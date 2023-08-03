Wingthereum
WINGS
10 Piece Buffalo Wings
A mix of 10 of our non-breaded fried buffalo wings and drumsticks tossed in your choice of one of our crypto-inspired sauces. Dressing included (Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard).
20 Piece Buffalo Wings
A mix of 20 non-breaded fried buffalo wings and drumsticks tossed in your choice of crypto-inspired sauces. Choose one sauce for every 10 wings. Dressing included (Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard).
40 Piece Buffalo Wings
A mix of 40 non-breaded fried buffalo wings and drumsticks tossed in your choice of crypto-inspired sauces. Choose one sauce for every 10 wings. Dressing included (Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard).
10 Piece Boneless Buffalo Wings
Ten breaded and fried white meat chicken pieces tossed in your choice of up to two of our crypto-inspired sauces. Dressing included (Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard).
20 Piece Boneless Buffalo Wings
Twenty breaded and fried white meat chicken pieces tossed in your choice of crypto-inspired sauces. Choose one sauce for every 10 wings. Dressing included (Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard).
40 Piece Boneless Buffalo Wings
Forty breaded and fried white meat chicken pieces tossed in your choice of crypto-inspired sauces. Choose one sauce for every 10 wings. Dressing included (Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard).
COMBO
20 Piece Boneless Wings Meal for 2
Twenty breaded and fried white meat chicken pieces tossed in your choice of up to two of our crypto-inspired sauces. Choose one sauce for every 10 wings. Includes celery and carrots. Dressing included (Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard). Choice of large order of French Fries, Sweet & Salty Fries, Salt & Vinegar Fries, or Smokehouse BBQ Fries. Includes choice of bottled water, fountain drink or any of our lemonades.
20 Piece Wings & Boneless Wings Meal for 2
Ten boneless and ten bone-in wings and drumsticks - each tossed in your choice of any of our crypto-inspired sauces. Includes celery and cryptos. Dressing included (Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard). Choice of large French Fries, Sweet & Salty Fries, Salt & Vinegar Fries, or Smokehouse BBQ Fries. Includes choice of bottled water, fountain drink or any of our lemonades.
20 Piece Wings Meal for 2
A mix of 20 non-breaded fried buffalo wings and drumsticks tossed in your choice of up to two of our crypto-inspired sauces. Choose one sauce for every 10 wings. Includes celery and carrots. Dressing included (Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard). Includes large order of French Fries, Sweet & Salty Fries, Salt & Vinegar Fries or Smokehouse BBQ Fries. Also includes choice of bottled water, fountain drink or any of our lemonades.
FRIES
French Fries
Our original french fries sprinkled with Himalayan salt.
Sweet & Salty Fries
We took our original fries and made them movie worthy.
Salt & Vinegar Fries
A beachtime favorite - sprinkled with salt & vinegar.
Smokehouse BBQ Fries
French fries seasoned with Smokehouse BBQ, just like your favorite potato chips.
Zesty Garlic Parmesan Fries
Freshly grated parmesan with garlic-seasoned fries, and then topped with fresh-grated garlic in oil.
Loaded Mexican Corn Fries
Freshly seasoned fries topped with corn, chives & cheddar, and served with a side of sour cream.
Spicy Chile Lime Fries with Mango Salsa
French fries tossed in chili powder topped with our delicious fresh mango salsa (mangoes, cilantro, diced onions, diced jalapenos (seeds removed!) & diced red peppers in fresh lime juice.
Sweet Potato Fries with Marshmallow Dip
Fried sweet potato fries served with a side of marshmallow for dipping.
Parmesan Pommes Frites in Truffle Oil
French fries seasoned in truffle oil and topped with freshly grated parmesan.
Cheddar Fries
French fries topped with melted cheddar.
Loaded Applewood Cheddar Fries
French fries topped with cheese, chives and applewood bacon, and served with a side of sour cream.
SIDES
KIDS
Kids Bone-In Chicken Meal
A mix of 4 of our non-breaded fried buffalo wings and drumsticks, french fries and two celery and carrot sticks. Choose one of of our crypto-inspired sauces for dipping. Dressing included (Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard). Plus a Capri-Sun or Zephryllis bottled water.
Kids Boneless Chicken Meal
A mix of 4 of our breaded boneless fried buffalo wings, french fries and two celery and carrot sticks. Choose one of of our crypto-inspired sauces for dipping. Dressing included (Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard). Plus a Capri-Sun or Zephyrhills bottled water.
Kids Burger Meal
One plain kids burger topped with choice of cheddar or provolone cheese, french fries, a Capri-Sun or Zephyrhills bottled water.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Mac & Cheese and a side of sweet corn with butter on the side. Plus a Capri-Sun or Zephyrhills bottled water.
DRINKS
20 oz Fountain Soda
Cola, Diet Cola, Orange or Lemon-Lime
20 oz Lemonade, Iced Tea or Arnold Palmer
Enjoy a refeshing lemonade, unsweetened tropical iced-tea or Arnold Palmer.
20 oz Flavored Lemonade
Our refreshing lemonade mixed with fresh fruit and natural puree. Choose from Strawberry, Blackberry & Mango.