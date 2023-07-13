Popular Items

10 WINGS FRIES & DRINK

$13.99

#1. 6 WINGS & FRIES

$11.99

#4.10 Boneless & Fries

$11.99


LIMITED TIME SPECIALS

6 WINGS & PHILLY

$14.99

6 WINGS & PO BOY

$14.99

10 WINGS FRIES & DRINK

$13.99

20 Wings & Fries

$22.99

30 WINGS FAMILY FRIES

$32.99

Rice Bowl

$10.99

1 Fish Combo

$8.99

8 Shrimp Combo

$8.99

1 Fish+8 Shrimp Combo

$12.99

COMBOS (O)

#1. 6 WINGS & FRIES

$11.99

#2. 6 WINGS & GYRO

$14.99

#3. 6WINGS & 1/2 LB Shrimp

$15.99

#4.10 Boneless & Fries

$11.99

#5. ½LB SHRIMP & FRIES

$14.99

#6.1\2lb Fish With Fries

$14.99

#7. 1 DOZEN OYSTERS & FRIES

$18.99

#8. PHILLY & FRIES

$12.99

#9.GYRO & FRIES

$11.99

#10. CHICKEN SANDWICH & FRIES

$11.99

#11. FISH SANDWICH & FRIES

$11.99

#12. CHEESE BURGER &fries

$10.99

#13. PO BOY & FRIES

$13.99

#14. CALAMARI & FRIES

$11.99

#15. SCALLOPS & FRIES

$11.99

Falafel Wrap Combo

$12.99

Veggie Wrap Combo

$14.99

SALADS (O)

GARDEN SALAD

$7.99

CHICKEN SALAD

$9.99

SEAFOOD SALAD

$10.99

GREEK SALAD

$9.99

GREEK CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99

GREEK GYRO SALAD

$10.99

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

WINGS (O)

6 WINGS

$8.99

10 WINGS

$13.99

20 WINGS

$25.99

30 WINGS

$36.99

50 WINGS

$59.99

100 WINGS

$119.99

BONELESS CHICKEN (O)

10 BONELESS CHICKEN

$9.99

20 BONELESS CHICKEN

$20.99

50 BONELESS CHICKEN

$61.24

SUBS (O)

PHILLY STEAK

$10.99

PHILLY CHICKEN

$10.99

SHRIMP PO' BOY

$11.99

FISH PO'BOY

$14.99

BUNS (O)

CHEESE BURGER

$6.99

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.99

FISH SANDWICH

$8.99

WRAPS (O)

GYRO

$9.99

CHICKEN GYRO

$9.99

VEGGIE WRAP

$8.99

FALAFEL WRAP

$9.99

CHICKEN STRIPS (O)

1/2 LB CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.99

1 LB CHICKEN STRIPS

$14.99

GIZZARDS (O)

1/2 LB GIZZARDS

$7.99

1 LB GIZZARDS

$12.99

SEAFOOD (O)

½ LB FISH

$10.99

1 LB FISH

$16.99

½lb SHRIMP

$10.99

1LB SHRIMP

$18.99

1 DZ FRIED OYSTERS

$16.99

1/2 LB FRIED SCALLOPS

$8.99

FRIED CALAMARI

$8.99

KIDS MEAL (O)

Served with fries and drink.

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.99

FISH NUGGETS

$7.99

POPCORN SHRIMP

$7.99

SIDE ORDERS (O)

French Fries

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$5.49

Onion Rings

$6.99

Mozzarella sticks

$5.99

Family Fries

$8.99

Family Cheese Fries

$10.99

Rice & Beans

$5.99

Family Rice & Beans

$9.99

Fried Mushroom

$7.99

Fried Okra

$5.99

Conch Fritters

$6.99

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Celery

$1.00

Potato Salad

$4.99

Falafel

$5.99

1 PC of Basa

$5.99

1 Pc Of Tilapia

$5.49

1 Pound Gyro Meat

$12.99

Extra Burger Patty

$2.50

Grape Leaves (4)

$6.24

DESSERTS (O)

PLAIN CHEESECAKE

$3.99

STRWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$4.59

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$4.59

CARROT CAKE

$4.59

Red Velvet

$4.59

SWEET POTATO PIE

$3.99

BAKLAVA

$2.99

DRINKS (O)

FOUNTAIN🥛

$2.49+

Gatorade🐊

$1.99

BOTTLE WATER

$1.99

Water Cup

Cup Of Ice (Big)

$1.00