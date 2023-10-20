Food Menu

Entrees

Chicken Tenders Regular
$12.75

Chiken tenders with fries toast and dressing

Chicken tenders Small
$8.75

Chiken tenders with fries toast and dressing

Steak fingers Regular
$12.75

steak fingers with fries toast and gravy

Steak finger small
$8.75

steak fingers with fries toast and gravy

Chicken fried chicken
$14.00

chicken breast with dinner salad fries gravy and toast

Wing & Tender Combo
$19.00

8 wings 3 tenders w fries and Ranch

Chicken Fried Steak
$14.25

CFS with salad fries and gravy and garlic toast

Grilled Chicken Plate
$13.25

chicken breast regular or marinated with rice and vegetables

Quesadillas
$9.25

cheese w pico and sour cream

Shrimp Quesadilla
$11.50

cheese w pico and sour cream

Portabello Quesadilla
$11.50

cheese w pico and sour cream

Chicken quesadilla
$11.00

cheese w pico and sour cream

Wraps

Tender Wrap
$12.00

chicken w flour tortilla

Grilled chicken Wrap
$12.00

chicken w flour tortilla

Bufallo Shrimp wrap
$13.00

chicken w flour tortilla

Shrimp Prep

Fish & Srimp

Fish Fillet Diner
$14.75

2 sides grilled, Blackened or fried

Gulf Shrimp
$14.75

2 sides grilled, Blackened or fried

Shrimp & Fish combo
$14.75

2 sides grilled, Blackened or fried

Kids

Kids tender bites
$6.99

W fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla
$6.99

W fries

Kids wings (4)
$6.99

W fries

Kids Grilled Cheese
$6.99

W fries

Kids Mac & Cheese
$6.99

w fries

Kids burger
$6.99

w fries

Kids Corn Dogs
$6.99

W fries

Kids Grilled Chicken tenters
$6.99

w fries

Kids Tenders
$6.99

Desserts

Vanilla ice cream Scoop
$2.50
Fried ice Cream
$8.00

Coconut w chocolate and ice cream

Brownie supreme
$6.99

brownie w ice cream

Chocolate Cake
$5.50

double chocolate cake

Pineapple bread Pudding
$6.25

pudding w our famous dressing

Starters

Choose 2
$10.00

OR,Chz Sticks,Mushrooms,FR,FGT, Pickles

Choose 3
$12.00

OR,Chz Sticks,Mushrooms,FR,FGT, Pickles

Choose 4
$14.75

OR,Chz Sticks,Mushrooms,FR,FGT, Pickles

Onion Rings
$3.75

Fried onion Rings

Mushrooms
$3.75

Fried Mushrooms

Stuff Jalapenos
$9.69

Fried Jalapenos

Bufallo Srhimp
$10.00

Fried Srhimp

Fried Green Beans
$7.00

Fried Grean Beans

Garlic Bread
$3.39
Garlic Bread W Cheese
$4.48
Pickle chips
$3.75

Fried Pickles

Fire rings
$3.75

fried Jalap

Cheese Sticks
$8.50

Fried Cheese sticks

Fried Green tomatoe
$7.00

Fried Green tomatoe

Tender Bites
$8.00

Chicken Bites

Cheese Fries
$5.39
Chilli Cheese fries
$6.39

Soups

Chicken Noodle
$5.25
Chilli soup
$5.25
Mexican veggie soup
$5.25
Soup of the day
$5.25
Soup and Salad Combo
$8.50

Wings N Ribs

5 wings
$8.00
10 Wings
$16.00
15 wings
$24.00
5 Boneless
$6.00
10 Boneless
$9.00
15 boneless
$22.00
full rack Ribs
$21.75

Garlib bread and 2 sides

Half Rack of Ribs
$15.75
Half Wing & Rib Feast
$28.50

8 Wings Garlic Bread and 2 sides

Full wing & Rib Feast
$56.50

16 wings Garli Bread and 2 sides

Wing & Rib Sampler
$18.50

5 wings $ ribs 2 sides and garlic bread

25 Wings
$40.00

25 Wings

50 Wings
$80.00

50 Wings

75 Wings
$120.00

75 wings

100 Wings
$160.00

100 Wings

Value Pack #1
$43.75

25 and 1 Select App

Value pack #2
$87.50

50 wings 2 select app

Value Pack #3
$131.25

75 wings 3 select App

Value Pack #4
$175.00

100 wings and 4 selec App

5 Monday Tednders
$4.25
10 Monday tenders
$8.50
15 Monday tenders
$12.75

Wings sauces

2 oz Mild
$1.00
2 oz Medium
$1.50
2 oz Extra Hot Garlic
$1.50
2 oz Lemon Pepper
$1.50
2 oz Garlic parmesan
$1.50
2 oz Medium Garlic
$1.50
2 ozHot Garlic
$1.50
2 oz Super caliente
$1.99
2 oz BBQ
$1.99
2 oz Honey BBq
$1.99
2 oz Hawaiian
$1.99
2 oz Hot
$1.50
2 oz Extra Hot
$1.50
2 oz Chipotle Ranch
$1.99
2 oz Chipothe Honey Mustard
$1.99
2 oz Mango Habanero
$1.99
2 oz Bahama Jerk
$1.50
2 Oz Ranch
$1.50
2 oz Bc
$1.50
2 oz Honey Mustard
$1.50
4 oz Medium
$2.75
4 oz hot Garlic
$2.75
4 oz super caliente
$3.99
4 oz Chipotle Ranch
$3.99
4 oz Honey Mustard
$3.25
4 oz Honey BBQ
$3.99
4 Oz Mango Habanero
$3.99
4 oz Ranch
$2.75
4 oz BC
$2.75

Salads

House Salad
$4.79

Green w dressing

Tender Salad
$12.00

Tender Salad W dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad
$12.00

Regular or marinated chicken crutons

Santa Fe Chicken Salad
$12.00

regular or marinated chicken w greens

Chef Salad
$12.00

Turkey ham Greens

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich
$11.00

Chicken,lett,onion,cheese, tom

Smoked Turkey
$10.00

Turkey swiss lett,tom

Philly Cheese Steak
$13.00

Steak w onions,bell peppers Mayo

Cold club Sandwich
$10.00

Turkey,bacon lett, tom

Honey BBQ Sandwich
$11.00

Tenders BBQ sauce swiss cheese

Buffallo sandwich
$12.00

Chicken,sauce lett tom onions

Wingman
$13.00

Chicken Chipothe Hm Coleslaw

Sides

Corn On The Cob
$3.00
Side Cole Slaw
$3.00
Side Potato salad
$3.00
Side Baked Beans
$3.00
Side Salad
$3.00
side of Caesar
$3.00
Side Veggie Medley
$3.00
Side Mashed potatoes
$2.75
Side Wild Rice
$2.75
Side Green Beans
$2.75
Blue Cheese & Celery
$2.25
Blue Cheese & Carrots
$2.25
Ranch & Celery
$2.25
Ranch & Carrots
$2.25
Side Mac N Cheese
$2.75
ToGo Pack
$0.99
Mac Salad
$3.00
1 Tender
$1.50

Burgers

The Original
$11.00

meat,lett,onions,tom,piclkes fries

Mushrooms swis Burger
$12.50

onions,mushrooms meat,fries

Bacon cheeseburger
$12.50

bacon,cheese,onions,tom,fries

Chipotle Bleu Cheese Burger
$12.50

meat chipotle ranch Crumbles onions

NA Beverages

Soft Drinks

Kola
$2.99
Dr Pepper
$2.99
Lemonade
$2.99
Strawberry Lemonade
$3.50
Pineapple Cream soda
$2.99
Diet Kola
$2.99
Starry
$2.99
Root Beer
$2.99
Red Bull
$3.99
Sugar free Red Bull
$3.99
Jarrito
$2.99
Topo Chico
$2.99
Ice Tea
$2.69
Sweet Tea
$2.69
Sm Drink
$1.00
Sm Milk
$1.69
Lg Milk
$1.99
Lg Chocolate Milk
$3.50
Water
Coffee
$2.25

Cocktails & Liquor

Tequila

Jose Cuervo G
$7.99
Jose Cuervo S
$7.99
Don Julio S
$11.85
Herradura S
$9.99
Hornitos S
$8.25
Hornitos R
$8.25
Patron S
$11.85
1800 R
$9.99
Well tequila
$4.75
Clase Azul
$35.00
Lalo S
$10.25
Espolon S
$7.25

Rum

Captain Morgan
$7.00
Malibu
$6.50
Myers Dark rum
$6.00
Bacardi
$7.25
Well Rum
$3.50

Whiskey

Crown
$8.99
Jack
$7.99
jameson
$8.50
Crown Apple
$8.99
Makers Mark
$8.99
Seagrams
$6.50
Jim B
$6.25
Hennesy
$12.50
Well whiskey
$4.50
Buchanas
$9.50
Buchanas pineapple
$9.50
jonny Walker
$11.95

Mixed Drinks

Adios MF
$9.99
Hurricane
$8.99
Blue Hawaiian
$9.99
Cucumner Tini
$11.00
long Island
$9.99
bahama mama
$9.25
Jager Bomb
$8.50
Mai tai
$8.99
Pina Colada
$9.99
Mind Eraser
$7.75
Strawberry Daq
$9.99
Paloma
$8.99
Electrick Chicken
$9.99

Vodka

DE lemon
$6.99
DE Ruby Red
$6.99
DE Peach
$6.99
Grey Goose
$7.99
Ketel One
$7.99
Titos
$7.99
Well Vodka
$3.50

Cordials

Fireball
$5.99
bailey's
$5.00
Jager
$5.50
Rumpleminze
$5.99
Grand Gala
$5.99
Purple Shot
$5.50
Paleta Shot
$5.50
Green tea
$7.75
Mia's Drink

Margaritas

Wingonada
$10.99
Lalo Rocks
$11.50
Patron Rocks
$11.50
Don Julio Rocks
$11.50
Jose cuervo Rocks
$10.50
Espolon Rocks
$10.50
Herradura Rocks
$11.50
House Rocks
$9.00
1800 Rocks
$11.50
House Frozen
$7.50
XX rita
$11.99
Corona Rita
$11.99

Mex martini

Lalo mex Martini
$14.00
Don Julio Mex Martini
$14.00
Patron Mex Martini
$14.00
1800 Mex Martini
$14.00
Herradura Mex Martini
$14.00
House Mex Martini
$13.00

Fast Bar

Paleta Shot
$5.50
Purple
$4.50
Green Tea
$7.50
Vegas Bomb
$8.50
Mimosa
$5.00
Screwdriver
$3.00
Bloody mary
$4.00

Gin

Gin
$4.50
Empress
$8.50

Beer & Wine

Draft Beer

DFT 16 bud
$4.00
DFT 16 Ziegen
$3.00
DFT 16 coors
$4.00
DFT 16 miller
$4.00
DFT 16 Bud lt
$4.00
DFT 16 Ultra
$4.00
DFT 16 shiner
$4.50
DFT 16 Blue Moon
$4.50
DFT 16 Modelo
$3.00
DFT 16 XX
$4.50
DFT 16 Jelly Fish
$5.50
DFT 16 Voodo Ranger
$6.50
DFT 22 Voodo Ranger
$7.99
DFT 22 Jelly Fish
$7.50
DFT 22 XX
$6.00
DFT 22 Jelly Fish
$7.50
DFT 22 Modelo
$6.00
DFT 22 Blue Moon
$6.50
DFT 22 shiner
$5.25
DFT 22 ultra
$5.25
DFT 22 Bud Lt
$5.25
DFT 22 Miller
$5.25
DFT 22 coors
$5.25
DFT 22 Ziegen
$4.00
DFT 22 bud
$5.25
DFT Big Willie Voodo Ranger
$9.99
DFT Big Willie Jelly Fish
$9.99
DFT Big Willie XX
$8.25
DFT Big Willie Modelo
$8.25
DFT Big Willie Blue Moon
$8.25
DFT Big Willie Shiner
$7.25
DFT Big willie Ultra
$7.25
DFT Big Willie Bud Lt
$7.25
DFT Big Willie miller
$7.25
DFT Big Willie Coors
$7.25
DFT Big Willie Ziegen
$6.00
DFT Big Willie Bud
$7.25

botles beer

Bud
$3.00
Bud Lt
$3.00
Coors
$3.75
Mille Lt
$3.75
Ultra
$3.00
Lone Star
$3.75
Corona
$4.50
XX
$4.50
Modelo esp
$4.50
Pacifico
$4.50
Victoria
$4.50
Tecate
$3.00
Mango White Claw
$5.50
Watermelon White Claw
$5.50
Cherry White Claw
$4.50

Wine

Chardonnay
$5.50
Merlot
$5.50
Champagne
$5.50
Sangria
$5.50

Brunch

Fried Steak & Eggs
$11.75

Steak, eggs biscuit or toast

Chicken & Waffles
$10.50

3 tenders and wafle

Wings Breakfast
$9.25

eggs bacon or sausage has brown

Ham & Cheese Omelette
$11.50

Ham & cheese

Western
$11.50

Spinach & Mushrooms

Philly Cheese Omelette
$11.50

Philly

Make your own Omelette
$9.95

ham,spinach,bacon,onions,cheese,sausage,mushrooms,bellpepper

Breakfast taco
$2.75
Migas Taco
$2.75
Chorizo Egg Taco
$2.75
Migas Plate
$8.95
Egg Sandwich
$7.95
Short Stack pankes
$4.95

chocolate chip,blueberry or whole wheat

Tall stack Pankakes
$7.95

chocolate chip,blueberry or whole wheat

Waffles
$7.50
French Toast
$8.95
Orangey Mimosa
$3.00
sassy Screwdriver
$3.00
Red Bloody Mary
$4.00
Egg
$1.75
Sausage
$1.50
Side Bacon
$1.50
Toast
$1.25
Hash Browns
$2.50
Biscuits & Gravy
$3.20

Lunch

Pulled Pork Sandwich
$10.00
Smoked Turkey
$10.00

Turkey swiss lett,tom

Soup and Salad Combo
$8.50
10 Boneless
$9.00
Lunch 10 Wings
$12.00
Santa Fe Salad
$9.50
Chicken Caesar
$9.50
Lunch Tenders
$9.50
Bacon Cheese Burger
$10.00

Happy Hour Apps

HH Apps

HH Fries
$3.75
HH Pickles
$3.75
HH Mushrooms
$3.75
HH Fire Rings
$3.75
HH Onions Rings
$3.75
Bacon Cheese burger
$7.00
Original Burger
$7.00
Chipotle Burger
$7.00
Mushroom Swiss
$7.00