crispy Fried USA Farm raised catfish nuggets served with tartar sauce
- Chipotle Elk Burger$14.00
8 oz ground elk burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle chips and chipotle mayo
KIDS
KING TOTS
LIGHTER SIDES
PHILLYS
SALADS
SAND WICHES
- 2 CORN DOG$8.95
Served your way, or all the way (mustard, chili, slaw, onion)
- 2 HOT DOG$8.95
Served your way, or all the way (mustard, chili, slaw, onion)
- ANGRY CHICK SAND$11.00
Fried or grilled, jalapeño, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce & tomato
- BUFF SAND$10.95
Rolled in your choice of sauce with lettuce & tomato choice of ranch or bleu cheese
- CHICK & WAFFLES$12.00
Crispy waffle topped with four fingers, served with hot honey butter and maple syrup
- CHICK SAL SAND$9.45
Served with lettuce and tomato
- CLUB SAND$11.00
Ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce & tomato
- FISH SAND$10.45
American cheese, lettuce & tomato
- FRENCH DIP$10.45
Sliced boar's head roast beef with melted provolone served with au jus. Served on hoagie roll
- GR CHICK SAND$10.50
Rolled in your choice of sauce with lettuce & tomato
- HAM & CHEESE$10.45
Boar's head ham & American cheese
- TURKEY SAND$10.45
Served hot with provolone and lettuce and tomato
SEAFOOD
SIDES
WINGS
SOFT DRINKS
