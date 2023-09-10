double dipped sandwich~

$10.59

Our hand-breaded chicken breast, lightly fried, then tossed in Jefferson's Turbo sauce & refried for a crispy sandwich with low heat & BIG flavor. Topped with our house-made ranch, mild sauce & pickles. Served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, & a 20 oz. drink. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.