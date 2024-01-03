Wingnutz Bar & Grill
Popular Items
- Single (10)$20.00
10 wings (your choice of 2 different sauces) Served w/ a bleu cheese & a side of carrots
- Double (20)$40.00
20 wings (your choice of 4 different sauces) Served w/ 2 bleu cheese & a side of carrots
- Single Finger (5)$16.00
5 Chicken fingers served w/ fries (your choice of sauce) Served w/ a bleu cheese & a side of carrots
Wingnutz
Weekly Specials
- Meatball Stuffie$18.00
House made meatballs in marinara, roasted banana peppers, fresh mozzarella, & ricotta all stuffed inside sesame bread Served with parm fries
- Pasta Logz (3)$12.00
Italian breaded and fried pasta bites in creamy alfredo sauce Served with vodka sauce for dipping
- Hot Cajun Honey Mustard Wings (10)$22.00
Snackz
- 1/2 Parmesan Fry$6.00
- Parmesan Fries$12.00
- Wingnutz Logs$13.00Out of stock
Wingnutz dip rolled up in an egg roll wrapper, fried, & then tossed in our Buffalo Mild Sauce (3) Served w/ Bleu Cheese
- Pizza Logs$12.00
Crispy egg rolls stuffed w/ mozzarella cheese & margherita pepperoni brushed with garlic butter (4) Served with marinara & bleu cheese
- Jumbo Mozzarella Logs$12.00
Panko crusted mozzarella sticks tossed in garlic butter, parmesan cheese, & herbs (5) Served w/ marinara
- Poutine$18.00
Braised short rib, "crack" gravy, white cheddar cheese curds, truffle oil, & parmesean cheese served over fries
- Nachos$12.00
Tortilla chips topped with our house made queso, salsa, Pico de Gallo, cilantro, & pickled red onion
- Wingnutz Dip$13.00
Pulled chicken, 3 cheese blend, buffalo medium served w/ tortilla chips
- Chicken Wing Soup$5.00+
Sandwiches
- Mother Clucker$16.00
Pickled brined buttermilk fried chicken, Wingnutz signature sauce, pickles, & shaved lettuce
- Beef Nutz$18.00
Slow roasted Angus Top round, served with a side of au jus, & Miller’s horseradish
- Waygu Smash Burger$18.00
6 oz patty, LTO, & choice of American or provolone cheese
- Wingnutz Half & Half$20.00
5 Wings (your choice of sauce), Beef Nutz sandwich, & Miller’s horseradish on a plain OR Kimmel Weck roll
- Stuffaletta$20.00
Capicola, salami, prosciutto, provolone cheese, & zesty olive salad stuffed inside sesame bread
- Cajun Cauliflower Tacos (3)$13.00
Cajun roasted cauliflower, salsa, pickled red onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, & cilantro in toasted corn tortillas
Chicken Wings
- Five (5)$12.00
Choice of 1 sauce & side of Bleu cheese
- Single (10)$20.00
10 wings (your choice of 2 different sauces) Served w/ a bleu cheese & a side of carrots
- Double (20)$40.00
20 wings (your choice of 4 different sauces) Served w/ 2 bleu cheese & a side of carrots
- Fifty (50)$95.00
50 wings (your choice of 5 different sauces) Served w/ 3 bleu cheese & a side of carrots
Gluten Friendly Chicken Wings
- 5 Wings (Gluten Friendly)$12.00
- 10 Wings (Gluten Friendly)$20.00
10 wings (your choice of 2 different sauces) Served w/ a bleu cheese & a side of carrots *Gluten free coating NOT gluten free fryer*
- 20 Wings (Gluten Friendly)$40.00
20 wings (your choice of 4 different sauces) Served w/ 2 bleu cheese & a side of carrots *Gluten free coating NOT gluten free fryer*
- 50 Wings (Gluten Friendly)$95.00
50 wings (your choice of 5 different sauces) Served w/ 3 bleu cheese & a side of carrots *Gluten free coating NOT gluten free fryer*
Chicken Fingers
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza$14.00
House made dough, traditional or sweet sauce, shredded mozz/provolone blend, extra virgin olive oil & parmesan sprinkle (single serve, 6 slices)
- Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
House made dough, traditional or sweet sauce, pepperoni, shredded mozz/provolone blend, extra virgin olive oil & parmesan sprinkle (single serve, 6 slices)
- SteakNutz Pizza$15.00
Roasted garlic base, mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, shaved ribeye, hot cherry peppers, bleu cheese crumble, & garlic crust
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.00
Bleu cheese base, chicken fingers tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, crumbled bleu, & a hot sauce drizzle (single serve, 6 slices)
- The Dead Flower$15.00
Sweet sauce base, pepperoni, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese, & honey garlic sesame crust
Salads
Additional Side Sauces
- Small Bleu Cheese (2.5 oz)$1.50
- Small Ranch (2.5 oz)$1.50
- Small WN Signature (2.5 oz)$1.50
- Large WN Signature (8oz)$6.50
8oz Container
- Small Alicia's Sweet Heat (2.5 oz)$1.50
- Large Alicia's Sweet Heat (8 oz)$6.50
8oz Container
- Small Ed's Sizzlin' Hot (2.5 oz)$1.50
- Large Ed's Sizzlin' Hot (8oz)$6.50
8oz Container
- $Small Buffalo Mild$ (2.5 oz)$1.50
- $Large Buffalo Mild$ (8oz)$6.50
- $Small Buffalo Medium$ (2.5oz)$1.50
- $Small Gravy$ (2.5 oz)$1.50
- $Large Gravy$ (8oz)$6.50
- $Large Buffalo Medium$ (8oz)$6.50
- $Small Buffalo Hot$ (2.5 oz)$1.50
- $Large Buffalo Hot$ (8oz)$6.50
- Small Honey Garlic (2.5 oz)$2.25
- Large Honey Garlic (8oz)$8.00
8oz Container
- $Small Honey Sriracha BBQ$$2.25
- $Large Honey Sriracha BBQ$$8.00
8 oz container
Bottled Sauce
Flight
Desserts
Wingnutz Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Bottled Drinks
- Smart Water$3.25
20 oz
- Coca-Cola (bottle)$3.25
20 oz
- Diet Coke (bottle)$3.25
20 oz
- Coca-Cola Zero$3.25
20 oz
- Cherry Coca-Cola$3.25
20 oz
- Sprite (bottle)$3.25
20 oz
- Rootbeer$3.25
20 oz
- Mello Yello$3.25
20 oz
- Fanta$3.25
20 oz
- Loganberry$3.25
20 oz
- Canada Dry Blackberry Gingerale$3.25
20 oz
- Canada Dry Gingerale (bottle)$3.25
20 oz
- Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea$3.25
20 oz
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea$3.25
20 oz
- Gold Peak Peach Tea$3.25
- Lemonade$3.25
20 oz
- Pink Lemonade$3.25
20 oz
- Tropical Citrus Vitamin Water$3.25
20 oz
- Dragonfruit Vitamin Water$3.25
20 oz
- Zero Sugar Lemonade Vitamin Water$3.25
20 oz
- Acai Blueberry Pomegranate Vitamin Water$3.25
20 oz
- Fruit Punch$3.25
20 oz
- Blue Raspberry Minute Maid$3.25
20 oz
- Purple Powerade Zero$3.25
20 oz
- Red Powerade Zero$3.25
20 oz
- Blue Powerade Zero$3.25
20 oz
- Cranberry Grape Juice$3.25
20 oz
- Apple Juice$3.25
20 oz
- Dasani$2.00
20 oz