Boneless Wings
Combos
- Combo #1$16.95
1 pound boneless wings, regular fries & one 12oz soda. Comes with one blue cheese/ ranch.
- Combo #2$29.95
2 pound boneless wings, large fries & two 12oz soda. Comes with two blue cheese/ ranch.
- Combo #3$49.95
1-1/2 pound boneless wings, 25 wings, large fries & three 12oz soda. Comes with three blue cheese/ ranch.
- Combo #4$199.95
5 pound boneless wings, 100 wings, 3 large fries. Comes with 10 blue cheese/ ranch.
Twice Cooked Wings
Meatless Wings
A Burgers
Side Orders
- Fried Fish Sticks (4pcs)$4.95
Crispy Battered Alaskan Pollock! Comes with ketchups.
- Fried Fish Fillets (4 pcs)$6.95
Crispy Battered Alaskan Pollock! Comes with ketchups.
- French Fries (Small)$2.95
Crinkle Fries
- French Fries (Regular)$3.95
Crinkle Fries
- French Fries (Large)$4.95
Crinkle Fries
- Cajun Fries (Small)$3.15
Crinkle Fries with Cajun Seasoning
- Cajun Fries (Regular)$4.15
Crinkle Fries with Cajun Seasoning
- Cajun Fries (Large)$5.15
Crinkle Fries with Cajun Seasoning
- Old Bay Fries (Small)$3.15
Crinkle Fries with Old Bay Seasoning
- Old Bay Fries (Regular)$4.15
Crinkle Fries with Old Bay Seasoning
- Old Bay Fries (Large)$5.15
Crinkle Fries with Old Bay Seasoning
- Onion Rings (Small)$3.95
Fresh Breaded Onion Rings
- Onion Rings (Regular)$5.95
Fresh Breaded Onion Rings
- Garden Salad (Small)$3.95
Comes with Ranch/ Blue Cheese
- Garden Salad (Regular)$4.95
Comes with Ranch/ Blue Cheese
- Celery Sticks (6pc)$1.00
- Carrot Sticks (4pc)$1.00
- Ranch$0.75
- Blue Cheese$0.75
- Steam Rice (Small)$2.50
- Steam Rice (Large)$4.50
- Egg Fried Rice$4.95
- Chicken Fried Rice$9.95
- Pork Fried Rice$9.95
- Beef Fried Rice$9.95
- Shrimp Fried Rice$10.05
- House Fried Rice$11.95
- Veggie fried rice$7.95
- large fried rice$7.00
- Small egg fried rice$4.95
Appetizers
- Spring Roll (2)$3.95
- Egg Roll (2)$3.95
- Philly Cheesesteak Egg Roll (2)$5.95
- Fried Chicken Wings (6)$8.95
- Pot Stickers (Steamed)$8.95
- Pot Stickers (Pan Fried)$9.95
- Crab Rangoon (6)$8.95
- Hot Sour Soup$5.95
- Egg Drop Soup$5.95
- Wonton Soup$5.95
- Tofu Veggie Soup$5.95
- Braised wings$11.95
- Chichen on the sticks$9.95
- Pupu platter for two(3egg roll; 3 ragoon; 3 wings; 3 fantail shrimp)$16.95
- Spare ribs((4)$8.95
- Ffied Okra$8.95
- Fried shrimp (6)$9.95
Chopstick's Entree
- Sweet & Sour$14.95
Come with Steam Rice
- General Tso’s Chicken$14.95
Come with Steam Rice
- Sesame Chicken$14.95
Come with Steam Rice
- Pad Thai Chicken$14.95
- Pad Thai Shrimp$16.95
- Chicken Lomein$14.95
- Beef Lomein$15.95
- Pork Lomein$15.95
- Shrimp Lomein$16.95
- House Lomein$17.95
- Chicken Fried Rice$14.95
- Beef Fried Rice$15.95
- Pork Fried Rice$15.95
- Shrimp Fried Rice$16.95
- House Fried Rice$17.95
- Veggie Fried Rice$11.95
- Mandarin Chicken$17.95
- Orange CK$17.95
- Teriyaki Ck$17.95
- Mapo Tofu$15.95
- Steam Vege$12.95
- Brocoli Chicken$14.95
- Brocoli Beef$14.95
- Mongolian Chicken$14.95
- Mongolian Beef$14.95
Side Sauce
- Buffalo Wacky Sauce$1.00
- Buffalo Mad Sauce$1.00
- Buffalo Wild Sauce$1.00
- Buffalo Crazy Sauce$1.00
- Buffalo Insane Sauce$1.00
- Hot Lemon Pepper Sauce$1.00
- Lemon Pepper Sauce$1.00
- Garlic Lemon Pepper Sauce$1.00
- Honey Mustard Sauce$1.00
- Sweet Thai Chili Sauce$1.00
- Garlic Parm Ranch Sauce$1.00
- Chipotle Ranch Sauce$1.00
- Teriyaki Sauce$1.00
- Honey Teriyaki Sauce$1.00
- Wild Asian Teriyaki Sauce$1.00
- Texas BBQ Sauce$1.00
- Louisiana BBQ Sauce$1.00
- Carolina BBQ Sauce$1.00
- Wild Carolina BBQ Sauce$1.00
- Honey BBQ Sauce$1.00
- Saseme Honey BBQ Sauce$1.00
- Sweet & Sour Sauce$1.00
- Honey Hot Sauce$1.00
- Jamaican Jerk Sauce$1.00
- Cajun-Blackend Sauce$1.00
- Old Bay Sauce$1.00