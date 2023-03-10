Wing Station Sienna Plantation

20 Bone-In Wings
10 Bone-In Wings Combo
Lg French Fries

Personal Combos (All Combos Include Fries And 12oz. Drink )

6 Bone-In Wing Combo

$9.99

8 Bone-In Wings Combo

$12.89

10 Bone-In Wings Combo

$15.49

6 Boneless Combo

$11.49

8 Boneless Combo

$14.49

10 Boneless Wings Combo

$17.49

Bone-In Wing A-La Carte

$1.85

Boneless Wing A-La Carte

$1.65

Just Wings (Doesn't Include Dipping Sauces)

8 Bone-In Wings

$10.99

10 Bone-In Wings

$13.49

20 Bone-In Wings

$25.99

30 Bone-In Wings

$37.99

50 Bone-In Wings

$61.99

8 Boneless Wings

$11.99

10 Boneless Wings

$14.99

20 Boneless Wings

$29.99

30 Boneless Wings

$43.49

50 Boneless Wings

$72.49

100 Bone-In Wings

$119.99

100 Boneless Wings

$139.99

Party Packs

30 Bone-In Party Pack

$44.99

50 Bone-In Party Pack

$73.99

75 Bone-In Party Pack

$109.99

100 Bone-In Party Pack

$143.99

100 Boneless Party Pack

$164.99

30 Boneless Party Pack

$49.99

50 Boneless Party Pack

$84.49

75 Boneless Party Pack

$124.99

Sides

Sm French Fries

$3.99

Sm Crispy Onion Rings

$5.99

Sm Cheesy Sticks (5)

$5.99

Sm Corn Nuggets (12)

$6.49

Lg French Fries

$7.49

Lg Crispy Onion Rings

$8.99

Lg Cheesy Sticks (9)

$8.99

Lg Corn Nuggets

$8.99

Lg Cole Slaw

$4.99

Sm Carrots & Celery

$0.99

Lg Carrots & Celery

$1.99

Lg Breaded Jalapenos (9)

$8.99

Sm Breaded Jalpenos(5)

$5.99

Dipping Sauces

2oz Ranch

$0.65

2oz Bleu Cheese

$0.65

2oz Marinara

$0.65

2oz Cheese Sauce

$0.65

2oz Wicked Hot

$0.65

2oz Spicy Blood Orange

$0.65

2oz Mango Habanero

$0.65

2oz Hawaiian

$0.65

2oz Jerk (Dry Rub)

$0.65

2oz Hot

$0.65

2oz Tangy Sriracha Gold

$0.65

2oz Crazy Curry

$0.65

2oz Medium

$0.65

2oz Honey BBQ

$0.65

2oz Teriyaki

$0.65

2oz Sweet Chili

$0.65

2oz Mild

$0.65

2oz Salty Caramel

$0.65

2oz Garlic Herb Parmesan

$0.65

4oz Ranch

$1.15

4oz Bleu Cheese

$1.15

4oz Marinara

$1.15

4oz Cheese Sauce

$1.15

4oz Wicked Hot

$1.15

4oz Spicy Blood Orange

$1.15

4oz Mango Habanero

$1.15

4oz Hawaiian

$1.15

4oz Jerk (Dry Rub)

$1.15

4oz Hot

$1.15

4oz Tangy Sriracha Gold

$1.15

4oz Crazy Curry

$1.15

4oz Medium

$1.15

4oz Honey BBQ

$1.15

4oz Teriyaki

$1.15

4oz Sweet Chili

$1.15

4oz Mild

$1.15

4oz Salty Caramel

$1.15

4oz Garlic Herb Parmesan

$1.15

Dessert

Grandma's Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.49

Fried Cheese Cake Dippers

$3.49

DRINKS

Btl Water

$1.49Out of stock

20 oz. Soft Drink

$2.49

Gallon Ice Tea Unsweeted

$5.99Out of stock

Gallon Ice Tea Sweet

$5.99Out of stock

Gallon Lemonade

$5.99Out of stock

2 Lt Coca cola

$3.49

2 Lt Dite Coke

$3.49

2 Lt Sprite

$3.49

2 Lt Pibbs Xtra

$3.49

2 Lt Barqs Root Beer

$3.49

12 oz coke

$1.49