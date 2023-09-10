WingStand by Jefferson's Mission
Popular Items
9 traditional - medium~
9 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
9 boneless - medium~
9 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
5 original tenders - large~
5 hand-breaded tenders served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
core menu (LB 2.0 Launch)
loaded fries~
buffalo loaded fries~
NEW! A mountain of fries seasoned and topped with queso & crispy chicken, drizzled with our house-made ranch & medium sauce, then sprinkled with green onions. Sauces & queso served on the side for to-go orders.
honey q loaded fries~
NEW! A mountain of fries seasoned and topped with queso, crispy chicken and bacon bits, drizzled with our Honey Q, then sprinkled with green onions. Sauce & queso served on the side for to-go orders.
stingin' honey garlic loaded fries~
NEW! A mountain of fries seasoned and topped with queso & crispy chicken, drizzled with our NEW Stingin' Honey Garlic, then sprinkled with green onions. Sauce & queso served on the side for to-go orders.
packs~
wing time pack~
30 boneless wings tossed in your choice of up to 3 Signature Sauces. Served with your choice of three dipping sauces.
cluckin' awesome pack~
18 boneless wings tossed in up to 3 Signature Sauces & 6 tenders tossed in your choice of Signature Sauce. Served with your choice of side & four dipping sauces.
boneless blazin' hot pack~
30 boneless wings tossed in up to 3 Signature Sauces of your choice, served with a shareable french fry, shareable mac 'n' cheese and your choice of 3 dippers.
traditional blazin' hot pack~
30 traditional wings tossed in up to 3 Signature Sauces of your choice, served with a shareable french fry, shareable mac 'n' cheese and your choice of 3 dippers.
wings~
6 boneless - small~
6 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
9 boneless - medium~
9 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
12 boneless - large~
12 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
6 traditional - small~
6 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
9 traditional - medium~
9 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
12 traditional - large~
12 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
9 veggie wings - small~
9 Plant-based Veggie Wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99. (Vegetarian Option)
12 veggie wings - medium~
12 Plant-based Veggie Wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99. (Vegetarian Option)
15 veggie wings - large~
half & half~
6 half & half - small~
3 boneless + 3 traditional wings tossed in a Signature Sauce served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
9 half & half - medium~
5 boneless + 4 traditional wings tossed in a Signature Sauce served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
12 half & half - large~
6 boneless + 6 traditional wings tossed in Signature Sauce served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
tenders~
3 original tenders - small~
3 hand-breaded tenders served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
4 original tenders - medium ~
4 hand-breaded tenders served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
5 original tenders - large~
5 hand-breaded tenders served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
3 tossed tenders - small~
3 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in a Signature Sauce & served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink and your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
4 tossed tenders - medium ~
4 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in a Signature Sauce & served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink and your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
5 tossed tenders - large~
5 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in a Signature Sauce & served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink and your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
sandwiches~
double dipped sandwich~
Our hand-breaded chicken breast, lightly fried, then tossed in Jefferson's Turbo sauce & refried for a crispy sandwich with low heat & BIG flavor. Topped with our house-made ranch, mild sauce & pickles. Served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, & a 20 oz. drink. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
signature sauced sandwich~
Our hand-breaded chicken breast, tossed in your choice of one of our Signature Sauces, topped with honey slaw. Served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, & a 20 oz. drink. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
gochu-DANG! sandwich~
Our hand-breaded chicken breast, tossed in our sticky gochu-dang sauce, topped with honey slaw. Served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, & a 20 oz. drink. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
grilled chicken~
Our fresh, never frozen, chicken breast, chargrilled for BIG backyard flavor. Topped with our thick-cut pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo. Served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, & a 20 oz. drink. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
mac 'n' cheese~
buffalo mac~
Our creamy white cheddar mac 'n' cheese topped with crispy chicken, drizzled with our house made ranch & medium sauce & sprinkled with green onions.
honey q mac~
Our creamy white cheddar mac 'n' cheese topped with crispy chicken, bacon bits, drizzled with our honey q & sprinkled with green onions.
stingin' honey garlic mac~
Our creamy white cheddar mac 'n' cheese topped with crispy chicken, drizzled with our NEW Stingin' Honey Garlic sauce, sprinkled with green onions.
kids~
2 tenders~
2 hand-breaded tenders served with fries or veggies, your choice of dipping sauce & a 12 oz. drink.
4 boneless~
4 boneless wings tossed in the signature sauce of your choice with your choice of dipping sauce served with fries or veggies & a 12 oz. drink.
loaded mac~
Our creamy white cheddar mac 'n' cheese topped with chicken, served with fries or veggies and a 12 oz. drink.