Wings N Things Cortez 7814 Cortez Road West
Wings
Sides
- Coleslaw$3.50
- Lays Potato Chips$2.00
- Jalapeno Bites$9.50
- Assorted Veggies$11.95
- Fried Okra$9.50
- Fried Zucchini$9.50
- Fried Broccili & Cheddar Bites$9.50
- Fried Cauliflower$9.50
- Fried Mushrooms$9.50
- Fried Corn Nuggets$9.50
- 10 pc Cheese Cubes$5.95
- 20 pc Cheese Cubes$9.95
- 40 pc Cheese cubes$14.95
- Small Onion Rings$5.45
- Large Onion Rings$9.50
- Small Crinkle Fries$3.50
- Large Crinkle Fries$6.00
- Small Tator Tots$3.50
- Large Tator Tots$6.00
- Jumbo Crinkle Fries$9.00
- Jumbo Tator Tots$9.00
- Small Curly Fry$3.50
- Large Curly Fry$6.00
- Jumbo Curly Fry$9.00
- Extra Carrots & Celery$1.50
- Extra Carrots$1.50
- Extra Celery$1.50
Extra Dressings & Sauces
- Side Mild$1.00
- Side Medium$1.00
- Side Hot$1.00
- Side TNT$1.00
- Side Napalm$1.00
- Side Honey BBQ$1.00
- Side Hot Habanero$1.00
- Side Hot Honey BBQ$1.00
- Side Hot Lemon Pepper$1.00
- Side Hot Garlic$1.00
- Side Garlic$1.00
- Side Garlic Parm$1.00
- Side Asian$1.00
- Side Thai Sweet Chili$1.00
- Side Teriyaki$1.00
- Side Honey Garlic$1.00
- Side Ranch$1.00
- Side Blue Cheese$1.00
- Side Honey Mustard$1.00
- Side Cherry Mustard$1.00
- Side Creamy Italian$1.00
- Side Balsamic Vinegar$1.00
- Side Creamy Caeser$1.00
- Side Cusabi$1.00
- Side Oil Vinegar$1.00
Kids
Desserts
Wings N Things Cortez 7814 Cortez Road West Location and Ordering Hours
(941) 794-2588
Open now • Closes at 9PM