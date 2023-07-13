Wings Xpress
LIMITED TIME SPECIALS
COMBOS (O)
#1. 6 WINGS & FRIES
$11.99
#2. 6 WINGS & GYRO
$14.99
#3. 6WINGS & 1/2 LB Shrimp
$15.99
#4.10 Boneless & Fries
$11.99
#5. ½LB SHRIMP & FRIES
$14.99
#6.1\2lb Fish With Fries
$14.99
#7. 1 DOZEN OYSTERS & FRIES
$18.99
#8. PHILLY & FRIES
$12.99
#9.GYRO & FRIES
$11.99
#10. CHICKEN SANDWICH & FRIES
$11.99
#11. FISH SANDWICH & FRIES
$11.99
#12. CHEESE BURGER &fries
$10.99
#13. PO BOY & FRIES
$13.99
#14. CALAMARI & FRIES
$11.99
#15. SCALLOPS & FRIES
$11.99
Falafel Wrap Combo
$12.99
Veggie Wrap Combo
$14.99
SALADS (O)
BONELESS CHICKEN (O)
CHICKEN STRIPS (O)
GIZZARDS (O)
SEAFOOD (O)
KIDS MEAL (O)
Served with fries and drink.
SIDE ORDERS (O)
French Fries
$3.99
Cheese Fries
$5.49
Onion Rings
$6.99
Mozzarella sticks
$5.99
Family Fries
$8.99
Family Cheese Fries
$10.99
Rice & Beans
$5.99
Family Rice & Beans
$9.99
Fried Mushroom
$7.99
Fried Okra
$5.99
Conch Fritters
$6.99
Garlic Bread
$2.99
Celery
$1.00
Potato Salad
$4.99
Falafel
$5.99
1 PC of Basa
$5.99
1 Pc Of Tilapia
$5.49
1 Pound Gyro Meat
$12.99
Extra Burger Patty
$2.50
Grape Leaves (4)
$6.24
DESSERTS (O)
Wings Xpress Location and Ordering Hours
(813) 971-4141
Closed • Opens Friday at 10AM