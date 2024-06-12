Wings & Fish
Combos
- Combo #1 Chicken Tenders
1 pound of chicken tenders or chicken nuggets regular french fries, 1-12 oz drink$16.95
- Combo #1 Nuggets
1 pound of chicken tenders or chicken nuggets regular french fries, 1-12 oz drink$16.95
- Combo #2 Chicken Tenders
2 pound of chicken tenders or chicken nuggets large french fries, 2-12 oz drinks$33.95
- Combo #2 Nuggets
2 pound of chicken tenders or chicken nuggets large french fries, 2-12 oz drinks$33.95
- Combo #5
15 pc wings, regular french fries, 1-12 oz drink$16.95
- Combo #6
30 pc wings, large french fries, 2-12 oz drinks$33.95
Food
Sandwiches
Sides
- Salt & Pepper Calamari$6.45
- Fried Scallop
10 pcs$6.45
- Pork Egg Roll$1.50
- Vegetable Egg Roll$1.50
- Shrimp Dumplings
8 pcs$6.45
- Pork Dumplings
8 pcs$6.45
- Medium French Fries$3.75
- Large French Fries$6.15
- Garden Salad$3.75
- Onion Rings$3.75
- Fried Okra$3.75
- Carrot Stick
4 piece. Regular$0.75
- Grilled Chicken Salad$5.95
- Fried Chicken Salad$5.95
- Celery
6 pieces. Regular$0.75
Family Specials
Wings
- 8 Piece Wings
With 1 blue cheese$7.55
- 10 Piece Wings
With 1 blue cheese$9.45
- 15 Piece Wings
With 1 blue cheese$13.95
- 20 Piece Wings
With 2 blue cheese$18.95
- 25 Piece Wings
With 2 blue cheese$23.50
- 30 Piece Wings
With 3 blue cheese$28.50
- 40 Piece Wings
With 4 blue cheese$37.99
- 60 Piece Wings
With 6 blue cheese$56.99
Philly
Fish
Buffalo Shrimp
Chicken Tenders or Chicken Nuggets
- 1/4 Pound Chicken Tender$4.99
- 1/2 Pound Chicken Tender$7.55
- 3/4 Pound Chicken Tender$10.55
- 1 Pound Chicken Tender$13.95
- 1 & 1/2 Pound Chicken Tender$20.95
- 2 Pound Chicken Tender$24.55
- 1/4 Pound Nugget$4.99
- 1/2 Pound Nugget$7.55
- 3/4 Pound Nugget$10.55
- 1 Pound Nugget$13.95
- 1 & 1/2 Pound Nugget$20.95
- 2 Pound Nugget$24.55