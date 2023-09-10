Popular Items

9 traditional - medium~

9 traditional - medium~

$13.99

9 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.

9 boneless - medium~

9 boneless - medium~

$12.59

9 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.

5 original tenders - large~

5 original tenders - large~

$13.19

5 hand-breaded tenders served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.

core menu (LB 2.0 Launch)

loaded fries~

buffalo loaded fries~

buffalo loaded fries~

$9.99

NEW! A mountain of fries seasoned and topped with queso & crispy chicken, drizzled with our house-made ranch & medium sauce, then sprinkled with green onions. Sauces & queso served on the side for to-go orders.

honey q loaded fries~

honey q loaded fries~

$9.99

NEW! A mountain of fries seasoned and topped with queso, crispy chicken and bacon bits, drizzled with our Honey Q, then sprinkled with green onions. Sauce & queso served on the side for to-go orders.

stingin' honey garlic loaded fries~

stingin' honey garlic loaded fries~

$9.99

NEW! A mountain of fries seasoned and topped with queso & crispy chicken, drizzled with our NEW Stingin' Honey Garlic, then sprinkled with green onions. Sauce & queso served on the side for to-go orders.

packs~

wing time pack~

wing time pack~

$28.99

30 boneless wings tossed in your choice of up to 3 Signature Sauces. Served with your choice of three dipping sauces.

cluckin' awesome pack~

cluckin' awesome pack~

$28.99

18 boneless wings tossed in up to 3 Signature Sauces & 6 tenders tossed in your choice of Signature Sauce. Served with your choice of side & four dipping sauces.

boneless blazin' hot pack~

$31.99

30 boneless wings tossed in up to 3 Signature Sauces of your choice, served with a shareable french fry, shareable mac 'n' cheese and your choice of 3 dippers.

traditional blazin' hot pack~

$34.99

30 traditional wings tossed in up to 3 Signature Sauces of your choice, served with a shareable french fry, shareable mac 'n' cheese and your choice of 3 dippers.

wings~

6 boneless - small~

6 boneless - small~

$10.49

6 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.

9 boneless - medium~

9 boneless - medium~

$12.59

9 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.

12 boneless - large~

12 boneless - large~

$14.89

12 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.

6 traditional - small~

6 traditional - small~

$11.69

6 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.

9 traditional - medium~

9 traditional - medium~

$13.99

9 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.

12 traditional - large~

12 traditional - large~

$16.79

12 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.

9 veggie wings - small~

9 veggie wings - small~

$10.09

9 Plant-based Veggie Wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99. (Vegetarian Option)

12 veggie wings - medium~

12 veggie wings - medium~

$12.29

12 Plant-based Veggie Wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99. (Vegetarian Option)

15 veggie wings - large~

$14.39

half & half~

6 half & half - small~

6 half & half - small~

$11.69

3 boneless + 3 traditional wings tossed in a Signature Sauce served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.

9 half & half - medium~

9 half & half - medium~

$13.99

5 boneless + 4 traditional wings tossed in a Signature Sauce served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.

12 half & half - large~

12 half & half - large~

$16.79

6 boneless + 6 traditional wings tossed in Signature Sauce served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.

tenders~

3 original tenders - small~

3 original tenders - small~

$10.19

3 hand-breaded tenders served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.

4 original tenders - medium ~

4 original tenders - medium ~

$12.19

4 hand-breaded tenders served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.

5 original tenders - large~

5 original tenders - large~

$13.19

5 hand-breaded tenders served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.

3 tossed tenders - small~

3 tossed tenders - small~

$10.99

3 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in a Signature Sauce & served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink and your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.

4 tossed tenders - medium ~

4 tossed tenders - medium ~

$13.39

4 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in a Signature Sauce & served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink and your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.

5 tossed tenders - large~

5 tossed tenders - large~

$14.99

5 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in a Signature Sauce & served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink and your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.

sandwiches~

double dipped sandwich~

double dipped sandwich~

$10.59

Our hand-breaded chicken breast, lightly fried, then tossed in Jefferson's Turbo sauce & refried for a crispy sandwich with low heat & BIG flavor. Topped with our house-made ranch, mild sauce & pickles. Served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, & a 20 oz. drink. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.

signature sauced sandwich~

signature sauced sandwich~

$10.59

Our hand-breaded chicken breast, tossed in your choice of one of our Signature Sauces, topped with honey slaw. Served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, & a 20 oz. drink. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.

gochu-DANG! sandwich~

gochu-DANG! sandwich~

$10.59

Our hand-breaded chicken breast, tossed in our sticky gochu-dang sauce, topped with honey slaw. Served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, & a 20 oz. drink. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.

grilled chicken~

grilled chicken~

$10.59

Our fresh, never frozen, chicken breast, chargrilled for BIG backyard flavor. Topped with our thick-cut pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo. Served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, & a 20 oz. drink. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.

mac 'n' cheese~

buffalo mac~

buffalo mac~

$9.99

Our creamy white cheddar mac 'n' cheese topped with crispy chicken, drizzled with our house made ranch & medium sauce & sprinkled with green onions.

honey q mac~

honey q mac~

$9.99

Our creamy white cheddar mac 'n' cheese topped with crispy chicken, bacon bits, drizzled with our honey q & sprinkled with green onions.

stingin' honey garlic mac~

stingin' honey garlic mac~

$9.99

Our creamy white cheddar mac 'n' cheese topped with crispy chicken, drizzled with our NEW Stingin' Honey Garlic sauce, sprinkled with green onions.

kids~

2 tenders~

2 tenders~

$5.99

2 hand-breaded tenders served with fries or veggies, your choice of dipping sauce & a 12 oz. drink.

4 boneless~

4 boneless~

$5.99

4 boneless wings tossed in the signature sauce of your choice with your choice of dipping sauce served with fries or veggies & a 12 oz. drink.

loaded mac~

loaded mac~

$5.99

Our creamy white cheddar mac 'n' cheese topped with chicken, served with fries or veggies and a 12 oz. drink.