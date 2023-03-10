Wing Station Sienna Plantation
FOOD
Personal Combos (All Combos Include Fries And 12oz. Drink )
Just Wings (Doesn't Include Dipping Sauces)
8 Bone-In Wings
$10.99
10 Bone-In Wings
$13.49
20 Bone-In Wings
$25.99
30 Bone-In Wings
$37.99
50 Bone-In Wings
$61.99
8 Boneless Wings
$11.99
10 Boneless Wings
$14.99
20 Boneless Wings
$29.99
30 Boneless Wings
$43.49
50 Boneless Wings
$72.49
100 Bone-In Wings
$119.99
100 Boneless Wings
$139.99
Bone-In Wing A-La Carte
$1.85
Boneless A-LA Carte
$1.65
Party Packs
Sides
Sm French Fries
$3.99
Sm Crispy Onion Rings
$5.99
Sm Cheesy Sticks (5)
$5.99
Sm Corn Nuggets (12)
$6.49
Lg French Fries
$7.49
Lg Crispy Onion Rings
$8.99
Lg Cheesy Sticks (9)
$8.99
Lg Corn Nuggets
$8.99
Lg Cole Slaw
$4.99
Sm Carrots & Celery
$0.99
Lg Carrots & Celery
$1.99
Lg Breaded Jalapenos (9)
$8.99
Sm Breaded Jalpenos(5)
$5.99
Dipping Sauces
2oz Ranch
$0.65
2oz Bleu Cheese
$0.65
2oz Marinara
$0.65
2oz Cheese Sauce
$0.65
2oz Wicked Hot
$0.65
2oz Spicy Blood Orange
$0.65
2oz Mango Habanero
$0.65
2oz Hawaiian
$0.65
2oz Jerk (Dry Rub)
$0.65
2oz Hot
$0.65
2oz Tangy Sriracha Gold
$0.65
2oz Crazy Curry
$0.65
2oz Medium
$0.65
2oz Honey BBQ
$0.65
2oz Teriyaki
$0.65
2oz Sweet Chili
$0.65
2oz Mild
$0.65
2oz Salty Caramel
$0.65
2oz Garlic Herb Parmesan
$0.65
4oz Ranch
$1.15
4oz Bleu Cheese
$1.15
4oz Marinara
$1.15
4oz Cheese Sauce
$1.15
4oz Wicked Hot
$1.15
4oz Spicy Blood Orange
$1.15
4oz Mango Habanero
$1.15
4oz Hawaiian
$1.15
4oz Jerk (Dry Rub)
$1.15
4oz Hot
$1.15
4oz Tangy Sriracha Gold
$1.15
4oz Crazy Curry
$1.15
4oz Medium
$1.15
4oz Honey BBQ
$1.15
4oz Teriyaki
$1.15
4oz Sweet Chili
$1.15
4oz Mild
$1.15
4oz Salty Caramel
$1.15
4oz Garlic Herb Parmesan
$1.15